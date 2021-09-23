Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 ratings to Gansu Power; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 issuer rating to Gansu
Province Electric Power Investment Group Co., Ltd.
(Gansu Power).
At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating
to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by Gansu Power.
The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Gansu Power's Baa3 issuer rating combines the company's Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba3 and a three-notch rating uplift,
based on Moody's assessment of Gansu Power's "high"
likelihood of support from, and "high" level of dependence
on, the Gansu provincial government and ultimately the Government
of China (A1 stable), in times of need.
"Gansu Power's ba3 BCA highlights the company's regional market
position in the province's power sector, diversified fuel
mix and improving operating performance supported by favorable policies
on renewables," says Ralph Ng, a Moody's Vice President and
Senior Analyst.
Gansu Power's regional market position is supported by its expanding
power asset portfolio to over 13 gigawatts (GW), from 7.4GW,
over the next five years. It is the second-largest power
player in the province, accounting for about 15% of the province's
total installed capacity. Moody's forecasts Gansu Power's
market share will maintain at around 15% over the next five years.
Renewables are the key driver for Gansu Power's capacity additions
and will help diversify the company's fuel mix away from coal.
Moreover, the operating performance of renewable fleets is likely
to be supported by favorable industry policies, such as priority
of electricity dispatch and minimum utilization hours, a credit
positive for Gansu Power.
However, these credit strengths are counterbalanced by (1) the negative
impact from power sector reforms and coal's reduced long-term
competitiveness; (2) challenges in renewable operations such as delay
in subsidies; and (3) Gansu Power's weak credit metrics.
Moody's expects the gross profit margin of each fuel type may decrease
gradually due to more market-based power sales amid power sector
reforms. Future renewable projects will likely be grid parity projects
and their tariffs will be set at levels similar to provincial benchmark
coal-fired tariffs from 2022.
The recent rise in coal prices has increased the company's fuel
costs for its 4.7GW coal-fired power projects. Moody's
expects Gansu Power to absorb the cost hike to a certain degree at least
in 2021 but such risks are mitigated by positive adjustment in coal-fired
power tariffs based on the new tariff mechanism and manageable supply
of coal from Xinjiang.
The deficit in the national renewable subsidy fund will delay subsidy
payments to Gansu Power's existing wind and solar projects,
which require additional working capital. Some subsidies have been
delayed by over 24 months and will not likely be resolved at least over
the next 12-18 months.
Moody's estimates Gansu Power will incur an annual capital spending
of RMB5 billion in 2021-2023. These include investments
in Phase II of Changle's peak load fleets (RMB5.9 billion),
renewables (RMB6.7 billion), and the remainder for welfare
and non-power projects.
Given the 40% ownership of Gansu Railway and significant contribution
to Gansu Power's assets, Moody's has considered both
a scenario of proportionally consolidating Gansu Railway based on its
40% ownership (whereby the company's funds from operations
(FFO)/debt will range between 3%-6% over the next
three years) and another scenario where Gansu Railway is deconsolidated
(whereby the FFO/debt will range between 4%-7% over
the next three years).
The liquidity profile of Gansu Power is weak considering the large capital
spending program over the next three years. Moreover, Moody's
believes Gansu Power's access to funding is weaker than other rated
regional power platforms reflecting differentiation of credit profile
of different provinces in China.
The three-notch rating uplift to derive Gansu Power's Baa3
rating is underpinned by the company's status as the sole provincially
owned power platform for Gansu province and its mandate to execute local
policies related to energy development. Moreover, the ownership
of strategic assets such as the Changle peak load fleets are crucial to
supporting the stable and reliable operations of the national west to
east transmission project, which is a strong focus of the central
government.
The senior unsecured rating of Baa3 is consistent with Gansu Power' Baa3
issuer rating, reflecting the direct, unconditional and unsubordinated
obligation's pari passu ranking with its other present and future
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Gansu Power's BCA
is appropriately positioned at the current level and support from the
government remains intact. The stable outlook also assumes the
company continues to benefit from access to funding given its status as
a state-owned enterprise.
The ratings also consider the following environmental, social and
governance (ESG) factors.
Moody's expects Gansu Power to be exposed to medium environmental
risks. Gansu Power engages in coal-fired and clean energy.
However, about half of its capacity over the next two years are
coal-fired peak load units for renewable energy transmission to
other provinces, which is line with national energy strategies.
That said, this risk will reduce over time as the company's
renewables will contribute around 50% over the next three to five
years, benefiting from favorable policies such as priority of dispatch
and tariffs that ensure performance.
There have been incidents in governance issues with respect to the company's
former Chairman and General Manager. Such considerations have been
incorporated in the rating. Moody's expects Gansu Power's
internal controls to improve as the management team has changed pursuant
to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
(SASAC)'s instructions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the rating if the likelihood of government
support for Gansu Power substantially strengthens and its BCA improves
meaningfully.
Credit metrics indicative of a BCA upgrade include adjusted FFO/debt surpassing
10% and adjusted FFO interest coverage exceeding 3.5x on
a sustained basis.
Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Gansu Power's rating
if the likelihood of government support for the company decreases and
its standalone credit profile weakens meaningfully.
Moody's could lower Gansu Power's BCA, without any significant
changes in the support assessment, if (1) the profitability of the
company's power operations deteriorates materially; (2) the
company undertakes further significant debt-funded acquisitions
or receives risky or low credit quality assets from its shareholder;
(3) it engages in non-core commercial businesses that reduce its
strategic importance; or (4) it faces adverse policy and regulatory
changes in China, which could negatively affect its business.
Credit metrics indicative of a BCA downgrade include adjusted FFO/debt
below 3% and adjusted FFO interest coverage below 1.2x,
both on a sustained basis.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and
Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Established in 1988, Gansu Power mainly engages in power generation
in Gansu Province, primarily in coal fired, hydro, wind
and solar power, accounting for 63%, 24% and
13% of the group's installed capacity, respectively.
As of the end of 2020, its consolidated and attributable installed
capacity reached 7.4GW and 8.6GW, respectively.
This represented around 15% of the power generation and installed
capacity of the entire province on a consolidated basis.
Gansu Power is ultimately and wholly owned by the Gansu State-owned
Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), via a
holding company.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Ralph Ng
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Project & Infrastructure Finance
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Yian Ning Loh
Associate Managing Director
Project & Infrastructure Finance
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
