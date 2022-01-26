Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 rating to Patrimonio Autonomo Union del Sur's; outlook stable

New York, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a first time Baa3 rating to the proposed senior secured -- multi tranche/multi-currency Notes to be issued by Patrimonio Autonomo Union del Sur (the "Issuer") with Concesionaria Vial Union del Sur S.A.S., ("Project'', "Rumichaca-Pasto") as co-obligor in the total amount of up to $820 million (the "Notes"). The outlook for the ratings is stable.

The multi-tranche debt issuances (COP/UVR linked and USD linked) will rank pari passu on the rights to the security package and expected cash flows of the Rumichaca-Pasto road concession in Colombia with final payment in 2041. Each tranche has been sized to meet its respective source of project revenues in both COP and USD currencies, of approx. 2/3 and 1/3, respectively, hence mitigating foreign currency exposure risk.

Proceeds of the issuance will be used to repay approximately $500 million in existing debt and to cover for swap breakage costs, and general corporate purposes, such as to fund the remaining construction costs and to support overall transaction fees and expenses, with remaining proceeds being made available to the shareholders (via refinancing of shareholder loan and dividends).

The assigned rating is based on preliminary documentation received by Moody's as of the rating assignment date. Moody's does not expect changes to the documentation reviewed over this period nor does it anticipate changes in the main conditions that the Notes will carry. Should issuance conditions and/or final documentation of the debt deviate from the original ones submitted and reviewed by the rating agency, Moody's will assess the impact that these differences may have on the ratings and act accordingly.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Patrimonio Autonomo Union del Sur

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Patrimonio Autonomo Union del Sur

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating considers the flexibility provided by the debt structure and the cash sweep provisions that reduce volatility in DSCR under different scenarios for traffic demand or price risk. A key credit consideration is the supportive Colombian 4G Concession Framework which encompasses availability payments (Vigencias Futuras or VFs), toll collections and traffic top-up payments (Diferencias de Recaudos or DRs). The VFs and DRs, which constitute obligations of the Government of Colombia (Baa2, stable), materially offset the asset profile and lack of long track record on some sections.

The Project's revenues basically consist of monthly contributions from the regulator ANI (subject to infrastructure availability, service levels, quality standards), traffic revenues streaming from regular toll collection and traffic top up payments settled by the regulator every 5 years. Moody´s rating projection considers a traffic volume that is 30% below the management's case, which was based on traffic studies performed by the lenders' independent traffic advisor (Steer), and 10% higher operating expenses than in the management's base case. The proposed debt amortization schedule will be sculpted to match the projected revenues, which incorporate significant traffic top-up payments in 2024, 2029, and 2034 to support debt service. Construction risk is not a material rating consideration, given that construction progress is over 96% (as of December 2021) and that the Project is on budget and on schedule for completion in May 2022.

The rating also incorporates the project finance characteristics embedded in the transaction including among others: (i) restrictions in dividend distributions, additional indebtedness, acquisition activity and change in control; (ii) cash sweep provisions for underperformance and overperformance; (iii) standard security and collateral package and (iv) rolling major maintenance reserve account. The structure also benefits from Acceptable Support Instruments (ASIs) to cover 12-months of debt service and 12-month of O&M expenses, to be provided by financial institutions based in Colombia for the COP tranches and by international financial institutions for the USD tranche, both with a credit quality that is consistent with the Notes' rating. The rating assumes the final structure of the Notes will provide sufficient time between any liquidity call by the Project and the instrument drawdown, such that the reserve amount is received in adequate time to service the debt without triggering default.

The credit strengths of Rumichaca are partially offset by the highly leveraged financial profile of the project throughout its operating phase, as measured by the Moody's Concession Life Coverage Ratio (CLCR) of 2.0x in 2022 and the average DSCR of 1.3x over the life of the Notes.

Moody's does not consider ESG risks as key drivers of this rating action. Environmental risks are mitigated by the licenses and advanced status of the construction works. At the same time, the 4G Concession Framework minimizes exposure to social risks through Vigencias Futuras and traffic top-up payments (Diferencias de Recaudos). Finally, governance considerations represent a low risk, given the underlying contractual features and the overall protections embedded in the proposed project finance structure.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that the project will timely meet the construction work schedule remaining ahead of the Concession long stop date in May 2022 and the expected relatively stable and visible cash flows, as a result of the concession revenue structure. Also, it incorporates the maintenance of the ASI liquidity facilities as per the indenture terms.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While we do not expect a rating upgrade in the short to medium term given the stable outlook, higher traffic volumes for a prolonged period could trigger upward pressure on the rating. An upgrade would also require lower leverage profile, consistent with a higher rating category, such as DSCR above 1.7x, as well as a stable or improved view of Colombia´s economic and institutional framework.

The rating could be downgraded if there is a sustained deterioration in the Project´s operating performance such that legal DSCR remains below 1.1x on sustained basis. Difficulties around the renewal of ASI facilities, weaker credit quality of ASI providers or draw of the instrument could weigh on the rating. Deterioration in Colombia´s sovereign credit quality Colombia, Government of (Baa2 stable) could place also downward pressure on the rating. Although unlikely, negative rating pressure could arise from meaningful delays or cost overruns during construction which cannot be passed through to the contractor or compensated by the grantor.

COMPANY PROFILE

The Rumichaca-Pasto toll road is currently under construction with an overall progress of 96.43% expected to be concluded by end of May 2022 with minor remaining works, generally of low complexity, that are not a material credit risk. The Project is a combination of greenfield and brownfield infrastructure. It is divided into five subsections (''UFs''), treated as independent sectors. UFs 3, 4 and 5 are already operational and works under UF2 have finalized and it is currently undergoing its 60-day verification. A remaining $16mm of capex remains focused on UFs 1 and at a lesser degree UF2, mainly related to earth movement and pavement works.

The Project is a second wave 4G PPP that consists of construction, improvement, rehabilitation, operation and maintenance of 83km of an existing road connection and the borderbetween Colombia and Ecuador in the Rumichaca Bridge linking the municipalities of Rumichaca, Pupiales, Gualmatan, Ipiales, Iles, El Pedregal, Funes and Pasto. The Project aims to improve mobility and commerce throughout the southwest and with neighboring Ecuador.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Toll Roads Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244932. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Aneliza Crnugelj

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Infra Finance

Cristiane Spercel

Senior Vice President/Manager

Infra Finance

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

