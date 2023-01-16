Moody's assigns first time Baa3 rating to OCP S.A.; outlook stable

DIFC - Dubai, January 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 long term issuer rating and a baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to OCP S.A. (OCP or the company), a globally leading producer of phosphate products and fertilizers, based in Morocco (Ba1 stable). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

OCP's Baa3 long term issuer rating and its BCA of baa3 take into account 1) its position as the largest phosphate based fertilizer producer in the world by capacity, with integrated operations and exclusive access to around 70% of the world's proven phosphate reserves; 2) its low cost of production, leading to better margins than most of its competitors; 3) long term supportive demand trends for fertilizers, driven by a growing global population and reducing arable land that increases the need for higher agricultural yields; and 4) moderate leverage through the cycle, supported by prudent financial policies. For the twelve months ending 30 June 2022, OCP's Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA stood at 1.5x and retained cash flow (RCF)/debt stood at 48.4%. Under Moody's base case forecast with some softening of fertilizer prices, these metrics are expected to somewhat weaken to 1.6x and 34.4% respectively by year-end 2023.

The rating is constrained by 1) the cyclical nature of both fertilizer sales and raw material input prices, which expose the company to earnings volatility; 2) a large investment program over the 2022-2024 period, which combined with ongoing dividends to the government, results in Moody's expectation of negative free cash flow over this time; and 3) concentration of the company's asset base in Morocco and 94% ownership by the government, which exposes the company to the economic, political, legal and regulatory environment in the country.

Moody's classifies OCP as a government-related issuer (GRI) and GRI assumptions include "moderate" default dependance and a "strong" likelihood of receiving government support in case of need. Nevertheless, this results in no uplift to OCP's rating because OCP's standalone credit profile as reflected by the baa3 BCA is already higher than Morocco's Ba1 rating. Credit linkages with the sovereign constrain OCP's rating such that even if OCP's underlying credit profile were to improve further, the rating would be constrained to no more than 1 notch above the sovereign rating.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

OCP's credit impact score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting very highly negative exposure to environmental risks (E-5 issuer profile score [IPS]) related to very highly negative exposure to natural capital and highly negative exposure to physical climate risk, carbon transition and waste and pollution, as well as highly negative exposure to social risks (S-4 IPS) because of the health and safety risks its operations could pose to employees and local communities. These risks are mitigated by neutral to low governance risks (G-2 IPS) driven by prudent financial policies and management's adequate track record of adhering to these policies.

LIQUIDITY

OCP's liquidity is excellent. The company has sufficient strong sources of liquidity to meet planned cash outflows over the next 18 months, without requiring any refinancing or additional debt commitments. Sources of liquidity include the company's cash balance of MAD19.8 billion as of June 2022, MAD6.1 billion of available, committed long term loans as well as substantial cash flow from operations expected to be generated from July 2022 to December 2023. These liquidity sources are sufficient to meet upcoming debt redemptions of MAD10 billion due over the same period of time, expected dividends of around MAD16 billion, as well as the company's substantial investment program. Around 60% of the investment program over the 18 months period remains uncommitted and could be reduced or deferred if the company's liquidity weakened. OCP's financial policy includes the target to maintain a cash balance of at least 25% of EBITDA, which amounts to a minimum cash balance of around MAD12 billion at June 2022 LTM EBITDA levels.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain adequate credit metrics and liquidity throughout the cycle, including in an environment of falling fertilizer prices. OCP's rating is capped at one notch above the Government of Morocco's long-term issuer rating and the stable outlook is also in line with the outlook on Morocco.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely at this stage. Moody's would consider an upgrade if debt/EBITDA sustainably remained below 2.0x and RCF/debt above 30% at the trough of the industry cycle. The rating is also capped at one notch above the long-term issuer rating of Morocco, and as such any upgrade would only be considered if the government rating was also upgraded.

Moody's would downgrade OCP's rating if the Government of Morocco's long-term issuer rating was downgraded. Moody's would also consider a downgrade if the company's debt/EBITDA is expected to exceed 3.5x and RCF/debt to remain below 20% for a prolonged period of time and the company does not take measures to reduce net leverage within its financial policy target of 2.5x. A downgrade would also be considered if liquidity weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

