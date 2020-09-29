Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 rating to Guangxi Beibu Gulf International; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 issuer rating to Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Co., Ltd. (GBG).

The rating outlook is stable.

This is the first time that Moody's has assigned a rating to GBG.

RATINGS RATIONALE

GBG's Baa3 issuer rating combines its b1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and a four-notch uplift reflecting Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from and a high level of dependence on the government of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and ultimately, the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of need.

Moody's high support assessment reflects (1) GBG's growing strategic importance to the Guangxi government and the Chinese government, particularly after the elevation of the "New Land-Sea Route" -- a new strategic corridor that connects northwest and southwest China to Southeast Asia -- to a national strategy; (2) its close links with the Guangxi government, which fully owns GBG; and (3) its track record of government support.

GBG's b1 BCA reflects its dominant position in Guangxi's port sector, diversified business profile and good access to domestic funding. However, the BCA is constrained by GBG's weak financial metrics, high exposure to cyclical commercial businesses, and exposure to execution and geopolitical risks related to its overseas expansion.

GBG has a diversified business profile, comprising port services, steel production, non-ferrous metal production, agricultural products, commodity trading, cement production, power generation and dam operations.

GBG's port operations accounted for about 25% of gross profit in 2019 and recorded a robust performance in the year, with aggregate throughput of 233 million tonnes and aggregate container throughput of 4.16 million TEU. GBG is the sole port operator of the terminals for public use in the coastal area of Guangxi.

The company's industrial segments -- including stainless steel, cement, trading, non-ferrous metal and agriculture, which together accounted for around 61% of gross profit in 2019 -- were all affected by the pandemic in Q1 2020. However, driven by the recovery in economic growth and government-backed infrastructure investments, the segments' gross margin improved to 4.7% in Q2 from 3.5% in Q1 2020, and Moody's expects profitability will continue to recover over the next 12-18 months.

GBG registered adjusted debt/EBITDA of 9.9x and adjusted FFO/debt of 4.6% in 2019 moderately improved from 11.3x and 3.5%, respectively, in 2018, supported by growing profit and cash-flow generation from its port and industrial businesses.

Nevertheless, Moody's expects GBG's metrics to weaken in 2020 because of the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but they should recover slightly in 2021. Its adjusted debt/EBITDA and adjusted FFO/debt will likely weaken to 11.3x and 4.3%, respectively, in 2020 before improving to 10.3x and 5.0%, respectively, in 2021. This leverage level is at the weaker end of its b1 BCA.

GBG has also continued to expand overseas, including in Malaysia and Brunei. While such expansion presents good growth opportunities, it also exposes the company to execution and geopolitical risk given the different operating and regulatory environments.

GBG has a weak liquidity profile. Its reported cash balance of around RMB15.6 billion at the end of March 2020 and projected operating cash flow in the next 12 months are insufficient to cover its short-term maturing debt of around RMB44 billion and projected capital spending for the same period. Nevertheless, GBG's refinancing risk should be manageable, given the company's good access to the domestic funding markets, backed by its state-owned status.

The ratings also take into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

The global steel sector has elevated exposure to environmental risks, which could have a material impact on the steel companies' credit quality over the next 3-5 years.

As the Chinese government tightens environmental standards, GBG will need to spend capital to upgrade its facilities. This concern is mitigated by the fact that the company has leading technology advantages over other Chinese stainless-steel producers.

Moreover, GBG has a good track record of environmental compliance and managing the safety of its production and products.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

With respect to governance, GBG provides limited transparency around its investment strategy and financial policy. These concerns are mitigated by (1) GBG's full ownership and close monitoring by the Guangxi government, and (2) its publication of annual audited reports because of its frequent domestic bond issuance; (3) and the listed status of GBG's major subsidiary Beibu Gulf Port Co., Ltd., which owns most of BG Port's assets and accounted for 14% of GBG's total assets as of the end of March 2020. Beibu Gulf Port Co., Ltd. has been listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange since 1995 and provides a high degree of transparency.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months, (1) GBG's credit profile will not materially change; and (2) its strategic importance to both the Guangxi and the Chinese government, as well as the government's ability to provide support, will remain intact.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if the likelihood of government support for GBG increases, or if its BCA improves.

Credit metrics indicative of an improvement in its BCA include adjusted EBITDA/interest remaining above 3.0x and adjusted fund from operations (FFO)/debt above 8.5%-9.0% on a sustained basis.

Moody's would downgrade the rating if GBG's BCA is lowered because of a significant deterioration in its business profile or financial position, without any material changes in the support assessment.

Credit metrics indicative of a potential downgrade of the BCA include adjusted EBITDA/interest remaining below 1.5x-1.8x or adjusted FFO/debt below 4.5%-5.0% on a sustained basis.

A downgrade of GBG's rating without a lowering of its BCA could also be triggered by a reduction of the company's importance to the Guangxi government and ultimately, the Chinese government, or a weakening in the government's ability to provide support.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Co., Ltd. (GBG) was established in 2007. It is wholly owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (Guangxi SASAC). It was the fourth-largest state-owned enterprise (SOE) in Guangxi by total assets as of year-end 2019.

GBG has a diversified business profile, with its presence covering port services, steel production, non-ferrous metal production, agricultural products, commodity trading, cement production, power generation and dam operations, among other segments.

As of year-end 2019, GBG reported RMB70.7 billion in revenue and RMB131.7 billion in total assets.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Yuting Liu, +86 (106) 319-6530.

