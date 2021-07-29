Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 rating to Weifang Urban Construction; outlook stable

Hong Kong, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Weifang Urban Construction and Development Investment Group Co., Ltd. (Weifang Urban Construction).

The outlook is stable.

"Weifang Urban Construction's Baa3 rating reflects its predominant role in undertaking public policy projects in Weifang city, the second-largest prefecture city in Shandong province in terms of GDP contribution; and its close linkage with the city government," says Ying Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The company's Baa3 issuer rating is based on (1) the Weifang city government's capacity to support (GCS) score of baa2, and (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Weifang city government's propensity to support, resulting in a one-notch downward adjustment.

Moody's assessment of Weifang city government's capacity to support reflects (1) its status as a prefectural-level city in Shandong, a lower-risk province on the east coast of China (A1 stable); (2) the city's weaker standalone economic fundamentals relative to peer cities, including volatile GDP growth and muted population growth; and (3) high local state-owned enterprises (SOE) liabilities relative to its fiscal revenue, which could weigh on the city's ability to provide timely support.

Weifang Urban Construction's Baa3 rating also reflects the Weifang city government's propensity to support the company, given (1) the city government's effective and direct control of the company, (2) the company's status as the largest local government financing vehicle (LGFV) in the city and its important role in undertaking major public infrastructure and urban upgrade projects; (3) track record of government cash payment; and (4) relatively good access to funding from banks and the domestic bond market, given its status as the key LGFV in Weifang city of Shandong province.

However, the one-notch downward adjustment from Weifang city government's GCS score reflects the company's (1) moderate debt management with relatively large capital expenditure (capex) requirements relative to government payments, and (2) medium exposure to contingent risks arising from external guarantees and other receivables.

Weifang Urban Construction is the largest LGFV in Weifang city in terms of asset size. It is delegated by the Weifang city government to carry out the city development and welfare projects, including the transfer of land, construction of major infrastructure facilities, inter-regional key water conservatory projects, water and heat supply, as well as the development of tourism, leisure and cultural recreation industries.

Moody's expects government financial support to continue given the company's strategic importance to the city. The company has a good track record of receiving cash and other support from Weifang city government, such as capital for its development projects and legacy debt swaps. It has received RMB9.6 billion cash payments from the government during 2018-2020. In addition, the company received proceeds from government bond debt-swap programs amounting to RMB14.8 billion to repay legacy debts relating to public projects during 2016-2017. In the first half of 2021, it received government cash payments of around RMB5 billion.

Still, the government cash payments are insufficient to meet the company's capex and investment needs. Weifang Urban Construction's total debt (excluding guarantees) increased 17% in 2020. The company also provides guarantees and loans to third parties, mainly SOEs in Weifang. Such exposures are equivalent to around 17% of the company's equity base as of the end of 2020.

Moody's considers Weifang Urban Construction's current exposure to commercial activities to be limited, although the company engages in certain commercial operations including gardening, auto parts, chemical and trading. This is because the scale and risks of commercial activities remain manageable. The company's commercial businesses accounted for around 10% of consolidated assets, and its trading activities are conducted on a back-to-back basis.

The rating takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Weifang Urban Construction bears high social risks as it implements public policy initiatives by building public infrastructure in Weifang city. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape the company's development targets and ultimately affect the Weifang government's propensity to support the company.

Governance considerations are also material to the rating as Weifang Urban Construction is subject to oversight by the Weifang city government and has to meet several reporting requirements, reflecting its public-policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

Environmental risks are low for Weifang Urban Construction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Weifang Urban Construction's stable outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that the Weifang city's GCS score will remain stable; and (3) the Weifang city government's control and oversight of the company will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded and Weifang city's GCS strengthens, which could arise from a significant strengthening in Weifang city's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; provided that the company's characteristics will not change in a way that weakens the Weifang city government's propensity to support; or (2) Weifang Urban Construction's characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Weifang city government's propensity to support on a sustained basis, such as:

- It receives more government payments consistently, such that dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments can consistently cover a large share of its operational and debt-servicing needs; and

- It significantly reduces loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties from current levels.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or Weifang city's GCS weakens, which could arise from a significant weakening in Weifang city's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes in Chinese government's policies prohibit regional and local governments (RLGs) from providing financial support to LGFVs; or (3) the company's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Weifang city government's propensity to support, such as:

- A weakening in its position as the major platform undertaking infrastructure and urban-related projects in Weifang city;

- Its core businesses undergo material changes, including a substantial expansion into commercial activities that result in substantial losses or at the cost of public services;

- Its debt and leverage rapidly increase without a corresponding rise in government payments, leaving the company reliant on high-cost financing, including through non-standard channels; or

- It significantly increases loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties from current levels.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in September 2016, Weifang Urban Construction and Development Investment Group Co., Ltd. is 100% owned by the Weifang State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and is the largest LGFV in terms of asset size in Weifang city. As of the end of 2020, the company reported total assets of RMB106.7 billion and total revenue of RMB9.5 billion.

Weifang Urban Construction is responsible for the city's major public infrastructure and urban upgrade projects, including the transfer of land, construction of major infrastructure facilities, inter-regional key water conservatory projects, water and heat supply, as well as the development of tourism, leisure and cultural recreation industries. It also has some commercial operations in gardening, auto parts, chemical and trading.

