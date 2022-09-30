Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Jiangning Eco Tech Group; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Nanjing Jiangning Economic and Technological Development Group Corporation Limited (Jiangning Eco Tech Group).

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Jiangning Eco Tech Group's Baa3 issuer rating reflects its strategically important position in Jiangning District, a key urban district in Nanjing city, and its close linkage with the Jiangning District Government. The company is mandated by the government to execute the development and maintenance of infrastructure projects in the Jiangning Economic and Technological Development Zone, which contributes about 70% of GDP in Jiangning District," said Stephen Tang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

The company's Baa3 issuer rating is based on Jiangning District Government's capacity to support (GCS) score of baa2, and Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Jiangning District Government's propensity to support, resulting in a one-notch downward adjustment from the GCS score.

Moody's assessment of Jiangning District Government's GCS score reflects (1) its status as a core urban district in a well-developed provincial-capital city; (2) its advanced economy and strong fiscal profile with no reliance on transfer payments; (3) high state-owned entity (SOE) contingent liabilities, mitigated by relatively strong returns and a large net asset base.

Jiangning Eco Tech Group's Baa3 issuer rating also reflects the Jiangning District Government's propensity to support the company, given the (1) Nanjing Jiangning District Government's effective and direct control of the company; (2) company's high strategic importance to Jiangning District Government as the dominant platform for the development and maintenance of key infrastructure and public projects in Jiangning Development Zone; (3) its long track record of government payments including substantial interest payment subsidies and (4) Moody's expectation that the company will lower its reliance on nonstandard financing channels over next 2-3 years and maintain its commercial risk exposures at a low level.

However, the one-notch downward adjustment from the GCS assessment reflects the company's (1) faster debt growth relative to government payments due to investments in public policy projects with long payback periods; (2) some uncertainties in timeliness of government payments, which are subject to volatility in economic conditions and land sales and (3) medium exposure to contingent risks.

Jiangning Eco Tech Group is the largest and dominant local government financing vehicle (LGFV) under Jiangning District Government. It is mandated by the district government to primarily undertake all infrastructure construction and maintenance in Nanjing Jiangning Economic and Technological Development Zone (the Development Zone), which is a key contributor to the local economy with 30 years of operating history. Jiangning District is the largest district in Nanjing city in terms of GDP contribution. In addition, the Development Zone contributes 70% of Jiangning's GDP and houses multinationals and large local companies in various industries, notably automobiles and smart power grids. The company constructs and maintains key municipal infrastructure including transportation infrastructure and resettlement housing. It thus plays an important role in supporting the economic and social development of the Development Zone.

The government has a track record of making payments via the Development Zone's management committee to the company mainly through procurement of services, interest subsidies and equity injection to support the company's financial profile and development. In particular, the government has committed to refund interest payments relating to public infrastructure projects to the company, which account for around 90% of its total interest expense. Moody's estimates that the average government cash payment for 2019 – 21 is about RMB3 billion per annum. For 2022 – 24, Moody's forecasts government payments will be about RMB4 billion annually. Nevertheless, the timeliness of government payments is inevitably subject to volatility in macroeconomic conditions and public land sales. Nanjing Jiangning District's robust economy will somewhat temper such payment volatility.

Jiangning Eco Tech Group is a frequent issuer in the onshore bond market and has established relationships with a diverse group of commercial banks. The company benefited from bond investors' increasing preference to invest in bonds from LGFV issuers in well-developed provinces, thus attracting low funding costs in the onshore bond market. In September 2022, it issued a RMB900 million 3-year medium-term note (MTN) in the onshore market at 3.1% p.a.

However, partly due to legacy issues, about 30% of the company's debt is from non-standard financing channels, which raised the company's average funding costs. Moody's expects the company will continue to replace these high-cost debts with lower cost bonds or bank loans over the next two years such that the share of nonstandard financing debt will account for 15-20% or below of total debt by the end of 2023.

Jiangning Eco Tech Group also engages in commercial activities that are mainly in property leasing such as office buildings, standard factories, talent apartments and the provision of comprehensive property management services, which account for 26% of the company's consolidated assets as of June 2022. The property leasing business has low debt, a solid tenant base and track record of generating stable cash flow and is thus considered low risk. Moody's expects the company to continue its measured approach in developing and managing the risks of its commercial activities. If the company changes its strategy and aggressively engages in debt-funded risky commercial projects such as large investments in commercial property developments, these will have a negative impact on its rating.

The rating takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Jiangning Eco Tech Group bears high social risks as it implements public policy initiatives by building public infrastructure in the Development Zone. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape the company's development targets and ultimately affect the Jiangning District Government's propensity to support the company.

Governance considerations are also material to the rating as Jiangning Eco Tech Group is subject to oversight by the Jiangning District Government and has to meet several reporting requirements, reflecting its public-policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

Environmental risks are low for Jiangning Eco Tech Group.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook for Jiangning Eco Tech Group reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's A1 sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that Jiangning District Government's GCS score will remain stable; and (3) Moody's view that the company's business profile and its integration with, and control and oversight by the Jiangning District Government will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if China's sovereign rating is upgraded; or (1) Jiangning District's GCS strengthens, which could be a result of a significant strengthening in its economic or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support, or (2) the company's characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Jiangning District Government's propensity to support, such as through:

- improvement in access to funding, including a material reduction in high-cost borrowings from nonstandard financing channels

- an increase in government payments and an improvement in the predictability of government payment mechanisms, whereby dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments can consistently cover a large share of their operational and debt servicing needs; and

- a significant reduction in exposure to contingent risks such as guarantees to external parties, compared with its equity base.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded; or Jiangning District's GCS weakens, which could be a result of a significant weakening in its economic or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) there are changes in Chinese government's policies that prohibit regional and local governments (RLGs) from providing financial support to LGFVs; or (3) the company's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Jiangning District Government's propensity to support, such as through:

- a weakening in its business position from one of the largest and dominant platforms in Jiangning District

- significant changes in its core businesses, including substantial expansions into commercial activities at the cost of public services or substantial losses in commercial activities,

- lack of progress in reducing the reliance of high cost borrowings from non-standard channels, which account for more than 25% of the company's total debt; or

- its contingent liability exposure risk increases significantly

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Nanjing Jiangning Economic and Technological Development Group Corporation Limited (Jiangning Eco Tech Group) was established in 1992 by the Jiangning District Government. It is 93.88%-owned by Nanjing Jiangning Economic and Technology Development Zone Management Committee, 2.19%-owned by Nanjing Jiangning District Government and 3.93% owned by ICBC Financial Asset Investment Co.

Jiangning Eco Tech Group is a platform mandated by the Jiangning District Government to carry out infrastructure construction within the Development Zone, the AEDZ Jiangning Area and the Software Park. Jiangning Eco Tech Group is the largest SOE under the Jiangning District Government by total assets. The company also engages in leasing and property management within the Development Zone.

As of the end of June 2022, Jiangning Eco Tech Group reported total assets of RMB113.6 billion and total revenue of RMB5.6 billion for the last 12 months ended June 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Stephen Tang

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Ivan Chung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

