Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 rating to Zhaoqing Guolian; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa3
issuer rating to Zhaoqing Guolian Investment Holding Co.,
Ltd.
At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured
rating to the proposed USD notes to be issued by Zhaoqing Guolian.
The outlook on the ratings is stable.
The company will use the proceeds from the note issuance for project investments
and other general corporate purposes.
"Zhaoqing Guolian's Baa3 rating reflects its predominant role in undertaking
public policy projects and providing essential public services in Zhaoqing
city of Guangdong province, and its close linkage with the city
government," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and
Senior Analyst.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The company's Baa3 issuer rating is based on (1) the Zhaoqing city government's
capacity to support (GCS) score of baa2, and (2) Moody's assessment
of how the company's characteristics affect the Zhaoqing city government's
propensity to support, resulting in a one-notch downward
adjustment.
Moody's assessment of Zhaoqing city government's capacity to support reflects
(1) its status as a prefectural-level city in Guangdong,
a provincial government with relatively strong economic and fiscal strength
on the south coast of China (A1, Stable); (2) the city's
relatively weak economic fundamentals with low GDP per capita; and
(3) the relatively large gap between its operating revenue and expenditures,
which resulted in its high reliance on transfer payments.
Zhaoqing Guolian's Baa3 rating also reflects the Zhaoqing city government's
propensity to support the company, given (1) the city government's
effective and direct control of the company, (2) the company's status
as the largest local state-owned enterprise (SOE) in the city and
its predominant role in Zhaoqing city's infrastructure facilities
construction and essential public services provision; (3) track record
of government cash payment; and (4) relatively good access to funding
from banks and the domestic bond market, as the largest SOE in Zhaoqing
city of Guangdong province.
However, the one-notch downward adjustment from Zhaoqing
city government's GCS score reflects the company's (1) debt growth to
support relatively large capital expenditure (capex) requirements and
(2) contingent risks arising from external guarantees and other receivables,
with counterparties mainly representing other SOEs in Zhaoqing city.
Zhaoqing Guolian is the largest SOE in Zhaoqing city in terms of asset
size. The company has a predominant position in undertaking Zhaoqing
city's urban infrastructure projects, affordable housing projects
and toll road projects. It is also the major public services provider
in the city. Its water supply, sewage treatment and public
transport businesses have around 80% market share.
As a part of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area,
Zhaoqing city is likely to drive urbanization and development under the
14th five-year plan period. Zhaoqing Guolian's important
role in supporting the city's urbanization and development is not
easily replaced by other local SOEs in the city.
Moody's expects government financial support to continue given the company's
strategic importance to the city. The company has a track record
of receiving cash and other support from Zhaoqing city government,
such as capital for its development projects and proceeds from government
bond issuance. It has received RMB4.8 billion of cash payments
from the government during 2017-20. In the first half of
2021, it received government cash payments of around RMB0.9
billion.
Still, the government cash payments are insufficient to meet the
company's capex and investment needs. Zhaoqing Guolian's total
debt (excluding guarantees) increased to RMB19.7 billion in 2020
from RMB13.0 billion in 2018. Moody's forecasts the
company's total debt level (excluding guarantees) will likely increase
by 10%-15% year on year for 2021-23,
mainly to support its infrastructure facilities construction.
The company also provides guarantees and loans to third parties,
mainly local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) in Zhaoqing under the
direction of the city government. Such exposures are equivalent
to around 90% of the company's equity base as of the end of June
2021. Two-thirds of these guarantees are provided for several
policy bank loans with a very long tenor of between 20 and 30 years to
support important public infrastructure projects such as an underground
pipeline project and water conservancy project.
Moody's expects the city government to have sufficient resources
to provide timely support to these policy bank loans guaranteed by the
company. This expectation is partly based on Zhaoqing city's
low debt burden (direct debt and contingent liabilities relative to its
total fiscal revenue) and robust growth potential given its location in
the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.
As such, Moody's expects that Zhaoqing government is unlikely
to let the company absorb potential credit losses relating to policy bank
loans guaranteed by the company because of the public policy nature of
the projects under these loans and Zhaoqing government's capacity
to support these loans. This assumption is a key consideration
in the rating agency's assessment of Zhaoqing Guolian's contingent
risk exposures.
Moody's considers Zhaoqing Guolian's current exposure to commercial activities
to be limited, although the company engages in certain commercial
operations including engineering construction, property development
and trading. This is because the scale and risks of commercial
activities remain manageable. The company's commercial businesses
accounted for around 12% of consolidated assets, and its
trading activities are mainly conducted on a back-to-back
basis.
The rating takes into account the following environmental, social
and governance (ESG) factors.
Zhaoqing Guolian bears high social risks as it implements public policy
initiatives by building public infrastructure in Zhaoqing city.
Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape
the company's development targets and ultimately affect the Zhaoqing government's
propensity to support the company.
Governance considerations are also material to the rating as Zhaoqing
Guolian is subject to oversight by the Zhaoqing city government and has
to meet several reporting requirements, reflecting its public policy
role and status as a government-owned entity.
Environmental risks are low for Zhaoqing Guolian.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Zhaoqing Guolian's stable outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's
sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that the Zhaoqing city's
GCS score will remain stable; and (3) the Zhaoqing city government's
control and oversight of the company will remain largely unchanged over
the next 12-18 months.
Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded
and Zhaoqing city's GCS strengthens, which could arise from a significant
strengthening in Zhaoqing city's economic or financial profile or its
ability to coordinate timely support; provided that the company's
characteristics will not change in a way that weakens the Zhaoqing city
government's propensity to support; or (2) Zhaoqing Guolian's characteristics
change in a way that strengthens the Zhaoqing city government's propensity
to support on a sustained basis, such as:
- It receives more government payments consistently, such
that dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier
governments can consistently cover a large share of its operational and
debt-servicing needs; and
- It significantly reduces loans, guarantees or other credit
exposures to external parties from current levels.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is
downgraded or Zhaoqing city's GCS weakens, which could arise from
a significant weakening in Zhaoqing city's economic or financial profile
or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes in Chinese
government's policies prohibit regional and local governments (RLGs) from
providing financial support to LGFVs; or (3) the company's characteristics
change in a way that weakens the Zhaoqing city government's propensity
to support, such as:
- A weakening in its position as the major platform to undertake
infrastructure facilities construction and provide essential public services
in Zhaoqing city;
- Its core businesses change materially, including a substantial
expansion into commercial activities that result in substantial losses
or at the cost of public services;
- Its debt and leverage rapidly increase without a corresponding
rise in government payments, leaving the company reliant on high-cost
financing, including through non-standard channels;
or
- It continues to increase loans, guarantees or other credit
exposures to external parties from current levels, or there are
signs that the Zhaoqing government will not support policy bank loans
for public infrastructure projects guaranteed by the company.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing
Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Established in December 2013, Zhaoqing Guolian Investment Holding
Co., Ltd is 90% owned by the Zhaoqing State-owned
Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and 10% owned
by the Department of Finance of Guangdong province. The company
is the largest SOE in Zhaoqing in terms of asset size. As of the
end of 2020, it reported total assets of RMB41.66 billion
and total revenue of RMB3.37 billion.
Zhaoqing Guolian plays a strategic and crucial role in the municipal development
and city operation of Zhaoqing city, including the construction
of urban infrastructure projects, development of affordable housing
projects, investment and operation of toll-road projects,
water supply, sewage treatment, hydropower and city public
transport. Other commercial businesses of the company include engineering
construction, property development and trading businesses.
The local market analyst for these ratings is Cindy Yang, +86
(138) 104-48986.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when
it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted
in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory
Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the
issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating
Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Roy Zhang
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Gary Lau
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Ivan Chung
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
