Moody's assigns first-time Baa2 ratings to Liberty Utilities Co. and Liberty Utilities Finance GP1; outlooks stable

New York, August 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today assigned a first-time Baa2 issuer rating to Liberty Utilities Co. (LUCo). Concurrently, Moody's also assigned a first-time Baa2 senior unsecured rating to Liberty Utilities Finance GP1's (GP1) senior unsecured notes, issued by the principal funding vehicle for the LUCo family. GP1's senior unsecured notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by LUCo and rank pari passu with LUCo's senior unsecured debt. The outlook for both entities is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"LUCo's Baa2 rating reflects the generally stable and credit supportive regulation of its utility subsidiaries, which has resulted in a strong and steady financial profile at the parent company, which is enhanced by some geographic and operational diversity," stated Jillian Cardona, Analyst. The company benefits from regulated businesses that are spread across 13 states and comprised of vertically integrated electric utilities, local natural gas distribution companies (LDC), and regulated water and waste-water services. This diversification helps to offset the company's relatively small size compared to most US holding company peers, with an approximate $5 billion rate base and substantial concentration in a single subsidiary, The Empire District Electric Company (Empire, Baa1 stable). Empire contributed about half of LUCo's consolidated EBITDA in 2021. However, this will be reduced to about a third of consolidated EBITDA once the pending acquisition of Kentucky Power Company (Kentucky Power, Baa3 stable) is completed later this year.

LUCo is most exposed to the Missouri regulatory environment with close to 90% of Empire's revenues derived in the state, where credit supportiveness has been improving but some unpredictability remains. The Missouri Public Service Commission (MPSC) has authorized various riders, including fuel and purchased power cost recovery mechanisms, but Missouri electric utilities have historically experienced regulatory lag partly due to the use of a historical test year in rate cases and a low demand growth environment. In addition, the authorized fuel and purchased power cost recovery mechanism allows for the recovery of 95% of incremental variations in prudently incurred fuel and purchased power costs, relative to standard automatic fuel clauses available in most other jurisdictions that provide for 100% recovery.

In a credit positive development, Missouri Senate Bill 564 (SB 564), passed in June 2018, gives electric utilities the option of utilizing a decoupling mechanism whereby they can update rates in between general rate cases to account for changes in customer usage due to weather or conservation. Alternatively, utilities can institute plant-in-service accounting (PISA) to defer and recover 85% of total depreciation expense and earn a return on qualifying electric plant placed in service. Empire has since elected to implement the PISA provision of SB 564, which works toward shortening regulatory lag.

LUCo has experienced substantial growth in recent years from several acquisitions, most recently completing the acquisition of New York American Water Company, Inc. for approximately $608 million in January 2022. More significantly, in October 2021, LUCo announced it had entered into an agreement to purchase Kentucky Power and AEP Kentucky Transmission Company (Kentucky TransCo, not rated) from American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP, Baa2 stable), for an enterprise value of approximately $2.85 billion, including the assumption of about $1.2 billion in debt at closing.

The pending transaction has been pre-funded at LUCo's parent company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (APUC, not rated), with a financing mix of approximately 35% common equity and 65% junior subordinated notes. The Kentucky Public Service Commission (KPSC) and West Virginia Public Service Commission (WVPSC) approved the acquisition in May 2022 and July 2022, respectively. However, in early July, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) indicated that it will require up to 180 days to render a decision following receipt of the WVPSC approval. LUCo's Baa2 rating and stable outlook incorporate our view that the transaction will close by year-end, consistent with management's current expectations.

LUCo will add an expected approximate $2.2 billion of rate base with the purchase of Kentucky Power and Kentucky TransCo, equal to about 30% of pro-forma consolidated rate base of over $7 billion. The acquisition will help to diversify LUCo away from currently concentrated operations in Missouri and provides the company with growth opportunities in the form of capital expenditures to replace coal-fired generation in Kentucky with renewable energy. LUCo has a track record of executing similar fleet transitions at its acquired utility subsidiaries, including Empire. However, some of the KPSC's recent decisions have been impacted by the weak economic conditions in Kentucky Power's service territory, which poses a potential regulatory risk to the timing and execution of LUCo's planned transition to clean power generation in Kentucky.

LUCo has historically produced strong financial metrics, including cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt averaging over 17% from 2018 through 2020. In February 2021, however, LUCo incurred approximately $265 million of unanticipated costs associated with Winter Storm Uri due to an increase in natural gas demand that caused natural gas and power supply disruptions. The company's cash flow was also negatively impacted during 2021 by about $98 million due to wind projects that were completed and placed into service last year at Empire, as a result of utilizing third-party tax equity financing. Subsequently, LUCo produced a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio of 2.8% at year-end 2021 and 12% at the last twelve months (LTM) ended 31 March 2022. Excluding the impact of the unusual winter weather and the one-time wind project expense, the company's 2021 and LTM 31 March 2022 CFO pre-WC to debt ratios would be about 18% and 16%, respectively.

We expect LUCo's CFO pre-W/C to debt to remain in the low-teens through 2022 as a result of assuming approximately $1.2 billion of debt associated with the Kentucky Power acquisition, once closed. After a full year of cash flows from Kentucky Power are realized by the end of 2023, we expect LUCo's CFO pre-WC to debt metric will improve to around 15%.

LUCo has a relatively high level of holding company debt as a percentage of consolidated debt, which we estimate to be around 33% at 31 May 2022. LUCo issues long-term debt through their affiliate financing company, Liberty Utilities Finance GP1. GP1's senior unsecured notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by LUCo and rank pari passu with LUCo's senior unsecured debt. LUCo fulfills its subsidiaries' long-term debt financing needs via intercompany notes that are allocated down from LUCo to the utilities. Considering approximately $1.3 billion of intercompany loans outstanding at the utility subsidiaries, combined with $713 million of long term utility subsidiary notes, we estimate there is around $996 million of holding company debt at LUCo and GP1, compared to about $3 billion of consolidated debt. This debt load increases financial risk within the entire LUCo corporate family and also heightens the holding company's reliance on its subsidiaries to service the parent company debt.

LIQUIDITY

We expect LUCo to maintain a good liquidity profile over the next 12-18 months. In April 2022, LUCo entered into a new senior unsecured revolving credit facility consisting of a $1,000 million facility maturing in April 2027 and a $500 million short-term bi-lateral facility maturing in March 2023. As of 31 March 2022, prior to the new credit facilities implemented in April, the company had no outstanding borrowings on its previously existing $500 million credit facility but had around $67 million letters of credit outstanding. The credit facilities do not contain a material adverse change (MAC) clause for new borrowings, but do contain a 65% debt to capitalization covenant, which LUCo was in compliance with as of 31 March 2022. LUCo's credit facility serves as the backstop for its commercial paper program, which is used to the fund the LUCo regulated money pool. The next holding company debt maturity is $15 million of LUCo notes due in March 2023, followed by $75 million of GP1 notes due in July 2023.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations incorporated into Moody's credit analysis for LUCo are primarily related to carbon transition risk because of the operating utilities' ownership of fossil fuel generation, particularly coal-fired plants, albeit with plans to substantially reduce this exposure over the next several years. LUCo is also moderately exposed to physical climate risk with the possibility of damage to its physical assets and higher than normal commodity and wholesale power prices associated with extreme or unusual weather events.

Social risks are primarily related to health and safety, demographic and societal trends, as well as customer relations as the company works to provide reliable and affordable service to customers and safe working conditions to employees.

We consider governance to be a key ESG factor for first-time rating assignments on new issuers which, for LUCo, is driven by the policies of its parent, APUC. LUCo's governance profile is also reflective of a moderately negative level of financial risk due to the company's strategy of growth by acquisitions that is expected to continue. LUCo has moderately negative organizational structure risk as an intermediate holding company with over 15 subsidiary operating companies, more than most utility holding companies, which all sit below its ultimate parent company APUC.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that LUCo will maintain a consistent credit profile such that CFO pre-WC to debt will be around 15% on a run-rate basis and holding company debt will remain below 40% of total consolidated debt. The outlook further incorporates our expectation that the Kentucky Power acquisition will receive FERC approval and close by the end of this year. Lastly, the stable outlook anticipates generally reasonable and credit supportive regulatory outcomes at the operating utilities, resulting in timely recovery of longer-term investments and expenses.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade could be considered if the credit quality of LUCo's primary operating companies improves, including more supportive regulation. A rating upgrade is also possible if there is a sustainable increase in consolidated key credit metrics, including CFO pre-WC to debt above 17%, and if holding company debt is sustained below 20% of total consolidated debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating downgrade could be considered if the credit quality of LUCo's operating companies declines, the organization's operating or environmental risks increase, or there is less supportive regulation. A rating downgrade is also possible if there is a deterioration in

Assignments:

..Issuer: Liberty Utilities Co.

.... Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa2

..Issuer: Liberty Utilities Finance GP1

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Liberty Utilities Finance GP1

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Liberty Utilities Co.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PROFILE

Liberty Utilities Co. (LUCo) is a regulated utility holding company with electric, gas, and water operations spread across 13 states. LUCo has a regulated rate base of around $5 billion and serves approximately 940,000 customers. As of 2021, LUCo's operations were concentrated largely in Missouri at subsidiary The Empire District Electric Company (Empire, Baa1 Stable), comprising about half of LUCo's EBITDA. LUCo is ultimately owned by Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (APUC, not rated). Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, APUC is a diversified holding company that owns international utility and power generation operations.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

