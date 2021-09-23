Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 ratings to Gansu Power; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 issuer rating to Gansu Province Electric Power Investment Group Co., Ltd. (Gansu Power).

At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by Gansu Power.

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Gansu Power's Baa3 issuer rating combines the company's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba3 and a three-notch rating uplift, based on Moody's assessment of Gansu Power's "high" likelihood of support from, and "high" level of dependence on, the Gansu provincial government and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable), in times of need.

"Gansu Power's ba3 BCA highlights the company's regional market position in the province's power sector, diversified fuel mix and improving operating performance supported by favorable policies on renewables," says Ralph Ng, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Gansu Power's regional market position is supported by its expanding power asset portfolio to over 13 gigawatts (GW), from 7.4GW, over the next five years. It is the second-largest power player in the province, accounting for about 15% of the province's total installed capacity. Moody's forecasts Gansu Power's market share will maintain at around 15% over the next five years.

Renewables are the key driver for Gansu Power's capacity additions and will help diversify the company's fuel mix away from coal. Moreover, the operating performance of renewable fleets is likely to be supported by favorable industry policies, such as priority of electricity dispatch and minimum utilization hours, a credit positive for Gansu Power.

However, these credit strengths are counterbalanced by (1) the negative impact from power sector reforms and coal's reduced long-term competitiveness; (2) challenges in renewable operations such as delay in subsidies; and (3) Gansu Power's weak credit metrics.

Moody's expects the gross profit margin of each fuel type may decrease gradually due to more market-based power sales amid power sector reforms. Future renewable projects will likely be grid parity projects and their tariffs will be set at levels similar to provincial benchmark coal-fired tariffs from 2022.

The recent rise in coal prices has increased the company's fuel costs for its 4.7GW coal-fired power projects. Moody's expects Gansu Power to absorb the cost hike to a certain degree at least in 2021 but such risks are mitigated by positive adjustment in coal-fired power tariffs based on the new tariff mechanism and manageable supply of coal from Xinjiang.

The deficit in the national renewable subsidy fund will delay subsidy payments to Gansu Power's existing wind and solar projects, which require additional working capital. Some subsidies have been delayed by over 24 months and will not likely be resolved at least over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's estimates Gansu Power will incur an annual capital spending of RMB5 billion in 2021-2023. These include investments in Phase II of Changle's peak load fleets (RMB5.9 billion), renewables (RMB6.7 billion), and the remainder for welfare and non-power projects.

Given the 40% ownership of Gansu Railway and significant contribution to Gansu Power's assets, Moody's has considered both a scenario of proportionally consolidating Gansu Railway based on its 40% ownership (whereby the company's funds from operations (FFO)/debt will range between 3%-6% over the next three years) and another scenario where Gansu Railway is deconsolidated (whereby the FFO/debt will range between 4%-7% over the next three years).

The liquidity profile of Gansu Power is weak considering the large capital spending program over the next three years. Moreover, Moody's believes Gansu Power's access to funding is weaker than other rated regional power platforms reflecting differentiation of credit profile of different provinces in China.

The three-notch rating uplift to derive Gansu Power's Baa3 rating is underpinned by the company's status as the sole provincially owned power platform for Gansu province and its mandate to execute local policies related to energy development. Moreover, the ownership of strategic assets such as the Changle peak load fleets are crucial to supporting the stable and reliable operations of the national west to east transmission project, which is a strong focus of the central government.

The senior unsecured rating of Baa3 is consistent with Gansu Power' Baa3 issuer rating, reflecting the direct, unconditional and unsubordinated obligation's pari passu ranking with its other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Gansu Power's BCA is appropriately positioned at the current level and support from the government remains intact. The stable outlook also assumes the company continues to benefit from access to funding given its status as a state-owned enterprise.

The ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Moody's expects Gansu Power to be exposed to medium environmental risks. Gansu Power engages in coal-fired and clean energy. However, about half of its capacity over the next two years are coal-fired peak load units for renewable energy transmission to other provinces, which is line with national energy strategies. That said, this risk will reduce over time as the company's renewables will contribute around 50% over the next three to five years, benefiting from favorable policies such as priority of dispatch and tariffs that ensure performance.

There have been incidents in governance issues with respect to the company's former Chairman and General Manager. Such considerations have been incorporated in the rating. Moody's expects Gansu Power's internal controls to improve as the management team has changed pursuant to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC)'s instructions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if the likelihood of government support for Gansu Power substantially strengthens and its BCA improves meaningfully.

Credit metrics indicative of a BCA upgrade include adjusted FFO/debt surpassing 10% and adjusted FFO interest coverage exceeding 3.5x on a sustained basis.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Gansu Power's rating if the likelihood of government support for the company decreases and its standalone credit profile weakens meaningfully.

Moody's could lower Gansu Power's BCA, without any significant changes in the support assessment, if (1) the profitability of the company's power operations deteriorates materially; (2) the company undertakes further significant debt-funded acquisitions or receives risky or low credit quality assets from its shareholder; (3) it engages in non-core commercial businesses that reduce its strategic importance; or (4) it faces adverse policy and regulatory changes in China, which could negatively affect its business.

Credit metrics indicative of a BCA downgrade include adjusted FFO/debt below 3% and adjusted FFO interest coverage below 1.2x, both on a sustained basis.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Established in 1988, Gansu Power mainly engages in power generation in Gansu Province, primarily in coal fired, hydro, wind and solar power, accounting for 63%, 24% and 13% of the group's installed capacity, respectively. As of the end of 2020, its consolidated and attributable installed capacity reached 7.4GW and 8.6GW, respectively. This represented around 15% of the power generation and installed capacity of the entire province on a consolidated basis.

Gansu Power is ultimately and wholly owned by the Gansu State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), via a holding company.

