Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Aptar; outlook stable

New York, February 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 first-time issuer rating to AptarGroup, Inc. ("Aptar"). The rating outlook is stable.

"Aptar's Baa3 issuer rating reflects the company's focus on differentiated products, higher profitability than peers' in the packaging industry, and moderate leverage, which is counterbalanced with inherent volatility in its beauty segment," said Motoki Yanase, VP - Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

Moody's took the following actions:

Assignment:

..Issuer: AptarGroup, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa3

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating takes into account Aptar's strong profitability, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 20%, supported by high-margin pharmaceutical products and focus on differentiated products for food, beverage, beauty, personal care and home care markets. The rating also reflects Aptar's geographic diversification across Europe, North America, South America and Asia, which supports stable profitability. The rating further incorporates the company's strong cash flow generation capability that has helped maintain moderate leverage of around 2x historically, incorporating Moody's standard adjustments.

As for the environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors incorporated into the rating, Moody's considered Aptar's sound financial policy as part of its governance profile. The sound financial policy is evidenced by a good track record of maintaining moderate leverage, ample liquidity, and an unsecured capital structure, which positions the company strongly among the similarly rated peers.

On the other hand, Aptar's credit profile is constrained by volatility in beauty products, which is affected by the disruption caused by the pandemic. The credit profile is also impacted by the intense competition in the fragmented packaging industry, requiring Aptar to continue investing in both R&D and capital spending to effectively compete and maintain its margin.

Moody's expects the company to maintain very good liquidity that can cover its cash uses over the next 12 months. The company's total cash sources, including about $123 million cash balance as of December 2021 and projected cash flow from operations, will cover its total liquidity requirements, including debt maturities, capital spending and dividends projected by Moody's.

In addition, the company has a $600 million multi-currency revolving credit facility that supplements its liquidity profile. The revolver expires in June 2026. The co-borrowers of the revolver are AptarGroup, Inc., the ultimate US parent, and AptarGroup UK Holdings Limited, an intermediate holding company in the UK for the group's European operations.

Financial covenants for the credit facilities include a maximum net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.5x and a minimum EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratio of 3.0x. The company is likely to maintain a significant buffer under the financial covenants over the next four quarters.

The Baa3 rating assumes Aptar completes the assignment of its €300 million senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 2024 to the US parent, which will eliminate the potential structural subordination of the US parent debt. Moody's expects the assignment to be completed by the first week of March.

Concurrent with the new rating, Moody's also assigned ESG scores to Aptar. Among the E, S and G issuer profile scores (IPS), governance IPS of G-2 represents the neutral-to-low impact to Aptar's credit quality, which is considered in the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Aptar will continue to generate positive free cash flow and maintain moderate leverage over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade Aptar's rating if the company maintains strong credit metrics and continues expansion of its business that lowers customer concentration of sales within each of its reporting segments. Specifically, Moody's could upgrade the rating if Aptar maintains debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 2.25x and positive free cash flow on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if Aptar's credit metrics and liquidity deteriorate, while competition stiffens. Large acquisitions, share repurchases or dividends could also strain its ratings. Specifically, Moody's could downgrade the rating if Aptar's debt-to-EBITDA ratio rises above 2.75x, EBITDA to interest coverage falls below 6.0x or liquidity deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, AptarGroup, Inc. is a global supplier of a broad range of dispensing, sealing, active material science solutions and services. The company generated about $3.2 billion of revenues for the twelve months that ended in September 2021.

