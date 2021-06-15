info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns first-time Baa2/P-2 ratings to Metropolitan Bank (China) Ltd.; outlook stable

 The document has been translated in other languages

15 Jun 2021

Hong Kong, June 15, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Baa2 long-term and Prime-2 short-term local currency and foreign currency deposit ratings to Metropolitan Bank (China) Ltd. (MetroBank China).

Moody's has also assigned a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba1 and adjusted BCA of baa2, long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments) of Baa1(cr) and Prime-2(cr); and long-term and short-term local currency and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of Baa1 and Prime-2.

The outlook is stable.

This is the first time that Moody's has assigned ratings to MetroBank China.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

MetroBank China's Baa2 long-term deposit rating reflects its strong capitalization and sufficient liquidity. However, these strengths are offset by its weak profitability, unseasoned asset risk from fast loan growth, as well as its modest funding profile. The ratings also incorporate two notches uplift from its ba1 BCA, based on Moody's assessment of a very high level of support from its parent, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company (MBT, Baa2 stable, BCA baa2) in times of need.

MetroBank China is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MBT, which is the Philippines' second-largest bank by assets with a market share of about 13% as of 31 December 2020. Headquartered in Nanjing, MetroBank China was established in April 2010 and is the first foreign bank in Jiangsu province.

MetroBank China will maintain a strong Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio for the next 12 to 18 months despite its fast loan growth and moderate internal capital generation. The bank's reported CET1 ratio dropped to 17.8% as of the end of 2020 from 21.0% as of the end of 2019, but is still one of the highest among foreign bank peers Moody's rates.

MetroBank China will maintain a sufficient level of liquid assets for the next 12 to 18 months. The bank's liquid assets, mostly in the form of cash, bank placements and government securities, made up 53.4% of its tangible banking assets as of the end of 2020, which is one of the highest among peer banks Moody's rates. Liquid assets are sufficient to cover the bank's market funds, including funding from the parent bank.

The bank's asset risk will remain moderate for the next 12 to 18 months. MetroBank China's non-performing loan (NPL) registered 0.42% as of the end of 2020, with no special-mention loans. The NPL ratios have been relatively low compared with peer banks Moody's rates. However, Moody's expects the bank to be exposed to unseasoned risks from rapid loan growth over the past three years.

Profitability will remain weak as a result of high operating costs due to investment to support its further expansion and still relatively small scale. The proportion of fee income is also low and the bank relies more on interest income, making the bank sensitive to interest rate changes.

The bank's funding profile is modest given its small deposit franchise and its high reliance on corporate deposits which is highly confidence-sensitive.

The assignment of MetroBank China's ratings also considers its governance as part of Moody's environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. MetroBank China has not shown any significant governance shortfalls in recent years and its risk management framework is commensurate with its risk appetite. The governance of MetroBank China is aligned with that of MBT. Moody's does not make qualitative adjustments pertaining to MetroBank China's corporate behavior.

Moody's assessment of a very high level of affiliate support from MBT to MetroBank China is underpinned by (1) the shared brand name given MetroBank China is a wholly-owned subsidiary; (2) the parent bank's willingness and capability to assist the bank in meeting unexpected liquidity needs; and (3) substantial operational support, board oversight and governance enhancement from MBT.

MetroBank China's rating is based on China's Moderate+ Banking System Macro Profile. China does not have an operational resolution regime. Therefore, Moody's applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating MetroBank China's liability. Because of MetroBank China's small market share in China, Moody's does not factor in any government support in the bank's Baa2 deposit rating. On the other hand, the CRRs and CR Assessments incorporate one-notch rating uplift.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade on MetroBank China's adjusted BCA and deposit rating is unlikely, unless MBT's BCA is upgraded. MetroBank China's deposit ratings will not be higher than the BCA of MBT and now they are assigned at the same level.

MetroBank China's BCA could experience upward pressure if the bank significantly improves its franchise and its operations become more diversified in terms of source of revenue and geography; or its funding structure improves, with solid growth in core deposits; or profitability, as measured by the return on average assets, rises consistently to above 0.8%; or asset quality, measured by impaired loan ratio, remains below 0.3% consistently; or its capital adequacy, measured by the CET1 ratio, stays above 17%, consistently.

Moody's could downgrade MetroBank China's ratings if (1) its operating environment weakens materially due to China's economic recovery becoming worse than expected; or (2) if its parent's rating is downgraded or the assumption of the level of affiliate support is reduced.

The bank's BCA could experience downward pressure if (1) its funding structure, as measured by market funds/tangible banking assets, deteriorates consistently to above 30%; or (2) asset quality weakens significantly, with its impaired loan ratio consistently over 1.5%; or (3) capital position worsens significantly, with the CET1 ratio dropping below 12%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261354. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2010 and Headquartered in Nanjing, Metropolitan Bank (China) Ltd. is wholly owned by Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, the Philippines' second-largest bank by assets. As of 31 December 2020, the bank's reported total asset was RMB11.1 billion.

The local market analyst for this rating is Yan Li, +86 (106) 319-6561.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned ba1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned P-2(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned Baa1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Assigned P-2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Assigned Baa1

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Assigned P-2

....Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Assigned Baa2; Outlook, Assigned Stable

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Sonny Hsu, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Yat Man Sally Yim, CFA
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Moodys.com