Moody's assigns first time Baa3 long-term deposit rating to Banco Ripley; outlook stable

New York, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned first time ratings and assessments to Banco Ripley, including long-and short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Baa3/Prime-3, as well as a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of baa3. Moody's has also assigned long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment of Baa2(cr)/Prime-2(cr) and long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa2/Prime-2 to the bank. The ratings outlook for Banco Ripley is stable.

The following ratings and assessments were assigned to Banco Ripley (600067265):

• Long-term local and foreign currency deposit rating of Baa3, Stable

• Short-term local and foreign currency deposit rating of P-3

• Long-term counterparty risk assessment of Baa2(cr)

• Short-term counterparty risk assessment of P-2(cr)

• Long-term local and foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Baa2

• Short-term local and foreign currency counterparty risk rating of P-2

• Adjusted baseline credit assessment of baa3

• Baseline credit assessment of baa3

• Assigned outlook: Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Banco Ripley's baa3 BCA acknowledges the bank's robust capitalization and strong profitability supported by a well-established franchise in high yielding consumer loan segment that allows the bank to absorb higher operating and credit costs. The bank's financial profile is nevertheless limited by the risks of its monoline business model focused on offering consumer loans to customers of the retail stores of its parent company, Ripley Corp S.A. (Ba3 stable). On the other hand, the BCA of baa3 incorporates the bank's strong reliance on confidence-sensitive institutional resources, an important challenge for the bank.

Banco Ripley primarily provides credit card loans to low-income individuals, which results in a high-risk loan portfolio. The bank has a track record of problem loans above those reported by more diversified banks in Chile, despite the bank's expertise in this market. As of March 2022, Banco Ripley reported problem loans at 2.4% of gross loans, low compared to historical averages. Problem loans reached low historical levels in 2021 supported by improved liquidity conditions of households in Chile, following the pension fund withdrawals during 2020 and 2021. However, as these liquidity buffers gradually normalizes, problem loans will likely stabilize between 5-6% over the next three quarters, also by the effect of a moderation in loan growth. In addition, Banco Ripley has been seeking to reinforce its focus on relatively higher income individuals, which will help to counterbalance asset risks pressures arising from strong competition, economic activity slowdown anticipated for 2022 and 2023 and inflationary tensions. In March 2022, loan loss reserves covered 376% of problem loans, a high level compared to other commercial banks' average of 265% in the same period.

Banco Ripley has a steady profitability profile, with a high net interest margin that stood at 12.2% at the end of 2021 and net income to tangible assets above 3.8%. Management is seeking to increase the participation of core deposits through the development of its digital platform and new products targeting higher-income individuals, which will help to reduce funding costs, while provisioning expenses will remain well above peers, given Banco Ripley's business model. Fees from card management and insurance brokerage represented a third of the bank's revenue mix in 2021. Efforts around digitalization and innovation will also benefit future efficiency ratios.

Although Banco Ripley's funding mix is largely wholesale, implying some concentration risk, the bank was able to maintain adequate access to funding and liquidity during the social unrests in 2019 and during the lockdowns related to the pandemic. Retail depositors represented 20% of total deposits in December 2021, a percentage that has increased steadily since 2018. As of December 2021, liquid assets accounted for 22.5% of tangible assets, up from an average 11.7% between 2016 and 2018, but which Moody's expects liquidity level to normalize to its 15% historic level.

Banco Ripley's Baa3 deposit ratings are supported by a robust capitalization, considering Moody's preferred capitalization ratio, tangible common equity (TCE) to Moody's-adjusted risk-weighted assets (RWAs) of 17.4% in December 2021, high compared to the system-average capital ratio of 10% in the same period. Capital position is supported by strong profitability and moderate loan growth, which counterbalances the bank's high dividend payout.

Banco Ripley's exposure to environmental and social risks is low and moderate, respectively, consistent with our general assessment for the global banking sector. Governance risks are largely internal rather than externally driven for Banco Ripley, for which Moody's does not have any particular concerns. Despite low board independence, Banco Ripley benefits from a strong risk management framework. As such, Corporate Governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring.

The stable outlook on Banco Ripley's ratings is based on Moody's expectation that the bank's ample capitalization and high profitability will continue to offset the higher credit risks stemming from its exposure to lower income individuals, which are more vulnerable to current inflationary pressure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on Banco Ripley's ratings could emerge as the bank is able to execute its strategy to expand its operations into higher income individuals, which will increase the granularity of its funding structure with core retail deposits. This strategy could also lead to improvements in asset risk and to reduce credit costs in the near future. Additionally, the bank's ratings could also face upwards pressure from an increased independence from Ripley Corp's retail businesses.

Conversely, a lower capitalization or a quick deterioration in profitability would limit the bank's strong loss absorption capacity, resulting in increased downward pressure on ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Felipe Carvallo

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ceres Lisboa

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

