Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Meixihu Investment; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Meixihu Investment (Changsha) Co., Ltd. (Meixihu Investment).

The outlook is stable.

"Meixihu Investment's Baa3 issuer rating reflects its strategic importance to Changsha city government because of its primary role in the development of infrastructure and affordable housing projects in Meixi Lake International New City as a key subsidiary of Hunan Xiangjiang New Area Dev. Grp. Co., Ltd (Xiangjiang Group, Baa2 stable). However, the rating is constrained by the company's risk of substitution within the Xiangjiang Group," said Stephen Tang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The company's Baa3 issuer rating is based on Changsha city government's capacity to support (GCS) score of a3, and Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Changsha city government's propensity to support, resulting in a three-notch downward adjustment from the GCS score.

Moody's assessment of the Changsha government's GCS score reflects (1) Changsha's status as the capital of Hunan, a moderate-risk province in the central region of China (A1 stable); (2) its sound fiscal profile, with low reliance on net transfers and moderate state-owned enterprise (SOE) liabilities; and (3) its large economy, which indicates greater diversification and capacity to absorb shocks.

Meixihu Investment's Baa3 issuer rating also reflects Changsha government's propensity to support the company, directly or through its parent Xiangjiang Group, given (1) Changsha city government's ultimate and effective control of the company; (2) Meixihu Investment's dominant role in developing Meixi Lake International New City within the Xiangjiang New Area; (3) its close integration with Xiangjiang Group with strong oversight and support for the company; and (4) its track record of receiving government payments.

However, the three-notch downward adjustment from the GCS assessment reflects the company's (1) risk of substitution within the Xiangjiang Group as well as its relatively small geographic coverage and scale in Changsha city; (2) medium exposure to commercial activities; and (3) moderate access to funding.

Although Meixihu Investment's asset scale (RMB23.8 billion as of the end of 2021) and geographic coverage (about 38 square kilometres) are small compared with dominant local government financing vehicles' (LGFVs) in Changsha and most of the Baa3 rated LGFV peers, the close integration with and strong support from the Xiangjiang Group bolster the company to the current rating level.

Meixihu Investment is the second largest and one of the three key subsidiaries of Xiangjiang Group, which is the dominant platform mandated by the government to develop infrastructure and public facilities in the Xiangjiang New Area, which is one of the 19 national New Areas approved by the State Council. Xiangjiang New Area plays an important role in promoting economic and social development in Changsha city and neighbouring areas. It is also an important base for promoting industrial upgrade and eco-friendly urbanization in Hunan province.

Meixihu Investment is responsible for executing primary land development and infrastructure construction, and affordable housing projects in Meixi Lake International New City, which is the central urban area and one of the three major development areas within the Hunan Xiangjiang New Area. Thus, the company makes a significant contribution to Xiangjiang Group's overall business plan and targets.

Given the public policy nature and importance of projects in Meixi Lake International New City, the company has received stable government cash payments totaling RMB8 billion over the past three years, mainly in the form of refunds from land sales, buyback proceeds for infrastructure projects, capital injections, and other operating subsidies. Moody's expects Meixihu Investment to receive more than RMB3 billion-RMB4 billion in cash payments from the government annually over the next two years. Although the company will increase its investments in public policy related projects, the expected government payments will largely be enough to cover its funding needs. In case there is a funding shortfall due to volatility in land sales or other reasons, Moody's expects Xiangjiang Group to also provide financial support such as shareholder loans or assistance to the company in getting financing.

As a core subsidiary of the Xiangjiang Group, Meixihu Investment receives strong financial and other support from the Xiangjiang Group to meet its funding gap and gain access to funding. For example, as of 30 June 2022, shareholder's loans from Xiangjiang Group and guaranteed debts (including an RMB1.4 billion onshore bond issued in 2020) by Xiangjiang Group accounted for 89% of Meixihu Investment's total debt.

Xiangjiang Group has taken up much of the investment properties in Meixihu Investment. As a result, the company's primary activities will be more concentrated in public policy related projects, and Moody's considers the remaining commercial activities to be low risk.

The company has disposed of investment properties (7.8% of total assets) to Xiangjiang Group in 2021. After the asset reshuffling with the parent company, Meixihu Investment's dominant commercial operation relates to operating the Meixihu International Culture & Arts Centre, which carries a social function and receives rental subsidies from the government. Based on the company's current capital expenditure plan, Moody's expects the proportion of commercial activities to remain below 15%-20% over the next several years.

Nevertheless, Meixihu Investment's role and functions are subject to substitution risk within the Xiangjiang Group, which is a major constraint on the company's rating. As the company's primary activities in infrastructure development are quite similar to Xiangjiang Group's other key subsidiaries covering other geographic areas, Xiangjiang Group can re-assign Meixihu Investment's projects and assign other new important projects to other key subsidiaries, and accordingly allocate more support to other subsidiaries. Furthermore, given the close oversight and control in Meixihu Investment by Xiangjiang Group, the former has limited autonomy in strategic and financing decisions, and the amount of resources and support it can receive from Xiangjiang Group.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

The ESG Credit Impact Score for Meixihu Investment is moderately negative, indicating that its ESG attributes have a limited impact on its current rating with greater potential for future negative impact over time. Its score reflects highly negative social risks, moderately negative environmental risks and governance risks. The effect of these considerations on the rating cannot be fully offset by the expectation that the Changsha city government would support the company, when in need.

Moody's expects Meixihu Investment to be exposed to highly negative social risks, given that the company invests in urban construction projects and primary land development projects to implement public policy initiatives mandated by the Changsha government. Population growth, demographic and societal trends are important factors in these areas that will shape the company's development target and affect the Changsha government's propensity to support the company.

Meixihu Investment's exposure to governance risks is moderately negative, mainly reflecting moderately negative risk associated with its financial strategy and risk management, and management credibility and track record. The company's highly negative risk for organizational structure reflects its close cash flow linkage and related party transactions with the government as well as its parent Xiangjiang Group. The company also has a track record of reshuffling assets and guaranteeing loans with other affiliate companies within the same group. Moreover, Meixihu Investment's exposure to board structure, policies and procedures is highly negative, reflecting the common features of LGFVs having concentrated ownership, board structure and that their primary activities of public policy projects prioritize public interest over commercial viability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook for Meixihu Investment reflects (1) the stable outlook on China 's A1 sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that Changsha city's GCS score will remain stable; and (3) Moody's view that the company's business profile and its integration with, and control and oversight by, the Changsha city government will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded; or (2) Changsha city's GCS strengthens, which could be a result of a significant strengthening in its economic or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support; or (3) Meixihu Investment's characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Changsha city government's propensity to support, such as through an increase in the company's strategic importance to the Changsha government due to a significant expansion of its geographic coverage and scale to become the dominant subsidiary responsible for all policy related projects under Xiangjiang Group.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded; or (2) Changsha city's GCS weakens, which could be a result of a significant weakening in its economic or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support; (3) there are changes in the Chinese government's policies that prohibit regional and local governments (RLGs) from providing financial support to LGFVs; or (4) Meixihu Investment's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Changsha city government's propensity to support, such as:

- a significant change in its core business, including a substantial expansion into commercial activities at the cost of public services or substantial losses in commercial activities;

- a rapid increase in its debt and leverage without a corresponding increase in government payments

- weakened integration with and support from its parent Xiangjiang Group, which could manifest in higher funding costs and net outflow of financial resources to Xiangjiang Group or sister companies;

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Meixihu Investment was initially founded in 2009 and transferred to Hunan Xiangjiang New Area Dev. Grp. Co., Ltd (Xiangjiang Group, Baa2, stable) in 2016 following the State Council's approval of establishing the Xiangjiang New Area. The company is ultimately controlled by Changsha State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Changsha SASAC).

Xiangjiang New Area, established in 2015, is one of the 19 national-level New Areas and is the only New Area in Hunan province. National-level New Areas are special economic development zones approved by the State Council.

Meixihu Investment is the sole entity designated to develop Meixi Lake International New City, a central urban area of Xiangjiang New Area. The company predominantly engages in primary land development, urban infrastructure construction, and affordable housing projects in Meixi Lake International New City. Meixihu Investment reported total assets of RMB23.8 billion as of the end of 2021 and total revenue of RMB2.8 billion in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Stephen Tang

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Ivan Chung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

