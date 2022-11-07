Moody's assigns first time Baa3 ratings to JFK Millennium Partners, LLC senior secured obligations, outlook stable

New York, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first-time Baa3 ratings to JFK Millennium Partners, LLC (JMP) senior secured credit facilities and bonds. The rating outlook is stable.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: JFK Millennium Partners, LLC

....approximately US$ 3.0 billion Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned Baa3

..Issuer: New York Transportation Develop. Corp., NY

....US$ 435 million Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A (Tax-Exempt)(AMT)(JFK Airport Terminal 6-7 Redevelopment Project) , Assigned Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: JFK Millennium Partners, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 ratings reflect the high development costs, construction constraints and interface challenges associated with the construction of the Terminal 6-7 at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). It also considers the high demand risk during operations, limited buffer in the expected credit metrics for underperformance as well as a high level of initial 7-year bank debt and associated refinancing risk.

Positive credit factors include the project's market position at JFK as a terminal mostly focused on international air traffic and the attractiveness and position of JFK as an international gateway. While international enplanements have lagged the recovery in domestic enplanements during the pandemic, Moody's expects that enplanements will have fully normalized by the opening of the first phase of the terminal, scheduled to occur by February 2026. Full construction is scheduled to be complete by April 2028.

Demand risk during construction is mitigated by a $100 million liquidity reserve funded at financial close and committed financing for an additional $135 million ramp-up reserve is available at financial close, however the account will not be funded until substantial completion. Those reserves, and inclusive of committed funding for a 12-month debt service reserve and a 6-month operating reserve, provide ample liquidity in the face of construction and operating risks. The project airline costs to access the terminal will be high, but competitive with JFK NTO LLC (Baa3 stable), which will be opening its first phase around the same time as JMP. Capacity constraints at the airport and progress on term sheets with large international carriers provide some indication that JMP can achieve the projected enplanements and compete with other terminals at JFK.

Construction risk on the project is well mitigated through a construction contract with locally experienced contractors that are supported by a parent company guarantee from AECOM (Ba2 stable). The contractor will be liable for liquidated damages, backed by an LC, to cover a 12 month delay and will also provide sizable performance security. The construction schedule is thought by the lender's technical advisor to be comfortable.

Moody's expects that DSCR of all expenses and projected long-term take out financing will average at least 1.35 over the first ten years of full operations, but will likely be more narrow in the early years.

The project finance features and structural considerations of the transaction combined with Moody's opinion of the track record and credibility of the project parties inform of our view of governance risk under Moody's ESG framework, which is a key driver of the rating action.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the project will be complete on or near schedule and that JMP will continue to attract airlines at sufficient rates to meet targeted financial metrics.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

While the equity contribution of $1.3 billion is substantial, the amount of initial debt of approximately $3.4 billion is high.

Project company expects to refinance the bank debt during the construction phase with pari passu senior tax exempt and taxable bonds. 75% of the interest rate exposure will be hedged. Refinancing risk is present given 7-year maturity and substantial amount of the bank debt.

Financial covenants include a restricted payment test with a 1.3x senior/1.25x total debt service coverage ratio, a 1.15x rate covenant, change of control, 6-month O&M reserve and maintenance reserve requirement, liquidity reserve, and a ramp-up reserve. Funding is also sufficient to provide a 12-month debt service reserve at substantial completion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

• The rating is unlikely to be upgraded before completion of construction.

• After construction completion, the rating could be upgraded if DSCR consistently exceeds 1.7x

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

• Material construction delays beyond the schedule substantial completion date

• Total DSCR including below 1.35x on a sustained basis during operations

• Deteriorating competitive position of JMP at JFK, resulting in inability to attract sufficient additional airlines

PROFILE

JFK Millennium Partners, LLC ("project company" or "JMP") is owned by Corsair-Vantage Airport Fund Aggregator, L.P. (45%), ATI Javelin Holdings, LP (30%), RXR JFK MP Holdings Member LLC (20%) and JetBlue Airways Corp. (Ba2 stable, 5%). The Vantage entity is an affiliate of Vantage Airports Group, a global airport operator and an owner of LaGuardia Gateway Partners, LLC (Baa2 stable) – another privately managed terminal with a lease agreement with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (Aa3 stable, PANYNJ). JMP has entered into a lease with the PANYNJ to design, build finance, operate and maintain the new Terminal 6-7 at John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport in New York. The lease will extend through December 31, 2060. The construction will be done in two phases, with first expected to open in early 2026 and the second in early 2028.

The project is an approximately $2.8 billion brownfield redevelopment that will build a new Terminal 6 that will connect behind security to Terminal 5, owned and operated by JetBlue. Upon completion of the first phase of Terminal 6, Terminal 7 will be demolished and the remainder of Terminal 6 will be completed. The first phase of the project will deliver 5 gates, one of which will be rented by JetBlue, a Federal Inspection Station for international passenger processing, ticketing counters, passenger security screening, concessions and airport lounge space. The second phase will consist of an additional 5 gates, concession space and additional airline lounges. Corgan, an experience airport designer, will be responsible for the development of the design.

