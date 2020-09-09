Moody's assigns first-time Baa2 ratings to Burberry and its proposed notes; stable outlook

London, 09 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a first-time Baa2 long-term issuer rating to UK-based luxury group Burberry Group plc (Burberry) and a Baa2 rating to its planned benchmark sized senior unsecured notes. The outlook is stable.

"Burberry's Baa2 ratings reflect the global high awareness of its brand, balanced geographic diversification, and conservative financial policies," says David Beadle, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Burberry. "Although the coronavirus pandemic has substantially dented the group's trading and profits in the current fiscal year, Burberry's solid competitive position in China will enable the group to keep growing strongly there, mitigating continued weakness elsewhere and allowing the group to return to stronger credit metrics over the next twelve to eighteen months," he added.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Burberry's Baa2 ratings are underpinned by (1) the iconic Burberry brand and its current relevance with younger consumers, nurtured by social media; (2) the company's strong footprint in China and well-established e-commerce operations which will partly offset weak trading in other regions which will recover more slowly from the coronavirus crisis; (3) Moody's expectation of a return towards a gross leverage of 2x within the next 18 months, supported by a conservative financial policy; and (4) the company's robust liquidity that provides a solid buffer in the event of another unexpected shock or second wave of coronavirus.

Burberry's ratings are however constrained by (1) the company's reliance on a single brand whose continued success is exposed to social risk; (2) its limited scale and product diversification, with an offering weighted towards the volatile apparel category which carries fashion risk; (3) the high competition prevalent in the global personal luxury goods market, which has been heightened by the crisis; and (4) the uncertainty regarding the ultimate success of the company's transformation strategy and pace and phasing of recovery in the different regions of operations.

The group derives most of its sales from its own stores, which enables it to control prices, customer relationship, and brand equity. Burberry however has limited product diversification, selling essentially women's and men's apparel and accessories; unlike some peers it does not offer jewellery, watches, or beauty products. With about 60% of sales from apparel, the group is also materially exposed to a volatile product category which moreover carries fashion risk. In addition, despite a global high brand recognition, the group lacks scale in a highly competitive sector, generating GBP2.6 billion revenue in its fiscal year ending 28 March 2020 (fiscal 2020).

The coronavirus pandemic had already materially hit the revenues and cash generation of Burberry, and that of other luxury groups, before the end of the company's fiscal 2020. Demand has since bounced back strongly in China which partly mitigates the continued weakness in Europe and North America resulting from sluggish economies, lingering health concerns, and depressed tourist flows notably from China. Moody's expects repatriation of luxury spend from Europe will continue to boost Burberry's growth in China in the months ahead.

Among luxury groups, Burberry has been at the forefront of digital innovation, with full-fledged e-commerce operations in China and across the world. The group also leverages social media, with its own localised teams creating bespoke content to constantly inspire and engage with younger customers. These dynamics are credit positive in the context of the fundamental trends of the global personal luxury goods market, where growth now relies more heavily on Chinese customers, particularly those from younger generations.

As a result, Moody's anticipates that after temporarily spiking during the current fiscal year, Burberry's Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA ratio will recover towards its pre-COVID level of around 2x during fiscal 2022. In addition to a Moody's-adjusted EBIT/interest ratio in the double digits, the rating agency expects Burberry to again be cash generative in fiscal 2022, with free cash flow after capital expenditure of GBP 120-140 million in spite of a limited return to dividend distribution.

Burberry has good liquidity. In early September 2020 it had significant cash balances, which included the proceeds from its GBP300 million of drawings under its GBP600 million HM Treasury and Bank of England Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF). Liquidity is further supported by ongoing access to an undrawn unsecured GBP300 million revolving credit facility and by the proceeds of the proposed new bond.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk, given the implications for public health and safety. Social risk for Burberry also includes its exposure to social media. Although social media has become essential to connect with younger consumers, the popularity of a brand can be affected due to factors beyond the traditional direct control of a company, which is a meaningful risk when marketing a single brand.

Burberry adheres to the typical corporate governance standards for UK listed companies, including a board consisting mainly of independent directors and separation between the chairman and CEO functions. Financial policies balance the interests of shareholders and credit investors. The company publicly states its intent to maintain credit metrics in line with a solid investment-grade profile. Burberry's conservative financial policy also underpins the company's sizeable cash balance designed to maintain net leverage under 1x and to act as a liquidity buffer in the event of an unexpected shock.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the current weakening in metrics will be temporary, that Burberry will maintain its historically conservative financial policy and in due course restore its metrics towards pre crisis levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading the rating if the company demonstrates that it can return to pre-crisis levels of revenue and profitability and sustain growth thereafter. Quantitatively this would equate to an ability to sustain Moody's-adjusted gross leverage below 2x, and positive free cash flow. Maintenance of a sizeable cash buffer to mitigate future unexpected shocks to liquidity would also be a pre-requisite of an upgrade.

Conversely, downward rating pressure could build in the event Burberry recovers at a slower pace than expected, resulting in Moody's-adjusted gross leverage remaining above 3x for a prolonged period beyond the next 12-18 months. A more generous policy of return to shareholders leading to substantially weaker liquidity or credit metrics would also exert negative rating pressure.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Burberry Group plc is a luxury fashion group which designs, manufactures, and markets under the iconic Burberry brand men's and women's apparel and accessories through a global network of over 400 directly-operated stores, along with luxury retail partners. For its fiscal year ending March 2020, the company reported GBP 2.6 billion of revenue and GBP 433 million of company-adjusted operating profit (16.4% margin), with its largest region for retail and wholesale revenue being Asia Pacific (40% of revenue), followed by Europe/Middle East/India/Africa (EMEIA, 37%) and the Americas (23%). The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2002 and is a FTSE 100 constituent.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

