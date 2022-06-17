Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Linyi City Development; outlook stable

Hong Kong, June 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time issuer rating of Baa3 to Linyi City Development Group Co., Ltd (Linyi City Development).

The outlook is stable.

"Linyi City Development's Baa3 rating reflects its key role in undertaking public policy projects in Linyi city and its close linkage with the Linyi government," says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The company's Baa3 issuer rating is based on (1) the Linyi city government's capacity to support (GCS) score of baa1, and (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Linyi city government's propensity to support, resulting in a two-notch downward adjustment.

Moody's assessment of Linyi city government's capacity to support reflects (1) its status as a prefectural-level city in Shandong, a lower-risk province on the east coast of China (A1 stable); (2) its low GDP per capita, on account of a larger agricultural population than other provinces, balanced against the city's private sector resilience; (3) and relatively small operating deficits and debt burden, as well as its low contingent liabilities compared to its fiscal revenue.

Linyi City Development's Baa3 issuer rating also reflects the Linyi city government's propensity to support the company, given (1) the city government's effective and direct control of the company, (2) the company's important role in undertaking major public infrastructure construction and essential public services including affordable housing developments, industrial park developments, as well as the provision of heating and water supply services in the city; (3) track record of government cash payments; and (4) relatively good access to funding from banks and the domestic bond market, given its status as a key local government financing vehicle (LGFV) in Linyi city of Shandong province.

However, the two-notch downward adjustment from Linyi city government's GCS score reflects the company's (1) moderate risk from commercial activities; and (2) medium contingent risk from external guarantees and third-party lending exposures.

Linyi City Development is the second largest LGFV in Linyi city and is not significantly behind the city's largest LGFV in terms of asset size and investments in public infrastructure projects. It has been delegated by the Linyi government to carry out city development and welfare projects, including infrastructure construction, affordable housing development, industrial park development, as well as the provision of heating and water supply services in the city.

Moody's forecasts Linyi City Development's annual capital spending will be around RMB6 billion-RMB7 billion over the next 1-2 years.

Moody's also expects the company to continue receiving government cash payments and allocations from proceeds of the provincial government's special purpose bonds to support its capital spending in public policy-related investments.

Apart from public policy-related activities, Linyi City Development also engages in diversified commercial activities including leasing, property development and commodity trading. Although these activities could generate cash flow to support the company's investments and debt servicing, they will inevitably expose the company to more commercial and financial risks. Such risks, if crystalized, could weaken government support to the company. Moody's expects the company is unlikely to substantially expand its commercial exposure outside Linyi or to a scale compared to its public policy asset base.

The rating takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Linyi City Development bears high social risks as it implements public policy initiatives by building public infrastructure in Linyi city. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape the company's development targets and ultimately affect the Linyi government's propensity to support the company.

Governance considerations are also material to the rating as Linyi City Development is subject to oversight by the Linyi city government and has to meet several reporting requirements, reflecting its public-policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

Environmental risks are low for Linyi City Development.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook for Linyi City Development reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's A1 sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that Linyi's GCS will remain stable, and (3) the company's business profile and its integration with, and control and oversight by the Linyi government will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded; or Linyi's GCS strengthens, which could be a result of a significant strengthening in Linyi's economic or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support, or (2) the company's characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Linyi government's propensity to support, such as through:

- the company becoming more strategically important to the Linyi government.

- an increase in government payments and an improvement in the predictability of the government payment mechanism, whereby dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments can consistently cover a large share of its operational and debt servicing needs.

- a significant reduction in the overall risk profile of its commercial operations, or a substantial reduction in its exposure to and investment in commercial activities relative to its public-policy assets.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded; or Linyi's GCS weakens, which could be a result of a significant weakening in Linyi's economic or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) there are changes in Chinese government's policies that prohibit regional and local governments (RLGs) from providing financial support to LGFVs; or (3) the company's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Linyi government's propensity to support, such as through:

- a decline in its position as the major platform undertaking infrastructure construction projects in Linyi city

- material changes in its core businesses, including substantial expansion into commercial activities at the cost of public services, or significant losses in commercial activities.

- rapid increases in its debt and leverage, with less corresponding government payments that increase its reliance on high-cost financing, including debt borrowing from non-standard channels; or

- material increase in loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties from the current level or material losses resulting from these credit exposures

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2006, Linyi City Development Group Co., Ltd is 91.21% owned by the Linyi State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and 8.79% owned by Shandong Caixin Assets Operation Co., Ltd. It is the second largest LGFV in terms of asset size in Linyi city. As of the end of 2021, the company reported total assets of RMB58.6 billion and total revenue of RMB8.1 billion.

Linyi City Development is responsible for the city's major public infrastructure and welfare projects, including infrastructure construction, affordable housing developments, industrial park developments, as well as the provision of water and heating supply services. It also has commercial operations, including property development, leasing, as well as commodity trading.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Yan Li, +86 (10) 6319-6572.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

