Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 ratings to JFK NTO LLC, outlook stable

New York, June 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first-time Baa3 ratings to JFK NTO LLC's ("NTO") senior secured credit facilities. The rating outlook is stable.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: JFK NTO LLC

....US$ 1,430 million Sr. Sec. Term Loan Maturity Date due 2027, assignment Baa3

....US$ 4,900 million Sr. Sec. Delayed Draw Term Facilities Maturity Date due 2027, assignment Baa3

....US$ 50 million sr. Sec. Working Capital Facility due 2027, assignment Baa3

....US$ 50 million Sr. Sec. Security Deposit due 2027, assignment Baa3

....US$ 200 million Sr. Sec. Liquidity Facility due 2027, assignment Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: JFK NTO LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 ratings reflect the high development costs, construction constraints and interface challenges associated with the construction of the New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). It also considers the high demand risk during operations, limited buffer in the expected credit metrics for underperformance as well as a high level of initial 5-year bank debt and associated refinancing risk. At this stage the project does not include Phases B1 and B2. Construction of these additional phases will be subject to certain triggers being met in the credit agreement and lease and would require additional debt, which has not been contemplated in the current rating given the uncertainty around the magnitude and timing of both the debt and the corresponding additional revenues.

Positive credit factors include the project's market position at JFK as a terminal solely focused on international air traffic and the attractiveness and position of JFK as an international gateway. While international enplanements have lagged the recovery in domestic enplanements during the pandemic, Moody's expects that enplanements will have fully normalized by the opening of Phase A of NTO, scheduled to occur by June 1, 2026.

Demand risk during operations is mitigated by a $400 million ramp-up reserve, a springing liquidity reserve and certain other features. The starting cost per enplanement in 2026 is high and will be among the highest in the US. Capacity constraints at the airport and initial secured anchor agreements with airlines and contract carriers provide some indication that NTO can achieve the projected enplanements and compete with other terminals at JFK.

Moody's expects an average DSCR of 1.4x including subordinated and deferrable lease obligations during operations and FFO/debt above 25%. Cash flow generation in the first 10 years of operations will, however, be more limited.

The project finance features and structural considerations of the transaction combined with Moody's opinion of the track record and credibility of the project parties inform of our view of governance risk under Moody's ESG framework, which is a key driver of the rating action.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Phase A of the project will be completed with limited delays and that terminal usage will generate at least a total DSCR of 1.4x including subordinated and deferrable payments to the PANYNJ under the lease.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

While the equity contribution of $2.33 billion is substantial, the amount of initial bank debt of $6.33 billion is high.

Project company expects to refinance the bank debt during the construction phase with pari passu senior tax exempt and taxable bonds. 75% of the interest rate exposure has been hedged. Refinancing risk is present given 5-year maturity and substantial amount of the bank debt.

Lenders benefit from a 6-months debt service reserve. Financial covenants include a restricted payment test with a 1.15x total obligation coverage ratio (TOCR), a 1.25x TOCR rate covenant, change of control, O&M reserve and maintenance reserve requirement, a springing liquidity reserve, a ramp-up reserve, an additional phase commencement condition among others.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

• The rating is unlikely to be upgraded before completion of construction and unless traffic performance is consistent or exceeds management's projections.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

• Material construction delays beyond the target date for completion of Phase A

• Total DSCR including subordinated and deferrable obligations below 1.4x on a sustained basis during operations

• Material new debt financing for subsequent Phases B1 and B2 that is not supported by an improved business outlook and healthy financial metrics

• Deteriorating competitive position of NTO at JFK, resulting in inability to attract sufficient additional airlines

PROFILE

JFK NTO LLC ("project company" or "NTO") is owned by MARS NTO LLC (51% — which is owned by Ferrovial Airports US Terminal One, LLC (96%) and an entity controlled by Carlyle (4%)), JLC (30%) and Ullico (19%).

The project company has entered into a lease with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey ("PANYNJ," Aa3 stable) to design, build finance, operate and maintain the New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport in New York. The lease will extend through December 31, 2060. The construction will be done in different phases. Phase A will be completed by June 1, 2026.

Phase A of the Project is a close to $8.4 billion total costs brownfield redevelopment project ($7.9 billion development costs) of Terminal 1 at JFK, sized to ensure that the current, overall, widebody gate capacity and terminal capacity at JFK is maintained following (i) the demolition of existing Terminals 1 and 2; and (ii) reconfigurations that will alter gate capacity at Terminals 4 and 8. The future Phases B1 and B2 will provide for traffic growth but will only move forward if certain conditions in the credit agreement and lease are met and would require additional debt financing. Phase A will be executed through a Design Build Agreement with AECOM Tishman. Gensler will be responsible for the development of the design.

RATING METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63380. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

