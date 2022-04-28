Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 rating to CG Services; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (CG Services).

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The Baa3 rating reflects the company's position as a leading property management and community services provider in China with good brand recognition and well-diversified operations across China and a significant proportion of recurring earnings," says Celine Yang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The Baa3 rating also reflects Moody's expectation that CG Services will maintain strong liquidity and low debt leverage.

On the other hand, the rating is constrained by CG Services' acquisitive appetite as reflected by its large investments in 2021, and prolonged working capital cycle and integration risks stemming from its recent large acquisitions.

CG Services is one of China's largest property management service providers in terms of gross floor area (GFA) under management of 765.7 million square meters as of the end of 2021. Its brand name is also well-recognized with over 30 years of track record in the industry. Its total revenue of RMB29 billion as of the end of 2021 was also one of the largest among listed Chinese property management companies in Hong Kong SAR, China.

CG Services' strong market position and brand name will support its business growth in the coming few years. Moody's expects CG Services' revenue to grow 53% in 2022, driven by (1) organic growth from newly delivered GFA to CG Services from Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (Country Garden, Baa3 negative) and third-party organizations; and (2) the inclusion of full-year revenue from the companies acquired in 2021 and (3) newly added revenue from acquisitions in 2022. However, CG Services' growth rate will likely slow to 20%-25% in 2023 as the company scales down its acquisitions and relies more on organic growth.

Meanwhile, CG Services' business is well diversified in terms of its geographic coverage, customer base and business lines. It had a diversified customer base of around 7.4 million property owners across more than 370 cities in China and a few cities overseas as of end of 2021. Its business diversification can reduce the risks arising from an adverse situation from any particular customer or geography.

CG Services' property management business generates stable recurring revenue and cash flow, which does not necessarily follow the volatile property development cycle. Around 70% of its fee revenue comes from annuity-like sources including property management for residential and commercial properties, and from providing city services to various levels of governments. Its property management business is defensive because costs are high for property owners to change property management service companies. In addition, Moody's expects CG Services' high customer satisfaction will help mitigate its risk of losing customers. According to the company, the retention rate was around 98% in the past 2-3 years.

However, the rating also considers CG Services' significant increase in account receivables in the past 1-2 years as a result of its rapid business expansion and acquisitions. Its city service business with governments, property and facility management for state-owned enterprises, and its commercial property management business, which have all expanded in recent years, have longer repayment cycles. Specifically, its account receivables increased 143% to RMB10.3 billion in 2021 from RMB4.2 billion in 2020 and RMB1.6 billion in 2019. The prolonged working capital cycle has reduced its cash flow from operations, and if the situation continues, it will increase its reliance on external funding to support its operations.

Moody's expects CG Services to actively manage down its account receivables as a percentage of its revenue in the coming 1-2 years following the inclusion of full-year revenue contributions from the companies CG Services newly acquired in 2021. In addition, the company implemented stricter measures to control receivables from existing and new institutional customers.

Moody's notes CG Services' business is linked to Country Garden's property development business to a certain extent. However, Moody's expects CG Services to derive around 30% of its recurring income from Country Garden's projects in the coming 1-2 years, a reduction from around 36% in 2021, driven by higher contribution from third-party organizations. Meanwhile, its account receivables from Country Garden will likely remain largely stable.

The agency also expects CG Services to prudently manage its financial position by maintaining a net cash position even if it undertakes further acquisitions. Meanwhile, the company will also proactively manage its completed investments to ensure smooth transition and integration. Consequently, Moody's expects CG Services to maintain good liquidity and low leverage, such that its debt/EBITDA will remain under 1.5x and its EBITA/interest coverage to stay at over 20x in the next 2 years from 1.0x and 27.0x in 2021, respectively.

In terms of governance risks, Moody's has considered CG Services' high ownership concentration, with its controlling shareholder, Ms. Yang Hui Yan, holding a 43.11% stake in the company as of year-end 2021. Moody's has also considered (1) the fact that the company's audit and remuneration committees are dominated and chaired by independent non-executive directors who can supervise the company; (2) the application of the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Securities and Futures Ordinance in Hong Kong to oversee related-party transaction; and (3) track record of transactions for newly added GFA concluded on an arm's length basis between CG Services and Country Garden Holdings Company Limited.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to generate stable recurring income from its property management business while maintaining a disciplined financial policy in the coming 12- 18 months.

Moody's could consider an upgrade if CG Services maintains prudent financial policies, achieve robust organic business growth, and notably improves its working capital cycle. Specifically, credit metrics indicative of an upgrade include a large net cash position, debt/EBITDA below 1.5-2.0x, and EBITA margin above 20%-23%, all on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if the company can no longer maintain its net cash position, its debt/EBITDA rising above 2.5x, or its EBITA margin falling below 17%-20% for a prolonged period.

A shift toward more aggressive financial policies or large debt-funded acquisitions could also pressure the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (CG Services) is one of China's largest property management service providers with a market capitalization of around HKD135 billion as of 8 April 2022. It listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2018. As of year-end 2021, its key shareholder, Ms. Yang Hui Yan, held about 43.11% of the company. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (Baa3 negative) is CG Services' sister company, and the former is owned 61.25% by the same shareholder.

YuYing (Celine) Yang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

