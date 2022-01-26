Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 rating to Patrimonio Autonomo Union del Sur's; outlook stable

New York, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned
a first time Baa3 rating to the proposed senior secured -- multi
tranche/multi-currency Notes to be issued by Patrimonio Autonomo
Union del Sur (the "Issuer") with Concesionaria Vial Union
del Sur S.A.S., ("Project'',
"Rumichaca-Pasto") as co-obligor in the total
amount of up to $820 million (the "Notes").
The outlook for the ratings is stable.
The multi-tranche debt issuances (COP/UVR linked and USD linked)
will rank pari passu on the rights to the security package and expected
cash flows of the Rumichaca-Pasto road concession in Colombia with
final payment in 2041. Each tranche has been sized to meet its
respective source of project revenues in both COP and USD currencies,
of approx. 2/3 and 1/3, respectively, hence mitigating
foreign currency exposure risk.
Proceeds of the issuance will be used to repay approximately $500
million in existing debt and to cover for swap breakage costs, and
general corporate purposes, such as to fund the remaining construction
costs and to support overall transaction fees and expenses, with
remaining proceeds being made available to the shareholders (via refinancing
of shareholder loan and dividends).
The assigned rating is based on preliminary documentation received by
Moody's as of the rating assignment date. Moody's does not expect
changes to the documentation reviewed over this period nor does it anticipate
changes in the main conditions that the Notes will carry. Should
issuance conditions and/or final documentation of the debt deviate from
the original ones submitted and reviewed by the rating agency, Moody's
will assess the impact that these differences may have on the ratings
and act accordingly.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Patrimonio Autonomo Union del Sur
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Patrimonio Autonomo Union del Sur
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa3 rating considers the flexibility provided by the debt structure
and the cash sweep provisions that reduce volatility in DSCR under different
scenarios for traffic demand or price risk. A key credit consideration
is the supportive Colombian 4G Concession Framework which encompasses
availability payments (Vigencias Futuras or VFs), toll collections
and traffic top-up payments (Diferencias de Recaudos or DRs).
The VFs and DRs, which constitute obligations of the Government
of Colombia (Baa2, stable), materially offset the asset profile
and lack of long track record on some sections.
The Project's revenues basically consist of monthly contributions
from the regulator ANI (subject to infrastructure availability,
service levels, quality standards), traffic revenues streaming
from regular toll collection and traffic top up payments settled by the
regulator every 5 years. Moody´s rating projection considers
a traffic volume that is 30% below the management's case,
which was based on traffic studies performed by the lenders' independent
traffic advisor (Steer), and 10% higher operating expenses
than in the management's base case. The proposed debt amortization
schedule will be sculpted to match the projected revenues, which
incorporate significant traffic top-up payments in 2024,
2029, and 2034 to support debt service. Construction risk
is not a material rating consideration, given that construction
progress is over 96% (as of December 2021) and that the Project
is on budget and on schedule for completion in May 2022.
The rating also incorporates the project finance characteristics embedded
in the transaction including among others: (i) restrictions in dividend
distributions, additional indebtedness, acquisition activity
and change in control; (ii) cash sweep provisions for underperformance
and overperformance; (iii) standard security and collateral package
and (iv) rolling major maintenance reserve account. The structure
also benefits from Acceptable Support Instruments (ASIs) to cover 12-months
of debt service and 12-month of O&M expenses, to be provided
by financial institutions based in Colombia for the COP tranches and by
international financial institutions for the USD tranche, both with
a credit quality that is consistent with the Notes' rating.
The rating assumes the final structure of the Notes will provide sufficient
time between any liquidity call by the Project and the instrument drawdown,
such that the reserve amount is received in adequate time to service the
debt without triggering default.
The credit strengths of Rumichaca are partially offset by the highly leveraged
financial profile of the project throughout its operating phase,
as measured by the Moody's Concession Life Coverage Ratio (CLCR)
of 2.0x in 2022 and the average DSCR of 1.3x over the life
of the Notes.
Moody's does not consider ESG risks as key drivers of this rating action.
Environmental risks are mitigated by the licenses and advanced status
of the construction works. At the same time, the 4G Concession
Framework minimizes exposure to social risks through Vigencias Futuras
and traffic top-up payments (Diferencias de Recaudos). Finally,
governance considerations represent a low risk, given the underlying
contractual features and the overall protections embedded in the proposed
project finance structure.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our view that the project will timely meet
the construction work schedule remaining ahead of the Concession long
stop date in May 2022 and the expected relatively stable and visible cash
flows, as a result of the concession revenue structure. Also,
it incorporates the maintenance of the ASI liquidity facilities as per
the indenture terms.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
While we do not expect a rating upgrade in the short to medium term given
the stable outlook, higher traffic volumes for a prolonged period
could trigger upward pressure on the rating. An upgrade would also
require lower leverage profile, consistent with a higher rating
category, such as DSCR above 1.7x, as well as a stable
or improved view of Colombia´s economic and institutional framework.
The rating could be downgraded if there is a sustained deterioration in
the Project´s operating performance such that legal DSCR remains
below 1.1x on sustained basis. Difficulties around the renewal
of ASI facilities, weaker credit quality of ASI providers or draw
of the instrument could weigh on the rating. Deterioration in Colombia´s
sovereign credit quality Colombia, Government of (Baa2 stable) could
place also downward pressure on the rating. Although unlikely,
negative rating pressure could arise from meaningful delays or cost overruns
during construction which cannot be passed through to the contractor or
compensated by the grantor.
COMPANY PROFILE
The Rumichaca-Pasto toll road is currently under construction with
an overall progress of 96.43% expected to be concluded by
end of May 2022 with minor remaining works, generally of low complexity,
that are not a material credit risk. The Project is a combination
of greenfield and brownfield infrastructure. It is divided into
five subsections (''UFs''), treated as independent
sectors. UFs 3, 4 and 5 are already operational and works
under UF2 have finalized and it is currently undergoing its 60-day
verification. A remaining $16mm of capex remains focused
on UFs 1 and at a lesser degree UF2, mainly related to earth movement
and pavement works.
The Project is a second wave 4G PPP that consists of construction,
improvement, rehabilitation, operation and maintenance of
83km of an existing road connection and the borderbetween Colombia and
Ecuador in the Rumichaca Bridge linking the municipalities of Rumichaca,
Pupiales, Gualmatan, Ipiales, Iles, El Pedregal,
Funes and Pasto. The Project aims to improve mobility and commerce
throughout the southwest and with neighboring Ecuador.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Toll Roads Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244932.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Aneliza Crnugelj
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Infra Finance
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Cristiane Spercel
Senior Vice President/Manager
Infra Finance
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653