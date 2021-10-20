Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 rating to Zhaoqing Guolian; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Zhaoqing Guolian Investment Holding Co., Ltd.

At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD notes to be issued by Zhaoqing Guolian.

The outlook on the ratings is stable.

The company will use the proceeds from the note issuance for project investments and other general corporate purposes.

"Zhaoqing Guolian's Baa3 rating reflects its predominant role in undertaking public policy projects and providing essential public services in Zhaoqing city of Guangdong province, and its close linkage with the city government," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The company's Baa3 issuer rating is based on (1) the Zhaoqing city government's capacity to support (GCS) score of baa2, and (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Zhaoqing city government's propensity to support, resulting in a one-notch downward adjustment.

Moody's assessment of Zhaoqing city government's capacity to support reflects (1) its status as a prefectural-level city in Guangdong, a provincial government with relatively strong economic and fiscal strength on the south coast of China (A1, Stable); (2) the city's relatively weak economic fundamentals with low GDP per capita; and (3) the relatively large gap between its operating revenue and expenditures, which resulted in its high reliance on transfer payments.

Zhaoqing Guolian's Baa3 rating also reflects the Zhaoqing city government's propensity to support the company, given (1) the city government's effective and direct control of the company, (2) the company's status as the largest local state-owned enterprise (SOE) in the city and its predominant role in Zhaoqing city's infrastructure facilities construction and essential public services provision; (3) track record of government cash payment; and (4) relatively good access to funding from banks and the domestic bond market, as the largest SOE in Zhaoqing city of Guangdong province.

However, the one-notch downward adjustment from Zhaoqing city government's GCS score reflects the company's (1) debt growth to support relatively large capital expenditure (capex) requirements and (2) contingent risks arising from external guarantees and other receivables, with counterparties mainly representing other SOEs in Zhaoqing city.

Zhaoqing Guolian is the largest SOE in Zhaoqing city in terms of asset size. The company has a predominant position in undertaking Zhaoqing city's urban infrastructure projects, affordable housing projects and toll road projects. It is also the major public services provider in the city. Its water supply, sewage treatment and public transport businesses have around 80% market share.

As a part of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, Zhaoqing city is likely to drive urbanization and development under the 14th five-year plan period. Zhaoqing Guolian's important role in supporting the city's urbanization and development is not easily replaced by other local SOEs in the city.

Moody's expects government financial support to continue given the company's strategic importance to the city. The company has a track record of receiving cash and other support from Zhaoqing city government, such as capital for its development projects and proceeds from government bond issuance. It has received RMB4.8 billion of cash payments from the government during 2017-20. In the first half of 2021, it received government cash payments of around RMB0.9 billion.

Still, the government cash payments are insufficient to meet the company's capex and investment needs. Zhaoqing Guolian's total debt (excluding guarantees) increased to RMB19.7 billion in 2020 from RMB13.0 billion in 2018. Moody's forecasts the company's total debt level (excluding guarantees) will likely increase by 10%-15% year on year for 2021-23, mainly to support its infrastructure facilities construction.

The company also provides guarantees and loans to third parties, mainly local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) in Zhaoqing under the direction of the city government. Such exposures are equivalent to around 90% of the company's equity base as of the end of June 2021. Two-thirds of these guarantees are provided for several policy bank loans with a very long tenor of between 20 and 30 years to support important public infrastructure projects such as an underground pipeline project and water conservancy project.

Moody's expects the city government to have sufficient resources to provide timely support to these policy bank loans guaranteed by the company. This expectation is partly based on Zhaoqing city's low debt burden (direct debt and contingent liabilities relative to its total fiscal revenue) and robust growth potential given its location in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

As such, Moody's expects that Zhaoqing government is unlikely to let the company absorb potential credit losses relating to policy bank loans guaranteed by the company because of the public policy nature of the projects under these loans and Zhaoqing government's capacity to support these loans. This assumption is a key consideration in the rating agency's assessment of Zhaoqing Guolian's contingent risk exposures.

Moody's considers Zhaoqing Guolian's current exposure to commercial activities to be limited, although the company engages in certain commercial operations including engineering construction, property development and trading. This is because the scale and risks of commercial activities remain manageable. The company's commercial businesses accounted for around 12% of consolidated assets, and its trading activities are mainly conducted on a back-to-back basis.

The rating takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Zhaoqing Guolian bears high social risks as it implements public policy initiatives by building public infrastructure in Zhaoqing city. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape the company's development targets and ultimately affect the Zhaoqing government's propensity to support the company.

Governance considerations are also material to the rating as Zhaoqing Guolian is subject to oversight by the Zhaoqing city government and has to meet several reporting requirements, reflecting its public policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

Environmental risks are low for Zhaoqing Guolian.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Zhaoqing Guolian's stable outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that the Zhaoqing city's GCS score will remain stable; and (3) the Zhaoqing city government's control and oversight of the company will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded and Zhaoqing city's GCS strengthens, which could arise from a significant strengthening in Zhaoqing city's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; provided that the company's characteristics will not change in a way that weakens the Zhaoqing city government's propensity to support; or (2) Zhaoqing Guolian's characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Zhaoqing city government's propensity to support on a sustained basis, such as:

- It receives more government payments consistently, such that dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments can consistently cover a large share of its operational and debt-servicing needs; and

- It significantly reduces loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties from current levels.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or Zhaoqing city's GCS weakens, which could arise from a significant weakening in Zhaoqing city's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes in Chinese government's policies prohibit regional and local governments (RLGs) from providing financial support to LGFVs; or (3) the company's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Zhaoqing city government's propensity to support, such as:

- A weakening in its position as the major platform to undertake infrastructure facilities construction and provide essential public services in Zhaoqing city;

- Its core businesses change materially, including a substantial expansion into commercial activities that result in substantial losses or at the cost of public services;

- Its debt and leverage rapidly increase without a corresponding rise in government payments, leaving the company reliant on high-cost financing, including through non-standard channels; or

- It continues to increase loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties from current levels, or there are signs that the Zhaoqing government will not support policy bank loans for public infrastructure projects guaranteed by the company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in December 2013, Zhaoqing Guolian Investment Holding Co., Ltd is 90% owned by the Zhaoqing State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and 10% owned by the Department of Finance of Guangdong province. The company is the largest SOE in Zhaoqing in terms of asset size. As of the end of 2020, it reported total assets of RMB41.66 billion and total revenue of RMB3.37 billion.

Zhaoqing Guolian plays a strategic and crucial role in the municipal development and city operation of Zhaoqing city, including the construction of urban infrastructure projects, development of affordable housing projects, investment and operation of toll-road projects, water supply, sewage treatment, hydropower and city public transport. Other commercial businesses of the company include engineering construction, property development and trading businesses.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Cindy Yang, +86 (138) 104-48986.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating

Roy Zhang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Gary Lau

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Ivan Chung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Client Service: 852 3551 3077


