Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Zhongsheng; outlook stable

Hong Kong, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited.

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The Baa3 rating reflects Zhongsheng's strong position in China's (A1 stable) auto dealership market, its large dealership network, favorable brand and market exposure and efficient operational management, which have contributed to its steady business performance," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The rating also reflects Zhongsheng's sound financial profile, prudent financial policy and linkage with its strategic shareholder, Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (Jardine Group, A1 stable)," adds Zhang.

Zhongsheng is the second-largest auto dealer in China by revenue and unit auto sales in 2019, according to the China Automobile Dealers Association. It operated 360 stores in about 90 cities across 24 provinces in China as of end-2019, out of which 208 stores served luxury segments.

The company has strategically expanded in several Chinese regions with solid demand outlook and with luxury brands that offer better returns for dealers. Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Lexus, Audi and BMW accounted for most of its revenue in 2019.

Zhongsheng also operates an efficient and effective management system. The company has tight control over its service quality, inventory and costs, resulting in lower pressure on working capital, a higher client retention rate and higher earning contributions from individual stores.

Zhongsheng benefits from a resilient business model. New auto sales, which are more cyclical in nature, made up only about 20% of the company's total gross profit in 2019. Meanwhile, gross profit from recurring maintenance services was able to fully cover all its expenses in 2019, improving its business flexibility. Moody's expects gross profit from Zhongsheng's maintenance and commission-based value-added services, which are less cyclical, will continue to grow, further reducing its reliance on new auto sales.

The company's sizeable exposure to China's structurally growing luxury auto segment further enhances its business resilience. Its revenue rose to RMB124 billion in 2019, up 15.1% from 2018. Its EBITDA rose to RMB9.5 billion in 2019, up 18.7% from 2018. This sustained growth was achieved even as auto sales in China declined 8.2% in 2019.

Additionally, Jardine Group's 20% strategic shareholding helps improve Zhongsheng's corporate governance and financial discipline. Jardine Group and its associated companies have a proven track record of prudent financial management, and the group has assigned two board members on Zhongsheng's board. Both Zhongsheng and Jardine Group have a collaborative relationship.

However, Zhongsheng's Baa3 rating also takes into account the company's high reliance on short-term financing and its high capital needs as it expands its business organically and through acquisitions. These risks are partially mitigated by the company's strong business profile and good track record of taking a balanced approach to growth. Even as it achieved robust revenue growth, its adjusted debt-to-leverage ratio was sustained at 2.6x at the end of 2019, a metric solid for its rating level.

Moody's expects Zhongsheng to maintain a prudent financial policy, which is critical to support its rating, and that its leverage will remain around 2.5x-3.0x over the next 12 to 18 months.

Additionally, Zhongsheng's cash on hand and operating cash flow are inadequate to meet its financial obligations within the next 12 to 18 months. Much like other companies in the auto dealer industry, Zhongsheng faces high working capital requirements and will need to undertake short-term financing to fund them. However, it has demonstrated its funding capacity, with established banking relationships and multiple funding channels, including bank loans, syndicated loans both onshore and offshore, equity, convertible bonds, and automaker financing.

Zhongsheng is also strategically important to several established automakers such as Toyota and Mercedes-Benz, and has contributed a significant portion of sales for the two brands. Therefore, Moody's expects Zhongsheng will continue to receive support from these automakers, which have great financial capacity, if needed. It has already established credit facilities with auto makers to fund its auto inventory purchasing.

Zhongsheng's issuer rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level. This is because, despite its status as a holding company with a majority of claims at the operating subsidiaries, creditors at Zhongsheng benefit from the group's highly diversified business profile — with cash flow generation across a large number of operating subsidiaries — and which mitigates structural subordination risk.

Zhongsheng's rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

In terms of governance risk, the founders, Mr Yi Huang and Mr Guo Qiang Li, together own about 58% of the company's shares. This risk is mitigated by the presence of a material minority shareholder, Jardine Group, as well as the company's good track record since its listing in 2010.

The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that Zhongsheng will continue to grow its business while prudently managing its financial profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Zhongsheng's rating if (1) its liquidity profile improves on a sustained basis, such that its unrestricted cash and free cash-flow generation can cover its short-term debt obligation; (2) it maintains its leading market position and solid financial profile such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio is maintained below 2.5x and its EBIT-to-interest ratio is sustained above 6x.

However, Moody's could downgrade Zhongsheng's rating if (1) its business profile weakens; (2) its liquidity deteriorates; (3) it adopts a more aggressive financial policy of debt-funded expansion; (4) Jardine Group reduces its shareholdings in Zhongsheng; or (5) Zhongsheng's financial profile weakens on a sustained basis such that debt/EBITDA rises above 3.0x-3.5x, RCF/net debt falls below 25% or EBIT/interest falls below 4x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited is a leading auto dealer in China. It operated 360 stores across 24 provinces in China as of end-2019. Headquartered in Dalian, Zhongsheng was founded by Mr Yi Huang and Mr Guo Qiang Li, who are the controlling shareholders of the company. Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited is a strategic investor, owning about 20% of the company as of end-2019. Zhongsheng was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in March 2010.

