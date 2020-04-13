Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 rating to Hutama Karya

Singapore, April 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa3
issuer rating to PT Hutama Karya (Persero) (HK). The rating outlook
is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
As a government-related issuer (GRI), HK's rating combines
(1) its b1 baseline credit assessment (BCA), and (2) a four-notch
uplift based on Moody's expectation of a very high level of extraordinary
support from the government of Indonesia (Baa2 stable) in times of need.
"HK's standalone credit profile reflects its position as one of the largest
engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies in Indonesia
by revenue, with a track record of completing large projects,"
says Abhishek Tyagi, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
"Its standalone credit profile also reflects its growing toll operations
as the sole developer and operator of the large, multi-year,
Trans-Sumatra project."
HK has been assigned as the sole developer and operator of the Trans-Sumatra
Toll Roads, which will help transform its business profile from
predominantly construction company to the country's largest toll
roads operator. Upon completion, the Trans-Sumatra
toll road will be the longest toll road in Indonesia.
"Our assumption of very high support from the Indonesian government when
needed is underpinned by the government's 100% ownership
of HK, its close supervision over HK's operations and budget,
and HK's strategic role in achieving Indonesia's infrastructure
development objectives, and especially the development of the Trans-Sumatra
project," adds Tyagi, also Moody's Lead Analyst for HK.
Reflecting the importance of the Trans-Sumatra project to the Indonesian
government, the government also guarantees all debt pertaining to
the Trans-Sumatra project, which accounted for 78%
of the company's outstanding debt as of December 2019.
HK has a diversified business profile with multiple revenue-generating
segments, including EPC, civil & building infrastructure,
toll road operations, energy & industrial, property &
realty, and construction materials. The operational diversity
between the various business segments helps moderate earnings volatility
and supports the company's credit profile. HK's order book
position as of December 2019 was IDR58.9 trillion. Based
on revenues of IDR27.1 trillion for the 12 months to December 2019,
this represents a healthy order book to revenue ratio of around 2.2x.
The rating also reflects Moody's expectation that HK will benefit from
the Indonesian government's initiatives to accelerate infrastructure development
in the country. The state budget allocation for infrastructure
more than doubled to IDR340 trillion in 2019 from IDR178 trillion in 2014,
and is set to increase a further 4.9% to IDR419 trillion
in 2020[1].
However, HK's standalone credit strength is constrained by the significant
capital spending required for the Trans-Sumatra project over next
5-6 years, and the inherent cyclicality in the construction
industry. As such, any project delays or cost overruns could
adversely impact HK's credit profile.
Furthermore, Moody's expects HK's credit metrics will
weaken further as work on the Trans-Sumatra project progresses,
despite equity injections by the government to support the project.
Specifically, Moody's expects HK's leverage -- as measured
by debt/EBITDA -- will increase significantly to around 10x-18x
over the next three years as the company generates negative funds from
operations.
The Baa3 rating also considers the low carbon transition risk for HK and
manageable exposure to social risks, given its reliance on human
capital and the impact of demographic and societal trends on traffic volumes
over the long term.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that HK will maintain
its relative market position with strong project execution capabilities.
The stable outlook also reflects the stable outlook on Indonesia's sovereign
rating and HK's strategically important role in supporting Indonesia's
construction and infrastructure sectors.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months, given
HK's sizeable capital spending and investment requirements.
Over the longer term, the BCA could be upgraded if HK successfully
executes its business transition and completes the Trans-Sumatra
project while maintaining a disciplined approach to investments,
with a sustained improvement in its financial profile.
An upgrade of Indonesia's sovereign rating will not automatically
result in an upgrade of HK's rating.
Moody's could downgrade HK's rating if (1) it bids aggressively
to win new contracts, resulting in a considerable deterioration
in its financial profile; (2) it experiences a substantial decline
in new contracts wins; or (3) it incurs large cost overruns and project
delays.
A downgrade of Indonesia's sovereign rating would result in a downgrade
of HK's rating. Furthermore, a reduction in the government's
shareholding or perceived support could lead to a downgrade of HK.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Publicly Managed Toll Roads
and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Established in 1961, PT Hutama Karya (Persero) (HK) is one of largest
engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company in Indonesia
by revenue. The key business segments of HK are infrastructure,
industry and EPC, investment property and realty.
The company reported revenues of IDR27.1 trillion (full year 2019
unaudited) and an order book of IDR58.9 trillion (2.2x revenues)
as of December 2019.
HK is 100% owned by the Government of Indonesia through Ministry
of State-Owned Enterprises (MSOE).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Indonesia Ministry of Finance 31-Mar-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Abhishek Tyagi
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Project & Infrastructure Finance
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Terry Fanous
MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin
Project & Infrastructure Finance
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077