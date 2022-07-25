Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 deposit ratings to Gatehouse Bank, outlook stable

London, July 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned first-time Baa3/Prime-3 local and foreign currency senior deposits ratings to Gatehouse Bank Plc (Gatehouse Bank). At the same time Moody's has assigned Baa2/Prime-2, Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR), Baa1(cr)/Prime-2(cr) Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments, a baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), and a baa3 Adjusted BCA to the bank. The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ASSIGNMENT OF BCA AND ADJUSTED BCA

Gatehouse Bank's baa3 BCA reflects the bank's role as a growing, leading Islamic compliant bank in the United Kingdom (UK). Its diversified client base across numerous countries provides access to mortgages beyond the highly competitive UK market, while its asset management services support fee income growth, complementing earnings from the retail secured loan book and recently launched asset backed financing. The bank has a solid capital base, providing a strong loss absorbing cushion, which Moody's expects to be maintained owing to planned equity injections. The BCA is further supported by the bank's good liquidity profile benefiting from primarily retail sourced deposits funding with moderate wholesale funding reliance, as well as a liquidity facility from its main shareholder, the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA).

At the same time the BCA is constrained by the bank's exposure to real estate price fluctuations, mitigated to a certain degree by prudent underwriting. Furthermore, the bank's semi-international footprint, at times to economies that are weaker credit standing compared to United Kingdom, elevates risks to the borrowers' debt servicing capacity. This results, in Moody's using a weighted average macro profile of Strong in assessing the bank's operating environments, one notch below the United Kingdom's Strong +. Moody's also applies a downward qualitative adjustment under Corporate Behavior due to the evolving business model and the relatively short track record of the bank. Additionally, the rating agency applies a second downward qualitative adjustment under the Business Diversification factor reflecting the bank being predominantly a mortgage lender, making its revenue sources highly correlated to the UK real estate market.

Governance is highly relevant to all banks. Moody's has no particular governance concerns in relation to Gatehouse Bank. Nonetheless, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring, as is the case for all financial institutions.

Moody's assigns an adjusted BCA in line with the bank's BCA reflecting absence of any majority shareholder, resulting in no affiliate support incorporated in the ratings.

ASSIGNMENT OF BANK'S LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS, CRRS AND CR ASSESSMENTS

Gatehouse Bank is domiciled in the UK, a jurisdiction that is subject to the UK implementation of the European Union's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), which Moody's considers an Operational Resolution Regime. As a result, the Bank's Baa3 long-term deposit ratings reflect the bank's Adjusted BCA of baa3 and the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis to its liabilities.

Similar to other retail deposit funded banks, Moody's uses its standard assumptions, including 10% of deposits considered junior. Given the low volume of the junior deposit base and bail-in able subordinated debt, the LGF analysis indicates that the bank's deposits are likely to face moderate loss-given-failure. This results in no uplift from the Adjusted BCA for this instrument. Moody's assumption of a low probability of government support for the bank's creditors, due to the bank not being a systemically important institution, does not lead to any rating uplift.

Gatehouse Bank's CRRs and its CR Assessments are one notch and two notches above the baa3 Adjusted BCA, respectively, reflecting the loss absorbing buffer in the event of default provided by more junior instruments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upgrade of the long-term deposit ratings could be driven by an upgrade of bank's BCA or following a significant increase in its bail-in-able funding sources. An upgrade of the bank's BCA could be triggered by an improvement in asset risk and profitability, as well as the bank achieving a longer operating history, expanded product offering and client base.

A downgrade of the deposit ratings could be driven by a downgrade of bank's BCA, or following a significant decrease in its bail-in-able funding sources, currently provided by its non-retail deposits. A downgrade of the bank's BCA could also be driven by a material deterioration in its solvency and liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Gatehouse Bank Plc

..Assignments:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, assigned Baa2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, assigned P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, assigned Baa3, outlook Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, assigned P-3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, assigned Baa1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, assigned P-2(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned baa3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned baa3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

