Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 rating to Four Corners Operating Partnership, LP; outlook stable

New York, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a first-time Baa3 senior unsecured bank credit facility rating to Four Corners Operating Partnership, LP (Four Corners), the main operating subsidiary of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. The rating outlook is stable.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Four Corners will continue to generate stable cash flows from its operating portfolio, while executing its strategic growth on a leverage neutral basis with a focus on diversifying away from the restaurant industry.

The following ratings were assigned:

..Issuer: Four Corners Operating Partnership, LP

…. Backed Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Baa3

…. Backed Senior Unsecured Term Loan Facility, Assigned Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Four Corners Operating Partnership, LP

…. Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 ratings reflect Four Corners' solid credit metrics and the stability of its essential, service-based net lease portfolio with long-term leases. The REIT has consistently operated with moderate leverage, strong fixed charge coverage and a fully unsecured capital structure even as it has been executing its disciplined, strategic growth strategy since company IPO and spin-off from Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Darden, Baa2/Stable) in 2015. Furthermore, the company maintains above average unit-level rent coverage and strong operating margins, reflective of its focus on high-quality tenants and triple-net leases.

The ratings are constrained by the company's limited operating history compared to peers, small size on a gross asset basis and material tenant and industry concentration to Darden and casual dining and quick-service (QSR) restaurants, which remain vulnerable to discretionary consumer spending and inflationary/recessionary pressures.

Four Corners maintains an adequate liquidity profile, supported by a fully unencumbered asset portfolio, an undrawn $250 million revolver due November 2025 with one six-month extension option, approximately $61 million in forward equity contracts, and $58 million in cash available on hand as of Q1 2022. Near-term debt obligations are minimal with a $50 million unsecured term loan due in 2023 and $150 million due in 2024 (including a $100 million term loan and $50 million in senior notes). Relative to higher investment-grade rated peers, the REIT has modest access to sources of capital, relying on private placement debt and common equity to support its growth strategy. We note that a deterioration in the equity markets could lead to the company's reliance on a combination of debt issuances and asset dispositions to fund acquisitions, which could increase leverage above current levels.

Corporate governance is a key credit consideration, specifically a commitment to a consistent, conservative financial policy and management of leverage within a targeted range as it seeks strategic growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings momentum could result if leverage declines below 5.0x (including Moody's standard adjustments) and gross assets increase above $5.0 billion, on a sustained basis. Additionally, a significant reduction in exposure to Darden and the restaurant industry as well as a diversification of capital sources would also be required for an upgrade.

Downward rating momentum could result if leverage increases above 6.0x and fixed charge coverage declines below 3.5x (including Moody's standard adjustments), on a sustained basis. A deterioration in liquidity and access to the equity capital markets due to challenging operating trends as well as a reversal to its tenant and industry diversification could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

