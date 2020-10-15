Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 rating to Zhoushan City Investment Group; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa3 issuer
rating to Zhoushan City Investment Group Corp Ltd. (ZSCI).
The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"ZSCI's Baa3 rating reflects its dominant position in undertaking
public-policy projects in Zhoushan city and its strategic importance
to the Zhoushan government," says Ying Wang, a Moody's Vice
President and Senior Analyst.
ZSCI's Baa3 issuer rating is based on (1) the Zhoushan government's
capacity to support (GCS) score of baa2; and (2) Moody's assessment
of how the company's characteristics affect the Zhoushan government's
propensity to provide support, resulting in a one-notch downward
adjustment.
Moody's assessment of Zhoushan's GCS score reflects (1) its
status as a prefectural-level city without direct reporting lines
to the central government and its positioning at a relatively lower administrative
levels in Moody's assessment of the hierarchy of China's regional
and local governments (RLGs); (2) greater reliance on central government
transfers; and (3) relatively high state-owned enterprises
(SOEs)-related contingent liability risks.
ZSCI's Baa3 rating also reflects the Zhoushan government's
propensity to support the company, which is based on (1) its status
as the largest local government financing vehicle (LGFV) by asset size
in Zhoushan city; (2) its dominant market position, implementing
around 70% in the city's public-policy projects such
as infrastructure construction, affordable housing projects and
primary land development in Zhoushan city and Zhoushan Islands National
New Area — one of the 19 national new areas in China and the only
one in Zhejiang province; (3) its ultimate ownership by the Zhoushan
government; (4) its track record of receiving government payments
which generally covers around 40% of its annual capex and the company's
good access to funding; and (5) its limited exposure to commercial
activities and contingent liabilities.
However, the one-notch downward adjustment from Zhoushan
government's GCS score reflects ZSCI's growing debt relative
to government payments received. The company's total debt
grew at 47% CAGR in 2017-2019, which is used mainly
to fund public-policy projects that support the rapid development
of Zhoushan city and Zhoushan Islands National New Area. ZSCI's
increasing debts are to meet funding needs as infrastructure investment
and government payment timing may not exactly match.
ZSCI's rating also takes into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) factors.
The company's exposure to environmental risks via its infrastructure
projects is low. ZSCI manages such risks by conducting environmental
studies and planning before each project starts, and maintains close
supervision during the construction phase.
ZSCI bears high social risks as it implements public-policy initiatives
by building public infrastructure in Zhoushan city. Demographic
changes, public awareness and social priorities shape the company's
development targets and ultimately affect the Zhoushan government's
willingness to support ZSCI.
Governance considerations are also material to the rating, as ZSCI
is subject to oversight by and the reporting requirements of Zhoushan
government, reflecting its public policy role and status as a government-owned
entity.
ZSCI's stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on China's
sovereign rating; our expectation that the Zhoushan government's
GCS score will remain stable, and our view that the control and
oversight by the Zhoushan government will remain largely unchanged over
the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be upgraded if (1) China's sovereign rating is
upgraded or Zhoushan government's capacity to support strengthens,
which could be a result of a significant strengthening in Zhoushan's economic
or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support;
or (2) ZSCI's characteristics change in a way that enhances the
Zhoushan government's propensity to support, such as an increase
in government payments and an improvement in the predictability of government
payment mechanisms, whereby dedicated fiscal budget allocations
and transfers from higher-tier governments can consistently cover
a large share of the company's operational and debt-servicing needs.
The rating could be downgraded if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded
or the Zhoushan government's GCS score weakens, which could
be the result of a material weakening in Zhoushan's economic or
financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support;
or (2) there are changes in Chinese government policies that prohibit
RLGs from providing financial support to government-owned public
service companies; or (3) ZSCI's characteristics change in
a way that lowers the Zhoushan government's propensity to support,
such as through (a) material changes in its businesses, including
substantial expansions into commercial activities at the cost of public
services, or substantial losses in commercial activities; (b)
a decline in the company's dominant position in undertaking public
policy projects in Zhoushan city; or (c) a rapid increase in its
debt and leverage with reduced corresponding government payments.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing
Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Established in 2013, Zhoushan City Investment Group Corp Ltd.
(ZSCI) is 90% owned by the Zhoushan State-owned Asset Supervision
and Administration Commission (Zhoushan SASAC) and 10% owned by
Zhejiang Financial Development Co., Ltd. ZSCI was
set up by Zhoushan government to support the rapid development of Zhoushan
city and Zhoushan Islands National New Area. The company is the
designated entity mandated by the Zhoushan government to implement public-policy
projects, and has a dominant market share of around 70% in
the city's infrastructure construction, primary land development
and affordable housing projects as of the end of 2019. It also
owns a joint venture that has a monopoly position in piped gas distribution
in Zhoushan.
Although it has a relatively short operating history compared to other
major SOEs and LGFVs in Zhoushan city, ZSCI has grown very fast
to become the largest LGFV by asset size in 2019, through the consolidation
of local SOEs/LGFVs and the implementation of many public-policy
projects. ZSCI's market share in the city's public-policy
projects and its strategic importance to the Zhoushan government should
continue to rise, given that the company will undertake the bulk
of these projects in the coming years. ZSCI reported a total revenue
of around RMB1.3 billion and total assets of RMB44 billion as of
the end of 2019.
The local market analyst for these ratings is Sarah Xu, +86
(21) 2057-4030.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Ying Wang
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Gary Lau
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077