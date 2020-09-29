Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 rating to Guangxi Beibu Gulf International; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 issuer rating to Guangxi
Beibu Gulf International Port Group Co., Ltd. (GBG).
The rating outlook is stable.
This is the first time that Moody's has assigned a rating to GBG.
RATINGS RATIONALE
GBG's Baa3 issuer rating combines its b1 Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) and a four-notch uplift reflecting Moody's assessment
of a high likelihood of support from and a high level of dependence on
the government of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and ultimately,
the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of need.
Moody's high support assessment reflects (1) GBG's growing
strategic importance to the Guangxi government and the Chinese government,
particularly after the elevation of the "New Land-Sea Route"
-- a new strategic corridor that connects northwest and southwest
China to Southeast Asia -- to a national strategy; (2) its close
links with the Guangxi government, which fully owns GBG; and
(3) its track record of government support.
GBG's b1 BCA reflects its dominant position in Guangxi's port
sector, diversified business profile and good access to domestic
funding. However, the BCA is constrained by GBG's weak
financial metrics, high exposure to cyclical commercial businesses,
and exposure to execution and geopolitical risks related to its overseas
expansion.
GBG has a diversified business profile, comprising port services,
steel production, non-ferrous metal production, agricultural
products, commodity trading, cement production, power
generation and dam operations.
GBG's port operations accounted for about 25% of gross profit
in 2019 and recorded a robust performance in the year, with aggregate
throughput of 233 million tonnes and aggregate container throughput of
4.16 million TEU. GBG is the sole port operator of the terminals
for public use in the coastal area of Guangxi.
The company's industrial segments -- including stainless
steel, cement, trading, non-ferrous metal and
agriculture, which together accounted for around 61% of gross
profit in 2019 -- were all affected by the pandemic in Q1
2020. However, driven by the recovery in economic growth
and government-backed infrastructure investments, the segments'
gross margin improved to 4.7% in Q2 from 3.5%
in Q1 2020, and Moody's expects profitability will continue
to recover over the next 12-18 months.
GBG registered adjusted debt/EBITDA of 9.9x and adjusted FFO/debt
of 4.6% in 2019 moderately improved from 11.3x and
3.5%, respectively, in 2018, supported
by growing profit and cash-flow generation from its port and industrial
businesses.
Nevertheless, Moody's expects GBG's metrics to weaken
in 2020 because of the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic,
but they should recover slightly in 2021. Its adjusted debt/EBITDA
and adjusted FFO/debt will likely weaken to 11.3x and 4.3%,
respectively, in 2020 before improving to 10.3x and 5.0%,
respectively, in 2021. This leverage level is at the weaker
end of its b1 BCA.
GBG has also continued to expand overseas, including in Malaysia
and Brunei. While such expansion presents good growth opportunities,
it also exposes the company to execution and geopolitical risk given the
different operating and regulatory environments.
GBG has a weak liquidity profile. Its reported cash balance of
around RMB15.6 billion at the end of March 2020 and projected operating
cash flow in the next 12 months are insufficient to cover its short-term
maturing debt of around RMB44 billion and projected capital spending for
the same period. Nevertheless, GBG's refinancing risk should
be manageable, given the company's good access to the domestic funding
markets, backed by its state-owned status.
The ratings also take into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) factors.
The global steel sector has elevated exposure to environmental risks,
which could have a material impact on the steel companies' credit
quality over the next 3-5 years.
As the Chinese government tightens environmental standards, GBG
will need to spend capital to upgrade its facilities. This concern
is mitigated by the fact that the company has leading technology advantages
over other Chinese stainless-steel producers.
Moreover, GBG has a good track record of environmental compliance
and managing the safety of its production and products.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
With respect to governance, GBG provides limited transparency around
its investment strategy and financial policy. These concerns are
mitigated by (1) GBG's full ownership and close monitoring by the
Guangxi government, and (2) its publication of annual audited reports
because of its frequent domestic bond issuance; (3) and the listed
status of GBG's major subsidiary Beibu Gulf Port Co.,
Ltd., which owns most of BG Port's assets and accounted
for 14% of GBG's total assets as of the end of March 2020.
Beibu Gulf Port Co., Ltd. has been listed on the Shenzhen
Stock Exchange since 1995 and provides a high degree of transparency.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook on the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that
over the next 12-18 months, (1) GBG's credit profile
will not materially change; and (2) its strategic importance to both
the Guangxi and the Chinese government, as well as the government's
ability to provide support, will remain intact.
Moody's could upgrade the rating if the likelihood of government
support for GBG increases, or if its BCA improves.
Credit metrics indicative of an improvement in its BCA include adjusted
EBITDA/interest remaining above 3.0x and adjusted fund from operations
(FFO)/debt above 8.5%-9.0% on a sustained
basis.
Moody's would downgrade the rating if GBG's BCA is lowered because
of a significant deterioration in its business profile or financial position,
without any material changes in the support assessment.
Credit metrics indicative of a potential downgrade of the BCA include
adjusted EBITDA/interest remaining below 1.5x-1.8x
or adjusted FFO/debt below 4.5%-5.0%
on a sustained basis.
A downgrade of GBG's rating without a lowering of its BCA could also be
triggered by a reduction of the company's importance to the Guangxi government
and ultimately, the Chinese government, or a weakening in
the government's ability to provide support.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Investment Holding Companies
and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Co., Ltd.
(GBG) was established in 2007. It is wholly owned by the State-owned
Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the Guangxi Zhuang
Autonomous Region (Guangxi SASAC). It was the fourth-largest
state-owned enterprise (SOE) in Guangxi by total assets as of year-end
2019.
GBG has a diversified business profile, with its presence covering
port services, steel production, non-ferrous metal
production, agricultural products, commodity trading,
cement production, power generation and dam operations, among
other segments.
As of year-end 2019, GBG reported RMB70.7 billion
in revenue and RMB131.7 billion in total assets.
The local market analyst for these ratings is Yuting Liu, +86
(106) 319-6530.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Chenyi Lu
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Gary Lau
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
