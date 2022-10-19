Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 rating to Yantai Chefoo; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Yantai Chefoo Finance Holding Group Co., Ltd (Yantai Chefoo).

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Yantai Chefoo's Baa3 rating reflects its status as the largest state-owned enterprise (SOE) and predominant role in undertaking public policy projects in the Zhifu district, an urban core district in Yantai city. Yantai is the third-largest economy in Shandong province after Qingdao and Jinan city," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The company's Baa3 issuer rating is based on (1) the Zhifu district government's capacity to support (GCS) score of baa2, and (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the district government's propensity to support, resulting in a one-notch downward adjustment.

Moody's assessment of Zhifu's GCS score reflects its status as a district in Shandong, a lower-risk province in eastern China (A1 stable); and Zhifu's weaker fiscal profile relative to district-level peers, characterized by substantial operating deficits as a result of slower growth in general budgetary revenue in recent years.

Yantai Chefoo's Baa3 rating also reflects the Zhifu district government's propensity to support the company, given (1) the district government's effective and direct control of the company, (2) the company's status as the largest SOE as well as its predominant role in urban infrastructure construction, primary land development and industrial park development in the district; (3) track record of government cash payments; and (4) good access to funding from domestic banks and the bond market.

However, the one-notch downward adjustment from Zhifu district government's GCS score reflects the company's (1) moderate debt management with relatively large capital expenditure (capex) requirements relative to government payments and (2) medium exposure to commercial activities.

Yantai Chefoo is the largest SOE as measured by asset size in the Zhifu district, which is the urban core district under Yantai city that has the highest population density and most developed economic base. The company has a predominant position in undertaking urban infrastructure projects and primary land projects in the district. It is also the sole developer of the Happiness City project, which is the largest upgrading project in Yantai city. As such, Yantai Chefoo's important role in supporting the economic and social development of Zhifu district as well as Yantai city is not easily replaced by other local SOEs.

Moody's expects government financial support to continue given the company's strategic importance in the district. The company has a track record of receiving cash and other support from the Zhifu district government, such as capital injections, refund of land sales proceeds, proceeds from government bond issuance and free injections of operating state-owned assets. It has received RMB6.8 billion of cash payments from the government during 2019-21. During the first eight months of 2022, it received government cash payments of around RMB1.5 billion.

Still, the government cash payments are insufficient to meet the company's capex and investment needs. Yantai Chefoo's total debt (excluding guarantees) increased to RMB9.6 billion in 2021 from RMB6 billion in 2019. Moody's forecasts the company's total debt (excluding guarantees) will likely increase by 25%-35% year on year for 2022-24, mainly to support the company's investment in urban infrastructure projects and primary land projects.

Yantai Chefoo also engages in commercial activities that are mainly in property leasing, sales of building materials business and trading business, which accounted for around 35% of the company's consolidated assets as of the end of 2021. The majority of the commercial assets were injected by the government for free and generate operating cash flow. The relevant debt and capex associated with the existing commercial activities are quite limited.

Moody's expects the company to continue its measured approach in developing and managing the risks of its commercial activities. If the company changes its strategy and aggressively engages in debt-funded risky commercial projects such as large investments in commercial property developments, these will have a negative impact on its rating.

The rating takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Yantai Chefoo bears high social risks as it implements public policy initiatives by building public infrastructure in the Zhifu district. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape the company's development targets and ultimately affect the Zhifu district government's propensity to support the company.

Governance considerations are also material to the rating as Yantai Chefoo is subject to oversight by the Zhifu district government and has to meet several reporting requirements, reflecting its public-policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

Environmental risks are low for Yantai Chefoo.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Yantai Chefoo's stable outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that the Zhifu district's GCS score will remain stable; and (3) that the Zhifu district government's control and oversight of the company will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded and Zhifu district's GCS strengthens, which could arise from a significant strengthening in Zhifu district's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; provided that the company's characteristics will not change in a way that weakens the Zhifu district government's propensity to support; or (2) Yantai Chefoo's characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Zhifu district government's propensity to support on a sustained basis, such as:

- It receives more government payments consistently, such that dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments can consistently cover a large share of its operational and debt-servicing needs; and

- It controls the risk profile associated with its commercial operations and exposures at a low level.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or Zhifu district's GCS weakens, which could arise from a significant weakening in Zhifu district's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes in Chinese government's policies prohibit regional and local governments (RLGs) from providing financial support to local government financing vehicles (LGFVs); or (3) the company's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Zhifu district government's propensity to support, such as:

- A weakening in its position as the major platform to undertake urban infrastructure construction and primary land development in Zhifu district;

- Its core businesses undergo material changes, including a substantial expansion into commercial activities that result in substantial losses or at the cost of public services;

- Its debt and leverage rapidly increase without a corresponding rise in government payments, leaving the company reliant on high-cost financing, including through non-standard channels; or

- It increases loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2017, Yantai Chefoo is 99.93% owned by the Yantai Zhifu district-level government via the State-owned Assets Operation Center of Yantai Zhifu district and 0.07% owned by Yantai Finance Investment Group Co. Ltd., which is jointly owned by Yantai Finance Bureau and Shandong Finance Bureau.

It is the largest SOE in the Zhifu district in terms of asset size. As of the end of June 2022, the company reported total assets of RMB32.6 billion.

The company is the dominant LGFV in the district that is responsible for urban infrastructure construction, primary land development and industrial park development. Other commercial businesses of the company include trading, property leasing and sales of building materials businesses.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Cindy Yang, +86 (10) 6319 6570.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Roy Zhang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Ivan Chung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

