Moody's assigns first-time Baa2 rating to Xiaomi; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa2 issuer
rating to Xiaomi Corporation.
At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Baa2 senior unsecured rating
to the proposed bonds to be issued by Xiaomi Best Time International Limited
-- a directly wholly owned subsidiary of Xiaomi --
based on the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Xiaomi.
The ratings outlook is stable.
Xiaomi will use the proceeds from the proposed issuance for general corporate
purposes and to repay existing borrowings.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Xiaomi's Baa2 issuer rating reflects its fast-growing consumer
brand, its globally competitive scale, the recurring revenue
and customer loyalty stemming from its internet services, as well
as its prudent financial policy," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's
Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
"In particular, the company has maintained low leverage and
built a solid net cash position that together provide a buffer against
potential product demand fluctuations," adds Ho.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets.
More specifically, Xiaomi's exposure to retail and discretionary
consumption have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment,
given its sensitivity to consumer demand.
That said, the impact is partially mitigated by Xiaomi's large
scale and geographic diversification, direct online sales channel,
asset light business model and solid credit profile.
According to market data provider International Data Corporation,
Xiaomi was the fourth largest smartphone provider globally in terms of
unit shipments in 2019[1]. The company also achieved a leading
market position for Internet of Things (IoT) smart hardware products,
with about 235 million connected devices (excluding smartphones and laptops)
as of 31 December 2019.
Xiaomi posted compounded annual revenue growth of 44% during 2016-19.
Moody's expects Xiaomi's revenue to grow about 10% year-on-year
in the next 12-18 months from RMB206 billion in 2019.
Moody's also expects that Xiaomi will grow its adjusted EBITDA to about
RMB12.2 billion in the next 12-18 months from about RMB11.1
billion in 2019, driven by revenue growth and stable profitability.
Xiaomi's continued revenue growth -- even amid the coronavirus
outbreak -- is primarily attributable to its value for money strategy,
its efficient distribution network including direct online sales,
and its asset-light business model that allows the company to expand
its product portfolio quickly and efficiently.
Compared with most other Chinese smartphone makers, Xiaomi has a
diversified portfolio of IoT smart hardware and lifestyle products available
at its online and offline sales points. This portfolio creates
substantial cross-selling opportunities and in turn boosts revenue.
Xiaomi is also growing its internet services segment to improve the user
experience for hardware users and increase customer stickiness.
The high margin internet services segment also strengthens the company's
overall profitability and cash flow generation capability. Xiaomi's
over 60% gross margins for its internet services exceeded those
of its hardware businesses, which recorded single to low double
digit gross margins in 2019. Moody's expects Xiaomi will
continue to monetize its large hardware user base and grow its internet
services segment over the next two to three years.
Xiaomi has a strong financial profile, with low leverage,
as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, of around 2.0x and strong
interest coverage, as measured by EBIT/interest expense, of
about 14.8x in 2019. At the end of 2019, the company
reported a net cash position of RMB29 billion. Its strong financial
metrics and net cash position provide it with a buffer against potential
business fluctuations and support its Baa2 rating.
Moody's expects Xiaomi's leverage will remain stable around
2.1x over the next 12-18 months, which is appropriate
for its Baa2 rating.
Xiaomi's asset-light business model and collaboration with
ecosystem partners help it maintain a strong financial profile by minimizing
capital spending. The company outsources the production of its
core products to third-party assemblers who are diversified in
numbers and geographies, in turn mitigating supply chain risk.
The Baa2 rating also factors in Xiaomi's modest profitability and
the fluctuating demand for its key smartphone products.
While Xiaomi's value for money strategy has helped the company gain
market share rapidly in the competitive smartphone and IoT smart hardware
markets, the strategy limits its overall profitability.
Xiaomi's adjusted EBITDA margin improved from 2018, but was
still relatively modest at about 5.4% in 2019 and is expected
to remain stable over the next 12-18 months.
Xiaomi's modest profitability limits its financial buffer to weather
business fluctuations, such as potential volatilities in product
demand, supply chains, foreign exchange, and other operating
expenses.
In particular, demand for Xiaomi's key smartphone products
evolves with rapidly changing technology, product specifications
and customer demand.
Nevertheless, these demand fluctuations are mitigated by the company's
diversified product portfolio, high-margin internet services
segment and geographic diversification -- with 44% of revenue
generated outside of mainland China in 2019.
The company also has a track record of growing its scale while maintaining
profitable during business downturns, such as in 2016 when its smartphone
business posted a revenue decline.
Xiaomi's liquidity profile is solid. At the end of 2019,
its cash and short-term bank deposits of RMB47 billion were sufficient
to cover its short-term debt including lease liabilities of RMB13.2
billion. The company has maintained cash to short-term debt
above 200% since the end of 2016.
Xiaomi's issuer rating also incorporates the potential contingent liabilities
associated with Xiaomi Finance, its in-house finance unit.
Xiaomi's finance business is reported under its internet services
business. Moody's takes Xiaomi's finance business into
account in the analysis given Xiaomi's full ownership and the finance
business' developing track record.
In addition, we believe Xiaomi will control the growth of its finance
business going forward which should lower its credit risk. Moody's
adjusted debt also factors in contingent liabilities related to the company's
finance business.
Xiaomi's issuer rating is not affected by subordination to claims
at the operating company level as the company's highly diversified business
profile mitigates structural subordination risk.
The rating also takes into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. The ratings also factor in the impact on Xiaomi's
of the breadth and severity of the shock as triggered by this event,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
In addition, Xiaomi handles vast amounts of personal data,
exposing it to the risk of a data breach. However, this risk
is mitigated by Xiaomi's compliance with legal and regulatory requirements
for the collection, processing, retention and protection of
personal data, supported by an up-to-date data security
system.
In terms of governance risk, Moody's has taken into account
the high concentration of voting rights in the company's key shareholder,
Mr. Lei Jun, who held 53.7% of the voting rights
as of 31 December 2019. This risk is somewhat mitigated by (1)
its status as a listed and regulated entity with transparent information
disclosure, and (2) its track record of prudent financial policy,
sound governance standard and solid liquidity position.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will continue to grow its revenue scale and scope and maintain stable
profitability, while maintaining its prudent financial policy towards
capital spending and investments.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Xiaomi (1) maintains or expands
its market share and continues to grow its revenue scale, with an
improvement in profitability; (2) maintains its reported net cash
position and generates positive free cash flow; and (3) further strengthens
its credit profile, with adjusted debt/EBITDA below 1.5x.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) Xiaomi's position
in the smartphone market weakens; (2) it adopts an aggressive debt-funded
investment strategy, as a result of which adjusted debt/EBITDA rises
above 2.0x-2.5x, or (3) its strong liquidity
buffer weakens, for example if it loses its net cash position on
a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130737.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Beijing, Xiaomi Corporation
is a leading designer and provider of smartphones, Internet of Things
(IoT) smart hardware products, and lifestyle products and also provides
internet services.
Xiaomi was listed on the mainboard of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong
in July 2018.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Announcement made by International Data Corporation (IDC) 30-Jan-2020
