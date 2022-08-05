info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns first-time Baa2 ratings to Liberty Utilities Co. and Liberty Utilities Finance GP1; outlooks stable

05 Aug 2022

Approximately $1.5 billion of debt securities rated

New York, August 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today assigned a first-time Baa2 issuer rating to Liberty Utilities Co. (LUCo). Concurrently, Moody's also assigned a first-time Baa2 senior unsecured rating to Liberty Utilities Finance GP1's (GP1) senior unsecured notes, issued by the principal funding vehicle for the LUCo family. GP1's senior unsecured notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by LUCo and rank pari passu with LUCo's senior unsecured debt. The outlook for both entities is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"LUCo's Baa2 rating reflects the generally stable and credit supportive regulation of its utility subsidiaries, which has resulted in a strong and steady financial profile at the parent company, which is enhanced by some geographic and operational diversity," stated Jillian Cardona, Analyst. The company benefits from regulated businesses that are spread across 13 states and comprised of vertically integrated electric utilities, local natural gas distribution companies (LDC), and regulated water and waste-water services. This diversification helps to offset the company's relatively small size compared to most US holding company peers, with an approximate $5 billion rate base and substantial concentration in a single subsidiary, The Empire District Electric Company (Empire, Baa1 stable). Empire contributed about half of LUCo's consolidated EBITDA in 2021. However, this will be reduced to about a third of consolidated EBITDA once the pending acquisition of Kentucky Power Company (Kentucky Power, Baa3 stable) is completed later this year.

LUCo is most exposed to the Missouri regulatory environment with close to 90% of Empire's revenues derived in the state, where credit supportiveness has been improving but some unpredictability remains. The Missouri Public Service Commission (MPSC) has authorized various riders, including fuel and purchased power cost recovery mechanisms, but Missouri electric utilities have historically experienced regulatory lag partly due to the use of a historical test year in rate cases and a low demand growth environment.  In addition, the authorized fuel and purchased power cost recovery mechanism allows for the recovery of 95% of incremental variations in prudently incurred fuel and purchased power costs, relative to standard automatic fuel clauses available in most other jurisdictions that provide for 100% recovery.

In a credit positive development, Missouri Senate Bill 564 (SB 564), passed in June 2018, gives electric utilities the option of utilizing a decoupling mechanism whereby they can update rates in between general rate cases to account for changes in customer usage due to weather or conservation. Alternatively, utilities can institute plant-in-service accounting (PISA) to defer and recover 85% of total depreciation expense and earn a return on qualifying electric plant placed in service. Empire has since elected to implement the PISA provision of SB 564, which works toward shortening regulatory lag.

LUCo has experienced substantial growth in recent years from several acquisitions, most recently completing the acquisition of New York American Water Company, Inc. for approximately $608 million in January 2022. More significantly, in October 2021, LUCo announced it had entered into an agreement to purchase Kentucky Power and AEP Kentucky Transmission Company (Kentucky TransCo, not rated) from American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP, Baa2 stable), for an enterprise value of approximately $2.85 billion, including the assumption of about $1.2 billion in debt at closing.

The pending transaction has been pre-funded at LUCo's parent company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (APUC, not rated), with a financing mix of approximately 35% common equity and 65% junior subordinated notes. The Kentucky Public Service Commission (KPSC) and West Virginia Public Service Commission (WVPSC) approved the acquisition in May 2022 and July 2022, respectively. However, in early July, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) indicated that it will require up to 180 days to render a decision following receipt of the WVPSC approval. LUCo's Baa2 rating and stable outlook incorporate our view that the transaction will close by year-end, consistent with management's current expectations.

LUCo will add an expected approximate $2.2 billion of rate base with the purchase of Kentucky Power and Kentucky TransCo, equal to about 30% of pro-forma consolidated rate base of over $7 billion. The acquisition will help to diversify LUCo away from currently concentrated operations in Missouri and provides the company with growth opportunities in the form of capital expenditures to replace coal-fired generation in Kentucky with renewable energy. LUCo has a track record of executing similar fleet transitions at its acquired utility subsidiaries, including Empire. However, some of the KPSC's recent decisions have been impacted by the weak economic conditions in Kentucky Power's service territory, which poses a potential regulatory risk to the timing and execution of LUCo's planned transition to clean power generation in Kentucky.

LUCo has historically produced strong financial metrics, including cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt averaging over 17% from 2018 through 2020. In February 2021, however, LUCo incurred approximately $265 million of unanticipated costs associated with Winter Storm Uri due to an increase in natural gas demand that caused natural gas and power supply disruptions. The company's cash flow was also negatively impacted during 2021 by about $98 million due to wind projects that were completed and placed into service last year at Empire, as a result of utilizing third-party tax equity financing.  Subsequently, LUCo produced a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio of 2.8% at year-end 2021 and 12% at the last twelve months (LTM) ended 31 March 2022. Excluding the impact of the unusual winter weather and the one-time wind project expense, the company's 2021 and LTM 31 March 2022 CFO pre-WC to debt ratios would be about 18% and 16%, respectively.

We expect LUCo's CFO pre-W/C to debt to remain in the low-teens through 2022 as a result of assuming approximately $1.2 billion of debt associated with the Kentucky Power acquisition, once closed. After a full year of cash flows from Kentucky Power are realized by the end of 2023, we expect LUCo's CFO pre-WC to debt metric will improve to around 15%.

LUCo has a relatively high level of holding company debt as a percentage of consolidated debt, which we estimate to be around 33% at 31 May 2022. LUCo issues long-term debt through their affiliate financing company, Liberty Utilities Finance GP1. GP1's senior unsecured notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by LUCo and rank pari passu with LUCo's senior unsecured debt. LUCo fulfills its subsidiaries' long-term debt financing needs via intercompany notes that are allocated down from LUCo to the utilities. Considering approximately $1.3 billion of intercompany loans outstanding at the utility subsidiaries, combined with $713 million of long term utility subsidiary notes, we estimate there is around $996 million of holding company debt at LUCo and GP1, compared to about $3 billion of consolidated debt.  This debt load increases financial risk within the entire LUCo corporate family and also heightens the holding company's reliance on its subsidiaries to service the parent company debt.

LIQUIDITY

We expect LUCo to maintain a good liquidity profile over the next 12-18 months. In April 2022, LUCo entered into a new senior unsecured revolving credit facility consisting of a $1,000 million facility maturing in April 2027 and a $500 million short-term bi-lateral facility maturing in March 2023. As of 31 March 2022, prior to the new credit facilities implemented in April, the company had no outstanding borrowings on its previously existing $500 million credit facility but had around $67 million letters of credit outstanding. The credit facilities do not contain a material adverse change (MAC) clause for new borrowings, but do contain a 65% debt to capitalization covenant, which LUCo was in compliance with as of 31 March 2022. LUCo's credit facility serves as the backstop for its commercial paper program, which is used to the fund the LUCo regulated money pool. The next holding company debt maturity is $15 million of LUCo notes due in March 2023, followed by $75 million of GP1 notes due in July 2023.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations incorporated into Moody's credit analysis for LUCo are primarily related to carbon transition risk because of the operating utilities' ownership of fossil fuel generation, particularly coal-fired plants, albeit with plans to substantially reduce this exposure over the next several years. LUCo is also moderately exposed to physical climate risk with the possibility of damage to its physical assets and higher than normal commodity and wholesale power prices associated with extreme or unusual weather events.

Social risks are primarily related to health and safety, demographic and societal trends, as well as customer relations as the company works to provide reliable and affordable service to customers and safe working conditions to employees.

We consider governance to be a key ESG factor for first-time rating assignments on new issuers which, for LUCo, is driven by the policies of its parent, APUC. LUCo's governance profile is also reflective of a moderately negative level of financial risk due to the company's strategy of growth by acquisitions that is expected to continue. LUCo has moderately negative organizational structure risk as an intermediate holding company with over 15 subsidiary operating companies, more than most utility holding companies, which all sit below its ultimate parent company APUC.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that LUCo will maintain a consistent credit profile such that  CFO pre-WC to debt will be around 15% on a run-rate basis and holding company debt will remain below 40% of total consolidated debt. The outlook further incorporates our expectation that the Kentucky Power acquisition will receive FERC approval and close by the end of this year. Lastly, the stable outlook anticipates generally reasonable and credit supportive regulatory outcomes at the operating utilities, resulting in timely recovery of longer-term investments and expenses.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade could be considered if the credit quality of LUCo's primary operating companies improves, including more supportive regulation. A rating upgrade is also possible if there is a sustainable increase in consolidated key credit metrics, including CFO pre-WC to debt above 17%, and if holding company debt is sustained below 20% of total consolidated debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating downgrade could be considered if the credit quality of LUCo's operating companies declines, the organization's operating or environmental risks increase, or there is less supportive regulation. A rating downgrade is also possible if there is a deterioration in

Assignments:

..Issuer: Liberty Utilities Co.

.... Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa2

..Issuer: Liberty Utilities Finance GP1

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Liberty Utilities Finance GP1

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Liberty Utilities Co.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PROFILE

Liberty Utilities Co. (LUCo) is a regulated utility holding company with electric, gas, and water operations spread across 13 states. LUCo has a regulated rate base of around $5 billion and serves approximately 940,000 customers. As of 2021, LUCo's operations were concentrated largely in Missouri at subsidiary The Empire District Electric Company (Empire, Baa1 Stable), comprising about half of LUCo's EBITDA. LUCo is ultimately owned by Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (APUC, not rated). Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, APUC is a diversified holding company that owns international utility and power generation operations.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jillian Cardona
Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Michael G. Haggarty
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

