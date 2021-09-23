Moody's assigns first time Baa3 to Red River Valley Alliance, LLC senior revenue bonds and senior secured notes; outlook is stable

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Baa3 to the Red River Valley Alliance, LLC's approximately $270 million Senior Revenue Bonds (Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Area Flood Risk Management Project) Series 2021 (Tax Exempt) (AMT)(Green Bonds) and approximately $200 million senior secured notes. The outlook is stable.

The Senior Revenue Bonds will be issued by the Public Finance Authority. The Public Finance Authority will lend the bond proceeds to Red River Valley Alliance, LLC ("borrower", "projectco" or RRVA) to, along with proceeds from senior note purchasers, finance its obligations under an approximately 35 year project agreement with the Metro Flood Diversion Authority, ND (the "authority", Aa3 stable) to design, construct and maintain the Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Flood Risk Management Project (the project). The project will include the excavation of a 30-mile flood diversion channel, with associated bridges, aqueducts and outlets. The authority will pay RRVA for construction progress as individual elements are completed during the construction period and also availability payments during the operating period contingent on specific performance requirements.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating reflects the following key drivers:

• Essential project with strong support from credit-worthy offtaker. The project has strong support from local municipalities and is part of a larger project undertaken by the US Army Corp of Engineers. The authority, as offtaker, has strong credit quality and a well-developed funding plan to provide payments to RRVA. The payment mechanism includes standard features, however the unique nature of the project as a first in class in the United States introduces risks that the performance measures require adjustment when actual performance is established.

• Adequate contractor experience, but lack of external performance supports differentiates this project from Moody's previously rated US-based PPP projects. RRVA has entered into a back-to-back D&C Contract with ASN Constructors (DBJV) to complete the design and construction work. The DBJV is an unincorporated joint venture consisting of Acciona Construction USA Corp., NACG North Dakota, Inc., and Shikun & Binui -- Americas Inc. The global experience of Acciona and Shikun in water management projects in Spain and Israel, respectively, should translate to this project, while NACG 's vast experience in heavy excavation in similar soils in Canada and with similar equipment that will be used in the project demonstrates experience with the largest portion of the construction scope. The lack of experience working together or in the region presents risk. Additionally, support for the DBJV's performance comes from parent company guarantees from members with speculative credit quality and a low contractor limit of liability of 30% and the LC or cash deposit to support liquidated damages. Unlike higher rated PPP transactions in the US, no payment or performance bonds are supplied by the DBJV. The lack of external support is heighted by the lack of independent board members at RRVA, so the sponsors could elect to take measures to benefit their contracting arms at the expense of projectco.

• The large project presents moderate construction complexity; the working constraints given the limited local supply chain and winter weather present challenges, while the actual construction means and methods are standard. The large project site, 30 miles in length, and the sheer volume of earth that must be moved leads to a time consuming project. Given the rural greenfield site, there is ample room for construction staging and the ability to build temporary roads and railroad shoo-flys to accommodate the 19 new bridges. The offtaker's sole discretion to declare Substantial Completion presents higher risk of timely completion than other US based PPP projects, however the achievement of interim milestones similar to those required for Substantial Completion mitigates the risk of new issues presenting at Substantial Completion.

• Adequate liquidity in the event of construction delays. Delays in interim construction delays will be mitigated by a contingent equity pledge, backed by an LC or cashavailable from financial close. Contingent equity would cover 8 months of delay, assuming that all interim milestones were equally delayed. Delays in Substantial Completion are mitigated by a liquidated damage regime from the DBJV that is backed by an LC or cash available from financial close. The LD regime is capable of covering 17 months of delay, given the timing of interest and principal payment on bonds and notes.

• Relatively simple operational scope to be self-performed. RRVA will need to maintain simple assets like roads, bridges, and security access systems while mowing and monitoring the drainage channel. RRVA is compensated for the use of the diversion channel per use. Use of the channel will typically occur seasonally during the spring thaw and the design frequency, the 20 year event, means most years should not see an event.

• Adequate financial metrics with weak structural protection. DSCR is sculpted to reaching 1.15x min and average. DSCR is relatively low for a self-perform structure -- but the average cash break even of 50% and minimum break even of 35% at handback provides cushion to accommodate cost increases. The higher break-evens are necessary because there is no benchmarking of the developer's cost available to assess the reasonableness of the proposal. The lack of a DSCR based event-of-default provides structural weakness and the 1.10x equity lock-up is at the lower end of the acceptable range. Additionally, RRVA intends to fund the 6 month DSRA and the 3 month OMRA with an LC that is recourse to sponsors. LCs will not be available at financial close, introducing risks that sponsors will not be able to procure LCs at substantial completion. However, the project would enter lock-up and the reserves would be filled by annual cashflow over a period of two to four years.

As a new issuer, Moody's views Governance factors to be a key part of the rating under Moody's ESG framework.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook is stable reflecting our expectation that the project will be completed largely on time or with minimal delays, that required reserves will be funded when proposed and RRVA will operate with minimal deductions to its availability payments when completed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The project is unlikely to be upgraded during the five year construction term but could have positive rating movement with demonstrated successful operations with no material deductions.

The ratings could be downgraded if construction of the project is materially delayed, the bankruptcy of insolvent member of the DBJV without an acceptable replacement, sponsors are unable to provide LCs for required reserves, or the project encounters poor performance in operations.

ISSUER PROFILE

RRVA is a limited liability company that is indirectly owned by an equity partner consortium led by Concessions Fargo Holdings, LLC (Acciona Member, 42.5% interest), S&B USA Concessions -- Fargo LP (Shikun Member, 42.5% interest), and NACG Red River Holdings, LLC (NACG Member, 15% interest) created under the laws of the State of Delaware for the sole purpose of carrying out the project.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Construction Risk in Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1169983, and Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244911. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

