Moody's assigns first time Baa3 issuer rating to Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative, Inc.; outlook stable

New York, August 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigns first time Baa3 issuer rating to Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative, Inc. The outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative, Inc.

....Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Today's rating action reflects our expectations that Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Rayburn) can maintain sound financial metrics at levels, on average, to support the Baa3 issuer rating, while conducting operations as an essential generation and transmission service provider, which includes not-for-profit financial objectives typical of US Electric Generation and Transmission Cooperatives", said Assistant Vice President – Analyst, Julie Meyer. "The Baa3 rating also considers Rayburn's notable credit challenges, including its relatively small size scale and scope of operations, a significant five-year capital spending plan to meet the transmission needs of its member cooperatives and significant environmental risk owing to periodic severe weather events, especially in the wake of Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. While the cooperative and the ERCOT market regulators have taken some important steps to mitigate the operational and financial exposure to another Winter Storm Uri-scale event, exposure to market and environmental risk remains owing to Rayburn's reliance on purchased power generation to meet a growing member need" Meyer added.

The rating action also incorporates several other credit positive considerations, including rate setting autonomy for both Rayburn and its four member cooperatives, the successful securitization financing by the four members in Q-1 2022, which provided funds for Rayburn to pay for the significant power supply costs it incurred during Winter Storm Uri, and the continuing growth and strength of the members' service territory and customer base, which is predominantly suburban residential, spread over a large 16-county region with a mix of rural and above average income communities.

Rayburn's governance structure and unregulated rate-setting authority is broadly in line with other cooperatives and public power utilities. Moody's opinion of the financial strategy, track record and credibility of management also inform our view of governance risk under Moody's ESG framework, which is a key driver of the rating action.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects the likelihood that Rayburn's G&T cooperative business model will enable it to achieve its target DSC coverage ratio and other key metrics comparable to historical levels that would continue to support its current rating and that also provide cushion to the continuing market risk within ERCOT.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the rating:

• Sustained stabilizing of the ERCOT market and optimizing of Rayburn's power supply resources to reduce reliance on PPAs and cope with potential wide swings in load demand and market power and natural gas prices

• Further strengthening of liquidity

• Strengthening of FFO/Debt to greater than 6% combined with equity to capitalization greater than 25% on a sustained basis

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating:

• Significant generation and transmission service disruptions in ERCOT leading to a deterioration of credit metrics and unexpected weakening of Rayburn's liquidity

• Any signs of developing members' disenchantment with wholesale power rates that jeopardizes the current stability and predictability of revenue and cash flow under the cooperative business model

• Weakening of key financial metrics, including a decline in FFO/Debt to less than 4% combined with a decline in the equity to capitalization ratio to less than 20% on a sustained basis

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Electric Generation & Transmission Cooperatives Methodology published November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/357105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

