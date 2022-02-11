Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 senior unsecured rating to FactSet's notes issuance; outlook is stable

New York, February 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to FactSet Research Systems Inc.'s ("FactSet" or "the company") proposed senior notes offering. The outlook is stable.

FactSet intends to raise new debt consisting of (i) a new $500 million senior unsecured 5-year revolving credit facility, (ii) a new $1,000 million 3-year senior unsecured term loan, and (iii) $1,000 million senior unsecured notes. Proceeds from the proposed funded debt issuance, along with a $250 million draw on the revolving credit facility and $275 million of cash on hand, will be used to finance the acquisition of CUSIP Global Services ("CGS") from S&P Global Inc. (A3, stable), to repay existing debt and to fund transaction fees and expenses.

Governance considerations were a key ESG factor in the ratings. Moody's expects the company will allocate free cash flow to pay down debt following the completion of the CGS acquisition and sustain conservative financial policies.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: FactSet Research Systems Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: FactSet Research Systems Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

"FactSet's relatively modest scale and limited end-market diversification are offset by an entrenched position in the financial information services industry, a resilient revenue base and strong profitability rates. The expectation for sustained conservative financial policies, including debt repayments following the acquisition of CUSIP Global Services, is a key assumption supporting its investment-grade rating," said Ignacio Rasero, Moody's Senior Credit Officer.

FactSet's rating reflects the company's established position as one of the leading providers of financial data and analytics solutions to the global investment community. The company's subscription-based products support key front-office decision-making functions for a data-hungry client base, as well as middle- and back-office workflow efficiencies. FactSet's modular offerings can be tailored to specific information needs, which facilitates their integration within the operational workflows of its clients, creating a sticky relationship that is reflected in high customer retention rates. The company's client base is exposed to macroeconomic swings in the financial services industry, which can pressure revenue during downturns. However, a recurring revenue base, supported by subscription contracts with certain pricing protections against volume fluctuations, provides revenue stability and mitigates cyclical risks. Strong EBITDA margins, around 37% (Moody's adjusted), and low capex needs result in good free cash flow generation capacity.

FactSet operates in a competitive environment against much larger information services peers with deep pockets. Competitors such as Bloomberg (unrated), London Stock Exchange Group plc (A3, stable), S&P Global Inc. (A3, stable), BlackRock, Inc. (Aa3, stable) and others could exercise pricing pressure or increase investments to develop superior products. FactSet's scale and end-market range are also relatively small compared to services providers in the rating category, which are key rating constraints. The company reported $1.8 billion in revenue as of the twelve months ending November 2021, pro forma for the announced acquisition of CUSIP Global Services ("CGS") from S&P Global, which will be mostly funded with debt.

Closing leverage is very high for the rating category at roughly 3.7x as of November 2021 (Moody's adjusted), but Moody's assumes the company will allocate most of its free cash flow to pay down debt upon completion of the CGS transaction, reducing debt/EBITDA toward 2.5x over the next 12-18 months, a level more appropriate for the rating and a critical driver of the rating outcome. The rating assumes long-term conservative financial policies that will sustain more modest levels of financial leverage in the 2.0x - 2.5x range (Moody's adjusted). Importantly, the ratings could be downgraded if FactSet does not reduce debt/EBITDA toward 2.5x within 18 months. Additional transactions that extend FactSet's deleveraging timeline beyond 12-18 months post-closing of the CGS transaction would likely result in a ratings downgrade.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for organic revenue growth in the mid to high single-digit range over the next 12-18 months and modestly expanding EBITDA margins in the 36% - 38% range (Moody's adjusted), as FactSet integrates CGS' higher margin assets and benefits from a larger scale and cost rationalization initiatives. Top line growth, modestly expanding profitability and, most importantly, debt repayments, are expected to reduce leverage toward 2.5x over the next 12-18 months (Moody's adjusted).

FactSet's liquidity position is strong, supported by roughly $400 million of cash and equivalents (as of November 2021, pro forma for the acquisition of CGS), as well as the expectation for annual free cash flow above $350 million over the next 12 months (Moody's adjusted, after dividends, assuming the CGS acquisition closes around the end of March 2022). The company will also have partial access to a new 5-year $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility, which is expected to have a $250 million pro forma draw at closing. The proposed capital structure includes a $1 billion 3-year term loan facility with 5%, or $50 million, annual amortization requirements. FactSet's free cash flow generation capacity provides ample headroom to cover amortization payments.

The senior unsecured revolver and term loan facilities are subject to compliance with two financial covenants. The Maximum Net Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Agreement) must be below 4.0x, with step downs to 3.75x and 3.50x after the 5th and 9th fiscal quarters following the closing of the CGS acquisition. The ratio is expected around 2.9x at closing. The Minimum Interest Coverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Agreement) must be at least 3.0x and will not be applicable if an Investment Grade Event (as defined in the Credit Agreement) occurs. Moody's expects an ample headroom under the financial covenants over the next 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates sustained revenue growth and profitability over time, as well as resiliency throughout economic cycles. An upgrade would require increased scale and end-market diversification, relative to industry peers and issuers in the rating category. Conservative financial policies with debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.0x would also be required for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if FactSet does not reduce debt/EBITDA toward 2.5x within 12-18 months. Additional transactions that extend FactSet's deleveraging timeline beyond 12-18 months post-closing of the CGS acquisition would likely result in a ratings downgrade. Over the longer term, the ratings could be downgraded if (i) revenue growth slows down or profitability diminishes, indicating a weakened competitive position; (ii) long-term financial policies become more aggressive with debt/EBITDA expected to be at or above 3.0x; or (iii) liquidity deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. is a global financial data, software and analytics company serving over 162,000 asset managers and owners, bankers, wealth managers, corporates, private equity, venture capital, and other firms through the FactSet platforms. FactSet announced in December 2021 its plan to acquire CUSIP Global Services ("CGS") from S&P Global. The transaction is expected to close in the first 2022 calendar quarter. Pro forma with the acquisition, Moody's expects FactSet will generate roughly $1.9 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022.

