Moody's assigns first-time Baa2 rating to Qilu Expressway; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa2 issuer rating to Qilu Expressway Company Limited.

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Qilu Expressway's credit profile is underpinned by the company's ownership of high-quality operating toll road assets in the economically strong Shandong province, with stable traffic volume and toll revenue growth," says Ada Li, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"At the same time, the company's credit strengths are counterbalanced by its small toll road assets scale, and high reliance on a single key road asset, the reconstruction and expansion of which will heavily weigh on the company's credit metrics in the next two to three years," adds Li.

Qilu Expressway's Baa2 issuer rating incorporates the company's standalone credit profile and a two-notch rating uplift based on Moody's expectation of strong support from its ultimate parent, Shandong Hi-speed Group Co., Ltd (SDHG, A3 stable), when needed.

The support assessment reflects Qilu Expressway's ownership and operation of toll roads that are major arteries in the southwest Shandong area, connecting Shandong to other provinces including Anhui and Henan to the west and south; and Qilu Expressway's ultimate ownership and control by SDHG, which is ultimately wholly owned by the Shandong provincial government.

SDHG closely supervises and manages Qilu Expressway through the nomination of its senior management, providing financial support and the injection of operating toll road assets. Therefore, Moody's expects Qilu Expressway's integration and importance to the SDHG group and Shandong province will continue to grow.

As of the end of June 2022, Qilu Expressway controlled and operated three toll roads with a total operating length of 240.8 kilometers (km), including the 153.6 km Jinan-Heze Expressway (Jihe), which contributed 70% of Qilu Expressway's reported toll revenue for 2021.

The reconstruction and expansion of Jihe Expressway fall under both the national and Shandong province's 14th Five Year Plan. Therefore, Moody's estimates Qilu Expressway's toll revenue at the consolidated level will significantly decline during the construction period over the next two to three years. In addition, the company's total capital investment of around RMB18.6 billion to expand the expressway will substantially increase its debt level.

Moody's estimates the company will incur total capital spending of around RMB20 billion during 2022-24, much higher than its capital spending level during 2019-21. These mainly include capital investment to expand Jihe Expressway and further expand its toll road assets scale, and investments in non-toll road businesses such as construction and construction materials. That said, the company's annual investment in non-toll road businesses will be less than 10% of its total annual investment, and its exposure to these businesses is manageable at its current rating level.

Accordingly, Moody's estimates that Qilu Expressway's adjusted funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage ratio and FFO/debt to significantly weaken to 3x-7x and 5%-14%, respectively, over the next three years, without considering any equity financing. While its financial metrics will gradually recover from 2024 with the completion of the Jihe Expressway expansion project, they will remain much lower compared with its FFO interest coverage of over 10x and FFO/debt of 30%-50% during 2019-21, mainly because of the much higher debt level.

Governance considerations are material to the rating, given that Qilu Expressway is subject to oversight by its board of directors as a publicly listed company, SDHG as its largest controlling shareholder and, ultimately, the provincial government. Major investments, changes in personnel, external guarantees and other key corporate changes require approvals from Qilu Expressway's shareholders, which indicate that its financial policy and operating performance are closely monitored.

Moody's views Qilu Expressway's environmental risks are low to moderate, reflecting the adverse impact of tightening emission controls on toll road traffic volume. The pandemic-induced traffic disruptions and toll-free policy underscore the societal pressure that China's transportation sector could face as public policy adapts to public needs. Government intervention in the sector to meet public interest could dent toll road operator's credit strengths.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Qilu Expressway's importance to SDHG and the likelihood of support from SDHG will remain intact in the next 12-18 months, which will support the company's credit profile to remain in line with its current rating level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Qilu Expressway's rating if the company's standalone credit profile improves, or its strategic importance to SDHG or the government strengthens over a prolonged period.

Moody's could upgrade the company's standalone credit profile if there are significant improvements in the regulatory environment; or the company improves its financial profile such that its FFO/debt exceeds 10% on a sustained basis.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Qilu Expressway's rating if support from SDHG weakens, for example because of a significant deterioration in SDHG's credit profile; or Qilu Expressway aggressively increases its exposure to commercial activities outside of its core toll road operations, thereby weakening its strategic importance to SDHG.

Moody's could also downgrade the company's rating if its standalone credit profile deteriorates over a sustained basis, with no significant change in the support received from SDHG.

A deterioration in Qilu Expressway's standalone credit profile is possible if the company takes on aggressive debt-funded expansions; or if there are adverse changes in regulations or the economy.

Financial indicators for a downgrade include FFO/debt below 5% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Toll Roads Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69546. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2004, Qilu Expressway Company Limited is a Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed company that constructs, owns and operates toll roads in Shandong province. As of the end of June 2022, it was 38.93% ultimately owned by Shandong Hi-speed Group Co., Ltd, which is ultimately wholly owned by the Shandong provincial government.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Qingqing Guo, +86 (21) 2057-4093.

