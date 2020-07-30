Moody's assigns first-time Baa3/P-3 ratings to Zhongtai Securities; outlook stable

Hong Kong, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned foreign currency and local
currency Baa3 long-term and Prime-3 short-term issuer
ratings to Zhongtai Securities Co., Ltd.
The entity-level outlook is stable.
This is the first time that Moody's has assigned ratings to Zhongtai
Securities.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Zhongtai Securities' Baa3 long-term issuer rating incorporates
(1) its standalone assessment of Ba2; and (2) a two-notch
uplift, based on Moody's assumption of a high level of support
from the Chinese government (A1 stable) in times of need.
The Ba2 standalone assessment reflects Zhongtai Securities' strong
capital and low leverage. On the other hand, the assessment
also reflects the company's relatively high risk appetite that results
in volatile profitability and modest liquidity, as well as its low
profitability relative to its risk appetite.
Specifically, Zhongtai Securities' credit strengths are its
(1) strong franchise in Shandong province with a high brokerage market
share and extensive network; (2) low leverage when compared with
global peers; and (3) good funding access.
Offsetting these credit strengths are its (1) declining brokerage commission
rates due to intensified competition; (2) high risk appetite when
compared with leading Chinese securities companies, which is reflected
in the asset-quality pressure on its stock-pledged lending
and proprietary securities investments; and (3) increasing earnings
volatility from the volatile returns on its proprietary securities investments.
Zhongtai Securities' standalone assessment also takes into account
the challenging operating environment for securities companies in China.
Zhongtai Securities has a complex ownership structure. Although
the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
of Shandong province (Shandong SASAC) ultimately and indirectly controls
Zhongtai Securities through multiple provincial state-owned enterprises
(SOEs), its largest direct shareholder was Laiwu Iron & Steel
Group Co., Ltd. with a 41.3% stake as
of 30 June 2020. The firm's risk management capability is
also relatively weak, which is reflected in the asset-quality
pressure on its stock-pledged lending and proprietary investments.
Moody's regards Zhongtai Securities' weakness in ownership
structure and risk management as a governance risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given its implications for
the firm's financial strategy and risk controls. Today's
rating action considers the impact of Zhongtai Securities' governance
practices on its credit profile.
Established in 2001 and formerly known as Qilu Securities Co.,
Ltd, Zhongtai Securities has established an extensive network and
strong brokerage franchise in Shandong province. Although its average
brokerage commission rate has been declining due to intensified competition,
the firm has maintained a stable market share. In 2019, the
firm had a 33.8% brokerage market share in Shandong province
and a 2.7% share in China in terms of stock and fund trading
volumes.
Similar to other Chinese securities firms, Zhongtai Securities has
maintained low leverage compared to its global peers. Its leverage
-- as measured by total assets to equity attributable to
holders of ordinary shares -- was 5.3x as of the
end of 2019. Zhongtai Securities also raised RMB3 billion in new
capital when it listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in June 2020,
which will bring its pro forma 31 December 2019 leverage ratio down to
4.8x, based on Moody's calculations.
Zhongtai Securities' return on average assets increased to 1.6%
in 2019 from 0.8% in 2018 and 1.5% in 2017,
mainly driven by the rebound in the capital markets and lower impairment
losses. However, its profitability is lower than that of
leading Chinese securities companies, mainly due to the lower proportion
of fee income as well as lower returns from its proprietary investments.
Looking ahead, Moody's expects declining commission rates
amid intense competitions will further weigh on profitability.
In response, Zhongtai Securities has been actively expanding into
other higher risk businesses which challenges its risk management.
One example is its proprietary securities investments which have been
growing in recent years. The firm's investments into illiquid
credit bonds increase its credit risk and also negatively affect its funding
and liquidity profile. As of 31 December 2019, the firm's
financial investments amounted to RMB61.7 billion, or 55%
of total assets excluding payables to brokerage clients.
In addition, its stock-pledged lending business exposes the
firm to elevated liquidity and credit risks due to changes in regulatory
requirements and the broad economic slowdown. The risk is partially
mitigated by the reduction in the firm's exposure to stock-pledged
lending. As of year-end 2019, the firm's stock
pledged-lending on its balance sheet amounted to RMB10.3
billion, or 9% of its total assets excluding payables to
brokerage clients, down from 12% as of year-end 2018
and 19% as of year-end 2017.
The firm's good access to funding partially mitigates the liquidity
risk from its proprietary investment and stock-pledged lending.
It has diversified funding sources, such as short-term repo
and long-term bond issuance. The firm also has sizeable
credit lines with commercial banks which could mitigate refinancing risk
in normal market conditions.
Moody's assumes a high level of support from the Chinese government,
reflecting Zhongtai Securities' ownership structure and importance
to Shandong province. The Shandong SASAC controls Zhongtai Securities
indirectly through Laiwu Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd
and other provincial SOEs. Zhongtai Securities is the only securities
firm that is owned by the Shandong provincial government. The Shandong
government also has a track record of providing support to Zhongtai Securities
and other financial institutions in the province. Moody's
believes that a failure of Zhongtai Securities would cause material reputation
risk to the Shandong government and increase the funding costs of other
provincial SOEs.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Zhongtai Securities' ratings could be upgraded if the firm (1) further
enhances its franchise in brokerage, investment banking and asset
management businesses; (2) lowers its risk appetite by reducing its
exposure to risky proprietary securities investments and stock-pledged
lending; (3) improves its funding and liquidity ratios; (4)
maintains its profitability, despite intensified competition and
market fluctuations; and (5) strengthens its risk control capability
and improves its asset quality.
Zhongtai Securities' ratings could also be upgraded if there is
an improvement in the operating environment for securities companies in
China, which would reflect a significant improvement in the maturity
of China's capital markets -- this improvement could include
a more comprehensive regulatory framework, lower volatility and
a higher proportion of institutional investors; and industry consolidation
that enhances the pricing power of leading companies.
Zhongtai Securities' ratings could be downgraded if Moody's
assesses that the government's willingness and ability to support
the firm have weakened.
Zhongtai Securities' ratings could also be downgraded if the firm
(1) encounters a material deterioration in profitability; (2) experiences
a material weakening in its financial position, in particular because
of a substantial increase in leverage or a deterioration in its liquidity
and funding profile; or (3) becomes subject to regulatory sanctions
that impair its operation and management stability.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry
Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Jinan, Zhongtai Securities Co., Ltd.
reported consolidated total assets of RMB147 billion ($20.9
billion) as of 31 December 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
David Yin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Sophia Lee, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077