Rating Action:

Moody's assigns first time Baa3 rating to Purple Line Transit Partners LLC's $609 million Private Activity Bonds and $1.76 billion TIFIA loan; outlook is stable

10 Mar 2022

New York, March 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a first time Baa3 rating to Purple Line Transit Partners LLC's ("Project Co" or “Borrower”) $100 million Maryland Economic Development Corporation (Purple Line Light Rail Project) Private Activity Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A (Green Bonds) and a Baa3 rating to its $509 million Maryland Economic Development Corporation (Purple Line Light Rail Project) Private Activity Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B (Green Bonds), both issued through a conduit issuer, the Maryland Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO). The Private Activity Bonds (PABs) dollar amounts exclude any potential premium received at the time of issuance. We have concurrently assigned a first time Baa3 rating to the Borrower's $1.76 billion Purple Line Project Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) Loan. The ratings outlook is stable.

Project Co will use the debt proceeds along with equity to finance a portion of its obligations under a long-term Public-Private Partnership Agreement (“PA” or “project agreement”) with the State of Maryland, acting by and through the Maryland Department of Transportation (“MDOT”) and the Maryland Transit Administration (“MTA”) (collectively, “the offtaker”) to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the Purple Line Project (“the Project”) for a term equal to the construction period plus a 30 year operating, maintenance, and rehabilitation period. The original PA was effective on April 7, 2016 and the sixth amendment to the PA will be effective concurrent with commercial/financial close, currently expected to be March 25, 2022. In operations, Project Co will receive monthly availability payments from the offtaker over 30 years that are sized to cover debt service and equity returns, as well as operating, maintenance, and lifecycle costs less any deductions for unavailability or performance failures.

Project Co will fully subcontract under the Design-Build Contract (the “DB Contract”) the design and construction works on a back-to-back basis to Maryland Transit Solutions, an unincorporated design-build joint venture (the “DB Contractor”) between Dragados USA, Inc. and OHLA USA, Inc., whose obligations are joint and severally guaranteed by their parent company guarantors, Dragados S.A. and Obrascon Hurate Lain S.A. (Caa1, positive). Similarly, Project Co will fully subcontract under the Second Amended and Restated Operations and Maintenance Contract (the “O&M Contract”) all operating, maintenance, lifecycle and rehabilitation obligations to Purple Line Transit Operators, LLC (the “O&M Contractor”), a joint venture between CAF USA, Inc. and Alternate Concepts Inc, for the 30-year operating period.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Maryland Economic Development Corporation

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Assigned Baa3

..Issuer: Purple Line Transit Partners LLC

....Subordinate TIFIA Loan, Assigned Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Purple Line Transit Partners LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 ratings reflect the high essentiality of the Project to the offtaker, who is highly rated in the Aa rating category, and has shown a continual willingness to work with Project Co to ensure the Project progresses towards completion. The offtaker has contributed significantly more funds to complete the Project while also stepping in to manage the numerous subcontracts until Project Co's replacement DB Contractor takes over. There have also been positive updates to the risk allocation in the PA, whereby the offtaker is taking unknown construction defects found after the new DB Contractor takes over the Project and the risk that the light rail vehicles (LRVs) do not meet certain performance and reliability requirements to achieve Final Completion. MDOT will also continue to provide key insurance coverages under its owner-controlled insurance program. The strength of the offtaker's support to date coupled with the Sponsor's experience developing new projects and the multiple contractual protections with numerous reporting and oversight requirements ensure strong governance, a key driver of the initial ratings assignment.

In construction, the ratings reflect the derisked nature of the Project compared to its original scope given about 40% of the physical construction works are now complete, the design is almost fully complete, the light rail vehicles are manufactured and will be ready several years before needed and the Plymouth Tunnel excavation works are completed as well. In addition, the Project has received all key permits, the right of way and the utility agreements, completed the geotechnical investigations for all but a couple of locations and subcontracted most key works to date. The significant advancement of the grading works is also positive as well as the relocation of numerous utilities and the approval of numerous subcontract packages for the civil and structure works. The new schedule and price have been robustly developed and the Lender's Technical Advisor (LTA) has opined that they include an above-average amount of float and contingency to ensure they are achievable. Should delays occur, there is an adequate construction security package with sufficient liquidity available to cover any unpaid delay liquidated damages (LDs) due from any of the project parties that caused the delay.

That being said, construction risk remains high as it relates to managing traffic in some areas and working within live roadways over the next several years, as well as the numerous interface risks with the LRV supplier, O&M Contractor and all other elements of the Project. The two remaining underground stations also present some complexity, as well as the above average level of commissioning risk associated with reaching Revenue Service Availability (RSA) for a light rail project. Further, the DB Contractor members have a limited history working together, with the LRV supplier or in the local region. This is balanced with the DB Contractor members' experience working with several of the Project's existing designers and subcontractors and the DB Contractor members' global experience delivering large scale, complex civil transportation projects.

In operations, the ratings reflect the relatively more complex scope of operations for a light rail project that increases the operating transition risks and the ability to satisfy the performance requirements under a relatively more complex performance regime and payment mechanism that includes several adjustments and reconciliations for actual performance. The sound experience of the members of the O&M Contractor is key in the early years, but the experience of the Sponsors is essential to the Project's long-term success. The weaker terms in the O&M Contract lead us to view the operations akin to a self-perform operation whereby the Sponsors will need to provide more active oversight and may be relied upon to step-in to replace the O&M Contractor should the low limits of liability in the O&M Contract be breached over the long operating period. Favorably, the presence of the TIFIA loan results in the higher debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) and stronger covenants for an availability payment PPP. In the base case, there is a high level of resiliency to absorb weaker performance given the above-average 1.26x minimum and 1.33x average forecast DSCRs and a strong 35% minimum all cost breakeven ratio. The high resiliency is key owing to the more complex performance regime that adds risk as to how certain performance deductions and portions of the annual availability payment will be calculated over the long project life. The underlying pricing in the O&M Contract was updated and increased, which is positive as it allows a reset of forecast costs amid the current high inflationary environment.

Finally, the ratings recognize the stronger financial covenant package like higher minimum required financial metrics and a high 1.20x restricted payments test on a historical 12-month and prospective 24-month basis. TIFIA also requires the engagement of a third-party consultant for additional oversight if the current or forecast DSCR is 1.10x. Other typical financial covenants include restrictions on business activities, limitations on future debt that requires a rating affirmation, and a six-month debt service reserve account for the PABs and TIFIA loan. There is no operating reserve and no major maintenance reserve because lifecycle costs are paid as bid rather than paid on a fixed schedule. However, there is an annual third party confirmed lifecycle look-forward test that after year 10 requires the posting of cash or a letter of credit by the O&M Contractor if the new forecast costs exceed the original model. This allows time for funds to accumulate before they are needed for lifecycle.

The senior PABs and the subordinate TIFIA loan are viewed as having similar credit quality because the TIFIA loan has a springing lien in case of a Bankruptcy Related Event (BRE) that includes missing two consecutive TIFIA debt service payments. Given the risk of missing two consecutive payments on the TIFIA loan would be similar to that occurring for the senior taxable PABs, resulting in a BRE, the two debts are considered to be of similar credit quality.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the Project will be completed, but may encounter some completion delays, commissioning issues related to achieving Revenue Service Availability or operating transition issues once the trains begin to operate and must comply with the performance regime that is forecast to result in some level of modest annual deductions during steady state operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• The ratings have limited ability to be upgraded until after the end of the construction period and until there is an established track record of successful operating performance with limited deductions resulting in financial performance in line with our original forecast expectations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• Construction is forecast to be delayed beyond the Long Stop Date for a delay not attributable to the offtaker

• Project is materially delayed for reasons the parties dispute for extended periods of time that could lead to a termination of any key project contract.

• Significant cost overruns compared to the new construction budget

• Weak operating performance with persistently high noncompliance points or deductions that could result in the potential for a key project party to terminate one of the contracts

• Materially lower forecast debt service coverage ratios or a higher degree of volatility in the financial performance owing to a more onerous application of the performance regime

ISSUER PROFILE

Purple Line Transit Partners LLC (“Project Co”) is owned by Meridiam (82%) and Star America Purple Line, LLC (collectively “the Equity Providers” or “the Sponsors”) and was formed to enter into the Project Agreement with the offtaker to design, build, finance operate and maintain the Project.

The Purple Line Project (the “Project”) is a 16.2-mile light rail transit line from Bethesda in Montgomery County to New Carrolton in Prince George's County, connecting major activity centers located inside the heavily congested Capital Beltway. The Project will also directly connect to four branches of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (“WMATA”) Metrorail system (both branches of the Red Line at Bethesda and Silver Spring, Green Line at College Park, and the Orange line at New Carrollton), as well as all three Maryland Area Regional Commuter (“MARC”) rail lines (linking Washington, Baltimore, and Frederick, Maryland) and Amtrak's Northeast Corridor. The Project is physically and operationally independent from the Metrorail and MARC operations and there are no shared operations and no at grade crossings with these operations.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Construction Risk in Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1169983, and Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244911. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

