Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Beibu Investment; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Guangxi Beibu Gulf Investment Group Co., Ltd. (Beibu Investment).

The rating outlook is stable.

"Beibu Investment's Baa3 issuer rating reflects the company's high strategic importance to the Guangxi government because of its key role in the provincial transportation sector, and its track record of receiving government payments supporting its public policy projects. Its contribution to Guangxi's economic and social development, especially in the Beibu Gulf region, underpins the Guangxi government's propensity to support the company," says Stephen Tang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Beibu Investment's Baa3 issuer rating incorporates the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region's governmental capacity to support (GCS) score of a2; and Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Guangxi government's propensity to provide support, which results in a four-notch downward adjustment from the GCS score.

Moody's assessment of Guangxi's GCS score reflects Guangxi's status as an autonomous region in China (A1 stable) with direct reporting lines to the central government; its positioning at one of the higher administrative levels in Moody's assessment of the hierarchy of China's regional and local governments (RLGs); its relatively weak economic and fiscal profiles; and the moderate risks from the local banking system and state-owned enterprise (SOE) sector.

Beibu Investment's Baa3 issuer rating reflects the Guangxi government's propensity to support the company, considering the Guangxi government's full ownership of the company; its position as a major toll road owner and operator and water utilities service provider primarily in Beibu Gulf, an economically fast growth region along the New Land-Sea Route; its track record of receiving government payments; and its low exposure to contingent risks related to external guarantees and third-party lending.

The four-notch downward adjustment from the GCS score reflects the company's fast debt growth related to its investments in public policy projects; its significant exposure to cyclical commercial businesses such as construction, logistics park and property development; and its vulnerability to bond market volatility because of widespread investor risk aversion toward SOEs from regions with relatively weak fiscal metrics and high contingent liability risks.

Beibu Investment is Guangxi's second-largest toll road owner and operator, with an estimated 20% market share by operating mileage as of the end of September 2022. It is primarily focused on Beibu Gulf – a large geographic area that covers the provincial capital Nanning, Beihai, Fangchenggang, Qinzhou, Chongzuo and Yulin – and accounts for 49.1% of the provincial GDP in 2021. The region is located along the New-Land Sea Route, which is part of a national strategy to develop a trading corridor to stimulate economic growth in western China and promote trading with ASEAN countries. The company also provides water utilities and environmental services in several cities in Beibu Gulf, working with local city governments to standardize the planning, investment and operation of water supply, wastewater treatment and water pipeline projects. Moody's believes Beibu Investment will continue playing a vital role in executing expressway, tier-two toll road and water utilities projects, which in turn will promote regional economic and social development in Guangxi, particularly Beibu Gulf region.

Moody's expects that government financial support will continue, given Beibu Investment's strategic importance. The company has a track record of receiving cash payments and other financial support for its public policy-related projects. Between 2018 and 2021, the company received total government cash payments of around RMB59 billion, which were enough to cover around 30% of its total investments. These government cash payments mainly consist of proceeds from special purpose bonds, funds from vehicle purchase tax, grants and subsidies.

Still, the government's cash payments are insufficient to meet all of the company's capital spending needs. Because of accelerated toll road development in Guangxi province, Beibu Investment's adjusted debt level significantly increased to RMB150 billion at the end of 2021 from RMB48 billion at the end of 2018, representing an average annual increase of 46%. Its adjusted debt to capitalization ratio also increased to 62.1% from 51.3% during this period. Moody's forecasts that Beibu Investment's total adjusted debt will increase at an average of around 25% over 2022-25 to support its planned investments of around RMB80 billion each year.

Given the weak macro environment and credit distress events of local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) in less developed provinces (e.g. delayed payments in shadow banking products) over the past 18 months, investors have become increasingly risk averse to LGFVs in such provinces. Beibu Investment has demonstrated resilience in its access to funding, including obtaining long-term loans from policy banks and major state-owned banks as well as issuing long-term bonds, compared with its peers in less economically developed provinces. Nevertheless, the company is not insulated from regional market volatility driven by investors' negative regional sentiment and potential negative credit events by LGFVs in less developed provinces.

Moody's considers Beibu Investment's exposure to commercial activities is high, amounting to around 25%-30% of the company's consolidated assets in 2021. In particular, its construction, logistics park and property development businesses inherently expose the company to the cyclicality and long payback periods of these industries. Nonetheless, some of Beibu Investment's commercial businesses carry public policy elements, or are ancillary to its public policy driven toll road projects, which partially offset the related financial risks. For example, the company undertakes construction works mainly as a contractor to support large Guangxi SOEs' government-mandated toll road projects, and it also invests in and operates logistics parks to promote cross-border trading and regional economic development. The company also operates ancillary services to its toll road businesses, such as selling refined oil products along its toll roads, as well as selling construction materials to support the construction needs of local SOEs.

Beibu Investment's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Beibu Investment's Credit Impact Score is moderately negative, reflecting neutral to low environmental risk, highly negative social risk, and moderately negative governance risk. The expected government support can partially, but not fully, mitigate the effect of these considerations on the rating.

Beibu Investment has neutral to low environmental risk, mainly reflecting its low exposure to physical climate risk in terms of the impact of extreme weather patterns on its toll road, logistics park and water utilities assets.

The company's highly negative social risk mainly reflects demographic and social trends that could lead to changes in the company's strategies, and regulatory interventions that prioritize social benefits over economic interest – for example, toll free access offered by the government to the public during national holidays. In addition, the company is exposed to inherently high human capital and health and safety risks, reflecting the labor-intensive nature of its sizeable construction business, and the risk of accidents during the construction phase.

The company's overall governance risk is moderately negative and associated with financial strategy and risk management, reflecting the company's moderate debt growth to support its public policy investments, coupled with its good track record of receiving government payments. On the other hand, the company has highly negative risk exposure to board structure, policies and procedures, reflecting features common among LGFVs, such as concentrated ownership and board structure, as well as the execution of public policy projects that prioritize public interest over commercial viability as a primary objective.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on Beibu Investment's rating reflects the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; Moody's expectation that the Guangxi government's GCS score will remain stable; and Moody's view that the company's business profile and integration with the Guangxi government, and the Guangxi government's control and oversight of the company, will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if China's sovereign rating is upgraded or the Guangxi government's capacity to support strengthens as a result of a significant strengthening in Guangxi's economic or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support; or if Beibu Investment's characteristics change in a way that enhances the Guangxi government's propensity to support, such as:

- a strengthening in the company's strategic importance to the government;

- a narrowing in the funding gap between the company's investments and government cash payments;

- a significant reduction in the overall risk profile of the company's commercial operations; or

- a substantially reduced exposure to commercial activities relative to its public-policy assets.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if China's sovereign rating is downgraded or the Guangxi government's capacity to support weakens as a result of a significant weakening in Guangxi's economic or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support; if changes in the Chinese government's policies prohibit RLGs from providing financial support to LGFVs; or if Beibu Investment's characteristics change in a way that lowers the Guangxi government's propensity to provide support, such as:

- a weakening in the company's strategic importance or access to government support;

- significant changes in its core businesses, including a substantial expansion into commercial activities, that result in substantial losses or come at the cost of public services;

- significant changes in the ongoing government payment mechanism, such that the company's funding gap between its investment and cash payments from the government widens further; or

- weakened debt management or access to funding, such that the company's funding cost increases and it needs to rely more on high cost non-standard financing channels.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Guangxi Beibu Gulf Investment Group Co., Ltd.(Beibu Investment) was established in 2007 and is wholly owned by the Guangxi government. The company is Guangxi's second-largest toll road owner and operator, primarily focused on Beibu Gulf. It also provides water utilities services such as the standardization of water supply, wastewater treatment and water pipeline projects in Beibu Gulf. Additionally, it manages the custom areas between Guangxi and Vietnam.

Apart from public policy projects, the company also engages in commercial activities such as construction, logistics park and property development, and the sale of refined oil products and construction materials.

Beibu Investment reported total assets of RMB332 billion and was the third-largest provincial SOE in Guangxi as of the end of September 2022.

The local market analyst for this rating is Elaine Lai, +86 (212) 057-4018.

