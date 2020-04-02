Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Oklahoma Turnpike Auth - Gilcrease Expressway Proj Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Related Research Credit Opinion: Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: Update to credit opinion Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Rating Action: Moody's assigns Aa3 to Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's Second Senior Revenue Bonds, Series 2018A, outlook stable Rating Action: Moody's assigns Aa3 to Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Series 2017C, 2017D and 2017E; outlook stable New Issue: Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: New Issue: Moody's assigns Aa3 to Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Series 2017C, 2017D and 2017E; outlook stable Rating Action: Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 rating to Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's Gilcrease Expressway Project Series 2020A TIFIA loan; outlook stable 02 Apr 2020 New York, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa3 rating to Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's $120 million Gilcrease Expressway Project Toll Revenue Bond, Series 2020A (TIFIA). A stable outlook has been assigned. A stable outlook has been assigned. RATINGS RATIONALE The Baa3 rating reflects the limited essentiality of the small 5.5-mile, single asset toll road project located in the less developed southwest portion of the City of Tulsa (Aa1 stable). The road is being built to spur growth and improve regional mobility in the more industrial side of the city. The rating also reflects the road's high leverage with a modestly escalating debt service repayment schedule that only requires modest long-term revenue growth to maintain adequate coverage levels, in line with our long-term view of relatively limited growth in the larger Tulsa metropolitan area. The small scale and high leverage limit the toll road's ability to support itself through ramp-up and the early operating years. As such, the toll road's initial viability relies on the strength of the gross revenue pledge to bondholders supported by a minimum $1 million annual contribution from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) plus a $3 million contingent payment in any fiscal year when the adjusted (excluding contingent payments) coverage ratio falls below 1.10x on a net revenue and 1.50x gross revenue basis on a look-back and look-forward basis, respectively. The rating further benefits from strong liquidity in the form of a 12-month debt service reserve fund, a major maintenance reserve account (MMRA), and a surplus account. The unadjusted (including contingent payments) coverage deficiency test also ensures all required reserves are fully funded and there are no outstanding operation and maintenance (O&M) deferrals before any excess cash flow in the surplus fund can be transferred out to the owner, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA, Aa3 stable). In addition, before transfers are permitted, the funding level in the surplus account must equal at least annual debt service, O&M, and the MMR balance. OTA controls the project's toll rates, which are automatically adjusted every other year at a compound rate of interest of 1.5%, absent action to the contrary by the Board. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for OTA. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of OTA changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time. RATING OUTLOOK The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation that once the Gilcrease Expressway West Project opens, it will generate adequate cash flow from tolls and ODOT's annual support to fully fund all required reserves and to ensure financial metrics are at least in line with Moody's forecast expectations. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING - Actual traffic and revenue exceeds Moody's forecast expectations, resulting in higher financial metrics closer to the issuer's base case FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING - Actual traffic and revenue falls below Moody's forecast expectations with limited signs of rebounding - ODOT delays, challenges or does not comply with its contractual funding agreement with the project LEGAL SECURITY The TIFIA Loan is secured by a gross revenue pledge including all tolls and other revenues derived from the operation or ownership of the project including the ODOT assistance payments. The loan is additionally secured by a 12-month debt service reserve fund (DSRF) that will be funded from cash flows. While funding reserves with cash flow is typically negative, the first debt service payment does not occur until 2025 while other revenues begin to flow in 2022 when the road opens, including the ODOT payments. This provides predictable funding, even if toll revenues are very weak, to fund the DSRF as well as the MMRA that is sized at the aggregate amount required as determined by the consulting engineer. There are two rate covenants calculated on a historical (two years) and prospective (five years) basis including the 1.10x Debt Service Net Coverage Ratio (Net DSCR) and the 1.50x Debt Service Gross Coverage ratio (Gross DSCR). Both ratios include toll revenues and ODOT's payments as revenues. The Net DSCR subtracts O&M expenses and required transfers to the MMR from total revenues before covering debt service, and the Gross DSCR does not. Both ratios compare net and gross cashflow to actual debt service paid in the prior two years and for the next five years. Additional debt is not allowed without prior consent by the TIFIA Lender, thus there is no additional bonds test. USE OF PROCEEDS TIFIA Loan proceeds will be deposited into a trustee controlled account at financial close and will be used to repay the developer's (Gilcrease Developers LLC) short-term financing once Substantial Completion of the Gilcrease Expressway West Project is achieved. PROFILE OTA is the owner and operator of the Gilcrease Expressway West Project. The 5.5 mile road will be built on the west side of the City of Tulsa from W 51st Street in the south to West Edison Street in the north. The project will consist of a four-lane divided, tolled highway, two bridges over the Arkansas River (one each direction) and an additional 21 bridges and interchanges at Interstate 44, W 51st Street S, W 41st Street S, W 21st Street S, and US 412. The project also includes construction of a 10-foot wide concrete trail from W 51st Street S connecting to the Katy Trail. The tolled highway will operate as an all-electronic open road tolled facility using the authority's PIKEPASS and PlatePay systems. The construction portion of the project was procured as a build-finance (BF) public-private partnership with Gilcrease Developers LLC (Baa2), given OTA designed the project. OTA is authorized to construct, maintain, repair and operate the turnpike system, which presently consists of ten turnpikes covering approximately 605 miles. The authority has the exclusive right to determine whether to construct a turnpike route, and the right to set toll rates with no executive or legislative branch approval required. OTA's board of directors consists of the governor, who is a member ex-officio, and six members. All members are appointed by the governor, by and with the consent for the State Senate. The governor may remove any member of the authority, at any time, with or without cause. METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. 