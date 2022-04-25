Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 rating to Hangzhou Qiantang; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Hangzhou Qiantang New District Industrial Development Group Co. Ltd. (HZQT).

At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba2 to HZQT.

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"HZQT's Baa3 issuer rating reflects its ba2 BCA and our assessment of a strong likelihood of extraordinary support from, and a high level of dependence on, the Hangzhou Qiantang district government and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of need, which provides a two-notch uplift to its BCA," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

HZQT's ba2 BCA reflects its dominant market position in Hangzhou Qiantang district as the industrial park operator, its recurring and stable income from a portfolio of industrial parks, and good access to funding given its state-owned enterprise (SOE) background. The BCA also considers HZQT's exposure to property development and economic cycles.

The strong likelihood of extraordinary support reflects (1) HZQT's 90%-ownership and close oversight by Hangzhou Qiantang district government and 10% ownership by Zhejiang Provincial Department of Finance; (2) its high strategic importance to Hangzhou Qiantang district and role as a leading platform and operator of industrial parks in the district; (3) the high reputational risk for the Hangzhou Qiantang district government if HZQT defaults and (4) the history of receiving government support.

HZQT has a dominant position in industrial park operation in Hangzhou given its track record of growing rental income and close linkage with the Hangzhou Qiantang district government. This strength enables the company to source quality land at competitive costs in Hangzhou Qiantang district.

HZQT's recurring and stable income from its portfolio of industrial parks provides the company with stable cash flow and diversification from the cyclical property development business. In particular, Moody's estimates that the company's recurring rental and related income accounted for around 55% of its total revenue in 2021, while revenue from industrial park ancillary services and commercial property sales accounted for around 30% and 15%, respectively.

Moody's estimates HZQT's debt leverage, as measured by net debt/EBITDA, will trend toward 8.5x-8.6x over the next 1-2 years, from around 8.9x in the 12 months ended June 2021. The expected slight improvement in leverage is supported by its likely rental income growth during the period. Similarly, Moody's forecasts that the company's EBITDA interest coverage will increase to 2.3x-2.4x over the same period, compared with 2.1x in the 12 months ended June 2021. These credit metrics will position the company's BCA appropriately at the ba2 level considering the stability of its income.

Moody's expects HZQT will need to raise new debt to fund its refinancing requirements of around RMB2.2 billion over the next 1-2 years. Nevertheless, HZQT's ownership by the Hangzhou Qiantang district government will support its continued access to domestic funding and new fund raising at reasonable costs.

In term of governance factors, HZQT's Baa3 issuer rating considers its ultimate ownership by the Hangzhou Qiantang district government. Meanwhile, HZQT's financial policy, investment approach and risk management are closely supervised and monitored by the Hangzhou Qiantang district government.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

HZQT's stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that (1) the company's BCA will remain appropriate at its current level over the next 12-18 months, and (2) the company will receive continued support from the Hangzhou Qiantang district government and ultimately the Government of China.

The rating could be upgraded if: 1) the likelihood of government support to HZQT increases, or 2) HZQT's BCA improves.

Moody's could raise HZQT's BCA if the company successfully executes its business plan and strengthens its financial profile. Credit metrics indicative of upward pressure on the BCA include adjusted net debt/EBITDA trending below 7x-7.5x and its EBITDA/interest coverage exceeding 3.0x on a sustained basis.

The rating could be downgraded if 1) the likelihood of support for HZQT decreases, or 2) the company's BCA weakens.

HZQT's BCA could be lowered if there is a significant deterioration in its business or financial profile or the company adopts a more aggressive expansion strategy. Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure on its BCA include adjusted net debt/EBITDA trending toward 9x-9.5x and its EBITDA/interest coverage falling below 2.0x.

The methodologies used in these ratings were REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Founded in 1991, Hangzhou Qiantang New District Industrial Development Group Co. Ltd. is 90% owned by Hangzhou Qiantang New Area Administrative Committee and 10% owned by Zhejiang Financial Development Co Ltd, which is wholly owned by Zhejiang Provincial Department of Finance. It mainly engages in property leasing as the operator of industrial park developments in the Hangzhou Qiantang district. The company is the main state-owned enterprise in the Hangzhou Qiantang district.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

