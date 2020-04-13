Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Hutama Karya (Persero) (P.T.) Related Research Rating Action: Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 rating to Hutama Karya 13 Apr 2020 Singapore, April 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to PT Hutama Karya (Persero) (HK). The rating outlook is stable. RATINGS RATIONALE As a government-related issuer (GRI), HK's rating combines (1) its b1 baseline credit assessment (BCA), and (2) a four-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation of a very high level of extraordinary support from the government of Indonesia (Baa2 stable) in times of need. "HK's standalone credit profile reflects its position as one of the largest engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies in Indonesia by revenue, with a track record of completing large projects," says Abhishek Tyagi, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst. "Its standalone credit profile also reflects its growing toll operations as the sole developer and operator of the large, multi-year, Trans-Sumatra project." HK has been assigned as the sole developer and operator of the Trans-Sumatra Toll Roads, which will help transform its business profile from predominantly construction company to the country's largest toll roads operator. Upon completion, the Trans-Sumatra toll road will be the longest toll road in Indonesia. "Our assumption of very high support from the Indonesian government when needed is underpinned by the government's 100% ownership of HK, its close supervision over HK's operations and budget, and HK's strategic role in achieving Indonesia's infrastructure development objectives, and especially the development of the Trans-Sumatra project," adds Tyagi, also Moody's Lead Analyst for HK. Reflecting the importance of the Trans-Sumatra project to the Indonesian government, the government also guarantees all debt pertaining to the Trans-Sumatra project, which accounted for 78% of the company's outstanding debt as of December 2019. HK has a diversified business profile with multiple revenue-generating segments, including EPC, civil & building infrastructure, toll road operations, energy & industrial, property & realty, and construction materials. The operational diversity between the various business segments helps moderate earnings volatility and supports the company's credit profile. HK's order book position as of December 2019 was IDR58.9 trillion. Based on revenues of IDR27.1 trillion for the 12 months to December 2019, this represents a healthy order book to revenue ratio of around 2.2x. The rating also reflects Moody's expectation that HK will benefit from the Indonesian government's initiatives to accelerate infrastructure development in the country. The state budget allocation for infrastructure more than doubled to IDR340 trillion in 2019 from IDR178 trillion in 2014, and is set to increase a further 4.9% to IDR419 trillion in 2020[1]. However, HK's standalone credit strength is constrained by the significant capital spending required for the Trans-Sumatra project over next 5-6 years, and the inherent cyclicality in the construction industry. As such, any project delays or cost overruns could adversely impact HK's credit profile. Furthermore, Moody's expects HK's credit metrics will weaken further as work on the Trans-Sumatra project progresses, despite equity injections by the government to support the project. Specifically, Moody's expects HK's leverage -- as measured by debt/EBITDA -- will increase significantly to around 10x-18x over the next three years as the company generates negative funds from operations. The Baa3 rating also considers the low carbon transition risk for HK and manageable exposure to social risks, given its reliance on human capital and the impact of demographic and societal trends on traffic volumes over the long term. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that HK will maintain its relative market position with strong project execution capabilities. The stable outlook also reflects the stable outlook on Indonesia's sovereign rating and HK's strategically important role in supporting Indonesia's construction and infrastructure sectors. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months, given HK's sizeable capital spending and investment requirements. Over the longer term, the BCA could be upgraded if HK successfully executes its business transition and completes the Trans-Sumatra project while maintaining a disciplined approach to investments, with a sustained improvement in its financial profile. An upgrade of Indonesia's sovereign rating will not automatically result in an upgrade of HK's rating. Moody's could downgrade HK's rating if (1) it bids aggressively to win new contracts, resulting in a considerable deterioration in its financial profile; (2) it experiences a substantial decline in new contracts wins; or (3) it incurs large cost overruns and project delays. A downgrade of Indonesia's sovereign rating would result in a downgrade of HK's rating. Furthermore, a reduction in the government's shareholding or perceived support could lead to a downgrade of HK. The methodologies used in these ratings were Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. Established in 1961, PT Hutama Karya (Persero) (HK) is one of largest engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company in Indonesia by revenue. The key business segments of HK are infrastructure, industry and EPC, investment property and realty. The company reported revenues of IDR27.1 trillion (full year 2019 unaudited) and an order book of IDR58.9 trillion (2.2x revenues) as of December 2019. HK is 100% owned by the Government of Indonesia through Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (MSOE). REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com. REFERENCES/CITATIONS [1] Indonesia Ministry of Finance 31-Mar-2020 Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Abhishek Tyagi

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Terry Fanous

MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

