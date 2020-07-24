Moody's assigns first time Baa3 rating to Eurofins, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a long-term issuer rating of Baa3 to Eurofins Scientific SE (Eurofins or the company). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating assigned to Eurofins reflects the company's diversified and well established market position in the bioanalytical testing sector and its track record of gradual operating performance improvement supported by organic and external growth. The assigned rating is forward looking and forecasts a sustainable improvement in credit metrics notably margin, free cash flow and leverage. The Baa3 rating also assumes that the company's future financial policy, including M&A activity, shareholder distributions and management of upcoming maturities, will demonstrate a strong commitment to the investment grade rating; notably by maintaining the Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA sustainably below 3.5x.

The assigned rating reflects Moody's expectations that the company will continue to enhance governance related risk factors including the concentration of power around Gilles Martin, the founder, majority owner and CEO, the related party transactions but also the quality of its disclosure notably related to reporting per end-markets. Moody's notes that the group's organisation is decentralised and counts more than 900 subsidiaries and associates whose operations extend across 50 countries. The auditors mentioned that this increases the complexity of their work.

The Baa3 rating is supported by (1) the company's well established position in key segments (pharma, food, environment and clinical diagnostics) protected by barriers to entry; (2) its exposure to defensive end-markets with positive long-term growth prospects, the pharma segment entailing a higher cyclicality than the rest of the business; (3) the good diversification by end markets, geographies, products (# of tests) and customers and (4) the fact that environmental and social considerations such as increasing focus around sustainability, pollution issues, health and safety support demand for Eurofins' services.

The Baa3 rating is constrained by (1) the fact that Eurofins operates on fragmented and competitive markets exposed to change in technology and innovation, the latest bringing opportunities and threats such as cyber risk which materialized for Eurofins in 2019 and cost 10% of EBITDA; (2) reputation and litigation risks which require a strong control over the decentralized network of laboratories; (3) risks associated with the current governance set-up and notably the concentration of power around Gilles Martin, the founder, CEO and majority owner and the related party transactions and (4) the relative weak credit metrics (leverage and free cash flow) end of 2019 following the intensive M&A activity in 2017/18.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assumes that the company will maintain its current well established market positioning, that medium-term growth prospects for its end-markets will remain positive and that its Moody's adjusted credit metrics will sustainably improve from the relatively weak 2019 level towards a level expected for the Baa3, such as Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA sustainably below 3.5x and Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt sustainably above 20% by 2021.

LIQUIDITY

Eurofins' liquidity is solid supported by €600 million of cash on balance and more than €500 million of undrawn credit facilities at end-March 2020. The undrawn credit facilities have an average maturity of more than three years with the first maturity in 2022 and have no covenant. Moody's forecasts the company to continue its track record of positive free cash flow generation during 2020. In May 2020, the company issued a new €600 million bond maturing 2026 which will be used to repay part of the existing bonds maturing 2022/23. In May 2020, the company issued €535 million equivalent of shares, this inflow will be used to repay bank borrowing and commercial paper program during 2020 as well as to support the build up of coronavirus related testing activities. Following this transaction, Moody's forecasts the company to end 2020 with no bank borrowing and no commercial paper outstanding. The company has significant debt maturities upcoming in 2022 including €314 million Eurobond, €364 million Schuldschein and €300 hybrid instrument. The Baa3 rating reflects Moody's expectation that Eurofins will continue to proactively address its upcoming debt maturities going forward.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental and social considerations such as increasing focus around sustainability, pollution issues, health and safety support demand for Eurofins' services. From a social consideration point of view, Moody's notes that the company is expected to benefit from rising demand for coronavirus related testing services. Eurofins' current governance set-up entails some risks linked to the concentration of power around Gilles Martin, the founder, majority owner and CEO, related party transactions and the decentralised corporate structure. The assigned rating reflects Moody's expectations that the company will continue to improve these governance related risk factors but also the transparency of its disclosure notably by end-market. The risks associated with the governance set-up are balanced by the good track record of the company and its financial policy notably its public commitment to improve and maintained its net debt leverage under company definition within the 1.5-2.5x range (3.2x end of 2019), its historic dividend payout ratio of around 20% and its proactive management of upcoming maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the weak positioning of the rating, an upgrade is unlikely in the short-term. However, upward rating pressure could develop if (1) the Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA improves sustainably below 2.5x and (2) the Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt increases sustainably above 30%.

Downward rating pressure could develop if (1) there is a material decline in growth or profitability for a sustained period of time; (2) the company fails to improve the Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably below 3.5x; (3) the company fails to improve the Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt sustainably above 20% and (4) the company adopts more aggressive financial policies in relation to leverage (net debt leverage under company definition above the publicly committed guidance of 1.5-2.5x), shareholder distributions (payout ratio increases sustainably from historic level of around 20%) and/or liquidity (company fails to proactively address upcoming maturities).

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Eurofins is a global company providing bioanalytical testing services (over 200,000 validated analytical methods) to the pharmaceutical (circa 30% of revenue in 2019), food (circa 20%), environment (circa 20%), clinical diagnostics (circa 20%) and other (10%) sectors. Eurofins was founded in 1987 by its current chairman and CEO Gilles Martin who remains the majority owner of the voting rights as of today. The company expanded from 1 laboratory in France in 1987 to more than 800 laboratories present in over 50 countries today. The company is listed since 1997 on the Paris stock exchange and its current market capitalisation is €10.6 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

