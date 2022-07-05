Moody's assigns first-time Baa2/P-2 ratings to Suyin Financial Leasing; outlook stable

Hong Kong, July 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa2 long-term issuer rating and a Prime-2 short-term issuer rating to Suyin Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

The entity-level outlook on Suyin Financial Leasing is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Suyin Financial Leasing's Baa2 long-term issuer rating incorporates (1) the company's standalone assessment of ba3; (2) a one-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation of a very high level of support from Suyin Financial Leasing's parent, Bank of Jiangsu Co., Ltd. (Bank of Jiangsu, Baa2 stable, ba2 Baseline Credit Assessment); and (3) a three-notch uplift based on the likelihood of a very high level of indirect support from the Government of China (A1 stable) via its parent in times of stress.

Suyin Financial Leasing's standalone assessment of ba3 takes into account its solid profitability, moderate capital adequacy, and business focus in Jiangsu Province, one of the strongest regional economies in China. However, the assessment is constrained by the company's short operating history, unseasoned asset quality, and high reliance on short-term wholesale funding to support long-term assets.

Suyin Financial Leasing's profitability was strong over the past three years, supported by its relatively high yield on leasing assets and effective cost controls. Its return on average assets (ROAA) were around 2%, higher than most other rated China financial leasing peers'. Having said that, its profitability could be pressured by future increases in impairment charges given its short operating history and unseasoned asset quality.

Moody's expects the company's capital adequacy to decline due to the rapid asset growth over the next 12-18 months. Established in 2015, the company's asset grew rapidly at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24% from 2017 to 2021. As of the end of 2021, the company's regulatory capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.76%, higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.5%.

Suyin Financial Leasing reported good asset-quality metrics. Its total overdue financial leasing asset ratio was 0.59% as of the end of 2021. However, the majority of Suyin Financial Leasing's clients are small and mid-size enterprises, including district- and county-level state-owned enterprises (SOE). The company increased its sector diversification in leasing assets, which will also test the company's risk management.

Mitigating the asset quality risk is the company's business focus in Jiangsu Province, one of the strongest regional economies in China. The bulk of the company's leasing assets were in Jiangsu Province, about 80% as of the end of 2021.

Similar to other financial leasing companies, Suyin Financial Leasing depends heavily on wholesale funding. The company's debt maturity coverage ratio is low due to its high reliance on short-term borrowing. The weakness in the company's liquidity is partially offset by timely liquidity support from Bank of Jiangsu when needed. The company also has abundant credit lines from other commercial banks.

Moody's believes that Bank of Jiangsu will provide a very high level of support to Suyin Financial Leasing in times of stress. Suyin Financial Leasing was Bank of Jiangsu's sole leasing platform and received strong support from the parent bank in terms of business development, risk management and funding. As of 31 December 2021, Bank of Jiangsu held a 51.25% shareholding in the company. A failure by Bank of Jiangsu to support Suyin Financial Leasing would result in significant reputational risks for the bank.

In response to the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission's (CBIRC) regulation on financial leasing companies, Bank of Jiangsu has included a commitment in Suyin Financial Leasing's Article of Association to provide liquidity and capital support to the subsidiary in times of stress.

The very high level of indirect support from the Chinese government through its parent, if needed, considers the leasing company's indirect government ownership, Bank of Jiangsu's systemic importance, and Suyin Financial Leasing's importance to its parent bank. Suyin Financial Leasing was 98.75% indirectly controlled by Jiangsu provincial government in total, via Bank of Jiangsu and four Jiangsu SOEs. Bank of Jiangsu, its controlling shareholder, is China's second largest city commercial bank by assets as of 31 March 2022 and designated as one of the domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs) by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and CBIRC in October 2021.

The ratings on Suyin Financial Leasing also take into account its governance risks as part of Moody's environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. The company has benefited from its ownership and management by Bank of Jiangsu. In addition, Suyin Financial Leasing has not shown any significant governance shortfalls in recent years and its risk management framework is commensurate with its risk appetite.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Suyin Financial Leasing's ratings if Bank of Jiangsu's ability and willingness to support the company enhance significantly.

Suyin Financial Leasing's standalone assessment could be raised if the company reduces tenor mismatches between its assets and liabilities, maintains good profitability and asset quality, and strengthens its capital position with its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets ratio above 15.0% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Suyin Financial Leasing's ratings if Bank of Jiangsu's or the Chinese's government's ability and willingness to support the company weaken, or Bank of Jiangsu's shareholding in the company decreases to less than 50.1%.

Suyin Financial Leasing's standalone assessment could be lowered if its asset quality deteriorates, liquidity and funding profiles weaken, profitability declines significantly, or capital position worsens with its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets ratio staying below 9.5% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Suyin Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Nanjing, Jiangsu. It reported total assets of RMB71.3 billion as of 31 December 2021.

