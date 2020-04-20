Moody's assigns first-time Baa2 rating to Xiaomi; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa2 issuer rating to Xiaomi Corporation.

At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Baa2 senior unsecured rating to the proposed bonds to be issued by Xiaomi Best Time International Limited -- a directly wholly owned subsidiary of Xiaomi -- based on the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Xiaomi.

The ratings outlook is stable.

Xiaomi will use the proceeds from the proposed issuance for general corporate purposes and to repay existing borrowings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Xiaomi's Baa2 issuer rating reflects its fast-growing consumer brand, its globally competitive scale, the recurring revenue and customer loyalty stemming from its internet services, as well as its prudent financial policy," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"In particular, the company has maintained low leverage and built a solid net cash position that together provide a buffer against potential product demand fluctuations," adds Ho.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.

More specifically, Xiaomi's exposure to retail and discretionary consumption have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment, given its sensitivity to consumer demand.

That said, the impact is partially mitigated by Xiaomi's large scale and geographic diversification, direct online sales channel, asset light business model and solid credit profile.

According to market data provider International Data Corporation, Xiaomi was the fourth largest smartphone provider globally in terms of unit shipments in 2019[1]. The company also achieved a leading market position for Internet of Things (IoT) smart hardware products, with about 235 million connected devices (excluding smartphones and laptops) as of 31 December 2019.

Xiaomi posted compounded annual revenue growth of 44% during 2016-19. Moody's expects Xiaomi's revenue to grow about 10% year-on-year in the next 12-18 months from RMB206 billion in 2019.

Moody's also expects that Xiaomi will grow its adjusted EBITDA to about RMB12.2 billion in the next 12-18 months from about RMB11.1 billion in 2019, driven by revenue growth and stable profitability.

Xiaomi's continued revenue growth -- even amid the coronavirus outbreak -- is primarily attributable to its value for money strategy, its efficient distribution network including direct online sales, and its asset-light business model that allows the company to expand its product portfolio quickly and efficiently.

Compared with most other Chinese smartphone makers, Xiaomi has a diversified portfolio of IoT smart hardware and lifestyle products available at its online and offline sales points. This portfolio creates substantial cross-selling opportunities and in turn boosts revenue.

Xiaomi is also growing its internet services segment to improve the user experience for hardware users and increase customer stickiness.

The high margin internet services segment also strengthens the company's overall profitability and cash flow generation capability. Xiaomi's over 60% gross margins for its internet services exceeded those of its hardware businesses, which recorded single to low double digit gross margins in 2019. Moody's expects Xiaomi will continue to monetize its large hardware user base and grow its internet services segment over the next two to three years.

Xiaomi has a strong financial profile, with low leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, of around 2.0x and strong interest coverage, as measured by EBIT/interest expense, of about 14.8x in 2019. At the end of 2019, the company reported a net cash position of RMB29 billion. Its strong financial metrics and net cash position provide it with a buffer against potential business fluctuations and support its Baa2 rating.

Moody's expects Xiaomi's leverage will remain stable around 2.1x over the next 12-18 months, which is appropriate for its Baa2 rating.

Xiaomi's asset-light business model and collaboration with ecosystem partners help it maintain a strong financial profile by minimizing capital spending. The company outsources the production of its core products to third-party assemblers who are diversified in numbers and geographies, in turn mitigating supply chain risk.

The Baa2 rating also factors in Xiaomi's modest profitability and the fluctuating demand for its key smartphone products.

While Xiaomi's value for money strategy has helped the company gain market share rapidly in the competitive smartphone and IoT smart hardware markets, the strategy limits its overall profitability.

Xiaomi's adjusted EBITDA margin improved from 2018, but was still relatively modest at about 5.4% in 2019 and is expected to remain stable over the next 12-18 months.

Xiaomi's modest profitability limits its financial buffer to weather business fluctuations, such as potential volatilities in product demand, supply chains, foreign exchange, and other operating expenses.

In particular, demand for Xiaomi's key smartphone products evolves with rapidly changing technology, product specifications and customer demand.

Nevertheless, these demand fluctuations are mitigated by the company's diversified product portfolio, high-margin internet services segment and geographic diversification -- with 44% of revenue generated outside of mainland China in 2019.

The company also has a track record of growing its scale while maintaining profitable during business downturns, such as in 2016 when its smartphone business posted a revenue decline.

Xiaomi's liquidity profile is solid. At the end of 2019, its cash and short-term bank deposits of RMB47 billion were sufficient to cover its short-term debt including lease liabilities of RMB13.2 billion. The company has maintained cash to short-term debt above 200% since the end of 2016.

Xiaomi's issuer rating also incorporates the potential contingent liabilities associated with Xiaomi Finance, its in-house finance unit.

Xiaomi's finance business is reported under its internet services business. Moody's takes Xiaomi's finance business into account in the analysis given Xiaomi's full ownership and the finance business' developing track record.

In addition, we believe Xiaomi will control the growth of its finance business going forward which should lower its credit risk. Moody's adjusted debt also factors in contingent liabilities related to the company's finance business.

Xiaomi's issuer rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level as the company's highly diversified business profile mitigates structural subordination risk.

The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The ratings also factor in the impact on Xiaomi's of the breadth and severity of the shock as triggered by this event, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

In addition, Xiaomi handles vast amounts of personal data, exposing it to the risk of a data breach. However, this risk is mitigated by Xiaomi's compliance with legal and regulatory requirements for the collection, processing, retention and protection of personal data, supported by an up-to-date data security system.

In terms of governance risk, Moody's has taken into account the high concentration of voting rights in the company's key shareholder, Mr. Lei Jun, who held 53.7% of the voting rights as of 31 December 2019. This risk is somewhat mitigated by (1) its status as a listed and regulated entity with transparent information disclosure, and (2) its track record of prudent financial policy, sound governance standard and solid liquidity position.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to grow its revenue scale and scope and maintain stable profitability, while maintaining its prudent financial policy towards capital spending and investments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Xiaomi (1) maintains or expands its market share and continues to grow its revenue scale, with an improvement in profitability; (2) maintains its reported net cash position and generates positive free cash flow; and (3) further strengthens its credit profile, with adjusted debt/EBITDA below 1.5x.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) Xiaomi's position in the smartphone market weakens; (2) it adopts an aggressive debt-funded investment strategy, as a result of which adjusted debt/EBITDA rises above 2.0x-2.5x, or (3) its strong liquidity buffer weakens, for example if it loses its net cash position on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Beijing, Xiaomi Corporation is a leading designer and provider of smartphones, Internet of Things (IoT) smart hardware products, and lifestyle products and also provides internet services.

Xiaomi was listed on the mainboard of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in July 2018.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Announcement made by International Data Corporation (IDC) 30-Jan-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

