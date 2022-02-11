Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 senior unsecured rating to FactSet's notes issuance; outlook is stable

New York, February 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to FactSet Research Systems Inc.'s
("FactSet" or "the company") proposed senior notes
offering. The outlook is stable.
FactSet intends to raise new debt consisting of (i) a new $500
million senior unsecured 5-year revolving credit facility,
(ii) a new $1,000 million 3-year senior unsecured
term loan, and (iii) $1,000 million senior unsecured
notes. Proceeds from the proposed funded debt issuance, along
with a $250 million draw on the revolving credit facility and $275
million of cash on hand, will be used to finance the acquisition
of CUSIP Global Services ("CGS") from S&P Global Inc.
(A3, stable), to repay existing debt and to fund transaction
fees and expenses.
Governance considerations were a key ESG factor in the ratings.
Moody's expects the company will allocate free cash flow to pay
down debt following the completion of the CGS acquisition and sustain
conservative financial policies.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: FactSet Research Systems Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: FactSet Research Systems Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
"FactSet's relatively modest scale and limited end-market
diversification are offset by an entrenched position in the financial
information services industry, a resilient revenue base and strong
profitability rates. The expectation for sustained conservative
financial policies, including debt repayments following the acquisition
of CUSIP Global Services, is a key assumption supporting its investment-grade
rating," said Ignacio Rasero, Moody's Senior Credit
Officer.
FactSet's rating reflects the company's established position as
one of the leading providers of financial data and analytics solutions
to the global investment community. The company's subscription-based
products support key front-office decision-making functions
for a data-hungry client base, as well as middle-
and back-office workflow efficiencies. FactSet's modular
offerings can be tailored to specific information needs, which facilitates
their integration within the operational workflows of its clients,
creating a sticky relationship that is reflected in high customer retention
rates. The company's client base is exposed to macroeconomic swings
in the financial services industry, which can pressure revenue during
downturns. However, a recurring revenue base, supported
by subscription contracts with certain pricing protections against volume
fluctuations, provides revenue stability and mitigates cyclical
risks. Strong EBITDA margins, around 37% (Moody's
adjusted), and low capex needs result in good free cash flow generation
capacity.
FactSet operates in a competitive environment against much larger information
services peers with deep pockets. Competitors such as Bloomberg
(unrated), London Stock Exchange Group plc (A3, stable),
S&P Global Inc. (A3, stable), BlackRock,
Inc. (Aa3, stable) and others could exercise pricing pressure
or increase investments to develop superior products. FactSet's
scale and end-market range are also relatively small compared to
services providers in the rating category, which are key rating
constraints. The company reported $1.8 billion in
revenue as of the twelve months ending November 2021, pro forma
for the announced acquisition of CUSIP Global Services ("CGS")
from S&P Global, which will be mostly funded with debt.
Closing leverage is very high for the rating category at roughly 3.7x
as of November 2021 (Moody's adjusted), but Moody's
assumes the company will allocate most of its free cash flow to pay down
debt upon completion of the CGS transaction, reducing debt/EBITDA
toward 2.5x over the next 12-18 months, a level more
appropriate for the rating and a critical driver of the rating outcome.
The rating assumes long-term conservative financial policies that
will sustain more modest levels of financial leverage in the 2.0x
- 2.5x range (Moody's adjusted). Importantly,
the ratings could be downgraded if FactSet does not reduce debt/EBITDA
toward 2.5x within 18 months. Additional transactions that
extend FactSet's deleveraging timeline beyond 12-18 months
post-closing of the CGS transaction would likely result in a ratings
downgrade.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for organic revenue growth
in the mid to high single-digit range over the next 12-18
months and modestly expanding EBITDA margins in the 36% -
38% range (Moody's adjusted), as FactSet integrates CGS'
higher margin assets and benefits from a larger scale and cost rationalization
initiatives. Top line growth, modestly expanding profitability
and, most importantly, debt repayments, are expected
to reduce leverage toward 2.5x over the next 12-18 months
(Moody's adjusted).
FactSet's liquidity position is strong, supported by roughly
$400 million of cash and equivalents (as of November 2021,
pro forma for the acquisition of CGS), as well as the expectation
for annual free cash flow above $350 million over the next 12 months
(Moody's adjusted, after dividends, assuming the CGS acquisition
closes around the end of March 2022). The company will also have
partial access to a new 5-year $500 million unsecured revolving
credit facility, which is expected to have a $250 million
pro forma draw at closing. The proposed capital structure includes
a $1 billion 3-year term loan facility with 5%,
or $50 million, annual amortization requirements.
FactSet's free cash flow generation capacity provides ample headroom to
cover amortization payments.
The senior unsecured revolver and term loan facilities are subject to
compliance with two financial covenants. The Maximum Net Leverage
Ratio (as defined in the Credit Agreement) must be below 4.0x,
with step downs to 3.75x and 3.50x after the 5th and 9th
fiscal quarters following the closing of the CGS acquisition. The
ratio is expected around 2.9x at closing. The Minimum Interest
Coverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Agreement) must be at least 3.0x
and will not be applicable if an Investment Grade Event (as defined in
the Credit Agreement) occurs. Moody's expects an ample headroom
under the financial covenants over the next 12 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates sustained revenue
growth and profitability over time, as well as resiliency throughout
economic cycles. An upgrade would require increased scale and end-market
diversification, relative to industry peers and issuers in the rating
category. Conservative financial policies with debt/EBITDA sustained
below 2.0x would also be required for an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if FactSet does not reduce debt/EBITDA
toward 2.5x within 12-18 months. Additional transactions
that extend FactSet's deleveraging timeline beyond 12-18
months post-closing of the CGS acquisition would likely result
in a ratings downgrade. Over the longer term, the ratings
could be downgraded if (i) revenue growth slows down or profitability
diminishes, indicating a weakened competitive position; (ii)
long-term financial policies become more aggressive with debt/EBITDA
expected to be at or above 3.0x; or (iii) liquidity deteriorates.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
FactSet Research Systems Inc. is a global financial data,
software and analytics company serving over 162,000 asset managers
and owners, bankers, wealth managers, corporates,
private equity, venture capital, and other firms through the
FactSet platforms. FactSet announced in December 2021 its plan
to acquire CUSIP Global Services ("CGS") from S&P Global.
The transaction is expected to close in the first 2022 calendar quarter.
Pro forma with the acquisition, Moody's expects FactSet will generate
roughly $1.9 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ending
August 31, 2022.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
