Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 rating to Zhongshan Torch; outlook stable

Hong Kong, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Zhongshan Torch Public Assets Management Group Co., Ltd.

At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba1 to the company.

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Zhongshan Torch's Baa3 issuer rating incorporates the company's ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA); and our assessment of strong support from and the company's high level of dependence on the Zhongshan municipal government and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable), which results in a rating that is one notch above its BCA," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

Zhongshan Torch's ba1 BCA reflects the company's dominant market position in the National Zhongshan Torch High-tech Industrial Development Zone (Torch Development Zone), its recurring and stable income from its portfolio of investment properties, solid financial metrics and good access to funding given its state-owned enterprise (SOE) background. The BCA also considers Zhongshan Torch's small scale, high geographic concentration, and exposure to property development and economic cycles.

The support assessment and one-notch rating uplift reflects (1) Zhongshan Torch's 100% ownership and close management oversight by the Zhongshan municipal government; (2) its specific role in developing and operating in the Torch Development Zone, which supports the city's economic growth; (3) reputational risk to the Zhongshan municipal government if Zhongshan Torch defaults; and (4) the company's history of receiving government support. These factors are counterbalanced by the commercial and competitive nature of the company's primary operations in the area in which it operates.

This support assessment also reflects the central government's strong ability to provide support through the municipal government to the company when needed.

The high level of dependence reflects the fact that Zhongshan Torch and the Chinese government are exposed to common political and economic event risks.

Zhongshan Torch has a dominant position in the development and operation of the Torch Development Zone, a track record of growing rental income, and close linkage with the Zhongshan municipal government. These strengths enable the company to source and develop quality land at competitive costs in the development zone, and to strengthen its recurring rental income in the next 4-5 years.

Zhongshan Torch's recurring and stable income from its portfolio of investment properties provides stable cash flow that could mitigate the volatility associated with the company's cyclical land sales and property development business. Moody's estimates that the company's recurring rental and related income will contribute 40%-50% of its total revenue and will cover 2.5x-3.0x of its gross interest expenses in the next 1-2 years.

Industrial properties are the core assets of Zhongshan Torch's investment property portfolio, accounting for 59% of area under leasing and 57% of rental income from self-owned properties in 2021. Industrial properties also had a high occupancy rate of 92% in Q1 2022 and 2021, and a long average lease term of around 10 years.

On the other hand, Zhongshan Torch's small operation will raise volatilities in its financial metrics, subject to working capital needs and delivery schedule of its development business. Nevertheless, the company has taken a conservative approach in its expansion and has maintained a low net debt leverage on an adjusted basis, which reduces the company's financial risks. The company was also in a net cash position on a reported basis over the past five years.

Moody's expects Zhongshan Torch to maintain its conservative financial management, although it could incur new debt to fund its developments. As a result, its debt leverage, as measured by adjusted net debt/EBITDA, including its off-balance-sheet guarantee of RMB2.58 billion at the end of 2021 provided to finance affiliate projects, will rise slightly to 2.5x-3.0x over the next 1-2 years from 2.3x in 2021. Similarly, its EBITDA interest coverage will fall slightly to 2.5x-3.0x from 3.2x over the same period. Such low leverage, counterbalanced by Zhongshan Torch's small scale and asset concentration with its large exposure in industrial property, positions the company's BCA at the ba1 level, when compared with its rated regional peers.

Moody's expects Zhongshan Torch will maintain good liquidity, thanks to its net cash position as of June 2022, conservative financial management, gradual expansion plan and good access to domestic funding, considering its close relationship with the Zhongshan municipal government.

In terms of governance risks, Zhongshan Torch's Baa3 issuer rating considers the company's concentrated ownership by the Zhongshan municipal government and limited corporate transparency. These risks are tempered by its conservative financial management, as reflected in its net cash position over the past five years, and its SOE status, which helps it maintain strong access to domestic funding and obtain government support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Zhongshan Torch's stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that (1) the company's BCA will remain at its current level over the next 12-18 months, and (2) the company will continue to receive support from the Zhongshan municipal government and ultimately the Government of China.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) the likelihood of government support for Zhongshan Torch increases, or (2) Zhongshan Torch's BCA improves.

Moody's could raise Zhongshan Torch's BCA if the company successfully executes its business plan, grows its investment property portfolio with strong financial discipline, and enhances its financial stability. Specifically, upward pressure on the BCA could materialize if the company maintains its currently low leverage and strong liquidity, and strengthens its EBITDA/interest coverage to above 4.0 on a sustained basis.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) the likelihood of support for Zhongshan Torch decreases, or (2) the company's BCA weakens.

Zhongshan Torch's BCA could be lowered if the company's business or financial profile significantly deteriorates, or if it adopts a more aggressive expansion strategy. Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure on the BCA include adjusted net debt/EBITDA rising above 5.5x-6.0x and EBITDA/interest coverage falling below 2.5x.

The methodologies used in these ratings were REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Zhongshan Torch is 100% indirectly owned by the Zhongshan municipal government via the Administration Committee of National Zhongshan Torch High-tech Industrial Development Zone. It is the sole operator in the Torch Development Zone to promote business in the area; develop, operate and manage different types of properties and ancillary facilities in the area; and consolidate SOEs in the development zone. It generates most of its revenue from industrial and commercial rental income, land sales and ancillary residential sales in the Torch Development Zone. It also provides other supporting services like property management, water supply and sewage treatment.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

