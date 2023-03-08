Moody's assigns first-time Ca ratings to SCC Power; outlook stable

New York, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a first-time Ca corporate family rating (CFR) to SCC Power PLC (SCC Power). At the same time, Moody's assigned a Ca rating to the company's Senior Secured Notes with maturity dates in 2028 and 2032. Proceeds from the Notes were used to refinance the company's pre-existing indebtedness, debtor-in-possession ("DIP") facilities and pay related expenses upon its emergence from bankruptcy in May 2022. The outlook for the ratings is stable.

Governance considerations are a key driver of today's rating actions, given Moody's anticipation for evolving financial strategies following its bankruptcy exit plan given the high leverage and still high refinancing risks. Environment and social considerations were also relevant given unsettled legal claims on the Matheu III generation facility.

Assignments:

..Issuer: SCC Power PLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ca

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture due 2028, Assigned Ca

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture due 2028, Assigned Ca

....Senior Secured 3rd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture due 2032, Assigned Ca

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SCC Power PLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

SCC Power Ca rating takes into account the stable monthly cash flows derived from fixed capacity payments under the availability power purchase agreements (PPAs) that its operating companies have with Compañia Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Electrico (Cammesa), the electricity grid operator that manages the wholesale electricity market in Argentina. The PPAs with Cammesa are dollar denominated. The simple cycle PPAs have a remaining life of 4.7 years while the San Pedro combined cycle PPA has a remaining life of 12.0 years

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (A1, Stable) long term maintenance agreement (LTP) ensures predictability by providing the necessary resources and material availability to maintain the fleet.

In addition, there is no fuel exposure, Cammesa provides the fuel when the plants are required to dispatch. On the other hand, the collections at Cammesa have been generally insufficient to cover the actual costs of power generation, leaving the grid operator with a structural deficit that is largely dependent on regular cash funds from the Government of Argentina (Ca, stable). Hence, SCC Power rating is ultimately constrained by the weak credit quality of the off-taker and its credit linkages with the Government of Argentina.

Capacity payments are subject to certain penalties if performance or availability are below the PPA requirements. Nonetheless, sensitivities introduced to the financial model stressing the potential for penalties had only a moderate impact on operating cash flows. Overall, we expect that the company will present an average CFO pre WC + Interest/Interest of 2.0x and average CFO pre WC/ Debt of 4.0% for the first three years of operations. Those metrics are below the average of unregulated power companies operating in Argentina, such as MSU Energy S.A. (Caa3 stable) and Pampa Energia S.A. (Caa3 stable).

The fundamental strengths deriving from the company's highly contracted nature are balanced against the risk of unexpected cash outlays from the unsettled legal claims on the Matheu III generation facility, which is currently operating at half capacity due to an environmental dispute. If the facility were to be relocated do to this claims it would entail additional capital expenditures that are not incorporated in the ratings baseline projections. In addition, Moody's considers a moderate construction risk associated with the completion of the combine cycle of the San Pedro generation facility. The project has a committed commercial operations date with Cammesa for February 2024. In addition, Moody's considers a moderate construction risk associated with the completion of the combine cycle of the San Pedro generation facility. According to the management, the construction stage is advanced and the main equipment, such as, the steam turbine, boilers and aerocondenser are already on site.

The international secured notes have a non-amortizing structure with high refinancing risk towards 2028 when most of the company's PPAs have expired and $310 million of the second lien comes due. While the notes have a cash sweep mechanism that aims to redeem the notes with excess cash flows, Moody's base case scenario does not incorporate this redemption to be material. While we expect the cash sweep to be enough to amortize the first lien, we estimate that approximately 82% of the total rated debt will still be outstanding by 2027 year end.

The notes are senior secured obligations of the issuer but have different ranking on the priority lien on the assets of the issuer and guarantors, including all the equipment, all the project material contracts and all the project accounts, among others. The notes were structured in three different liens and the ranking of priority is also effective for the sweep amortization. While the first and second lien are due in 2028, the third lien does not mature until 2032.

Also important to mention that SCC Power capital structure encompass debt at the level of San Pedro Combine Cycle. Local market debt issued to finance the closure of the cycle has a first priority lien on the cash flows, project assets and contracts of the cycle closure.

Finally, the note's payment in kind mechanism provides the company some cash flow flexibility during the first 24 months, but the potential interest capitalization will delay leverage reduction. As such, the company will likely remain with a highly leverage financing structure.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that credit conditions for power generators in Argentina are unlikely to significantly improve, thus the company still face high refinancing risk, particularly upon the expiration of the PPAs in 2027. The stable outlook considers that bondholder's losses will remain aligned with those associated with a Ca rating, which incorporates losses in the range of 35%-65%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the current constraining factors and the exposure to Cammesa, an upgrade of SCC Power's ratings will require and upgrade of the sovereign. Also, there could be further upward pressure if the expected recovery under a liquidation scenario is above 65% percent.

The ratings could come under negative pressure if the company fails to execute on the expected deleveraging because contractual revenues or operating costs are not materialized as expected. Also, there could be further downward pressure if the expected recovery under a liquidation scenario falls below 35% percent.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Profile

SCC Power PLC (SCC Power) is a public limited company incorporated, domiciled, and registered in the UK that took control of the business from Stoneway Capital Corporation (Stoneway) in May 2022, in the context of its debt restructuring plan for Chapter 11 bankruptcy emergence. The group's business comprises four combined-cycle thermal power plants, located in Buenos Aires province. Las Palmas, Luján, Matheu and San Pedro are currently operating and San Pedro, is under construction for a cycle closure with planned COD in December 2023. The Group's profit is derived from mid-term power supply and provision agreements entered into with Cammesa for an aggregate installed capacity of 737 MW.

Environmental, Social and Governance considerations

SCC Power PLC (SCC) ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4) reflecting its highly negative exposure to social and environmental risks and weak governance profile.

We assess SCC's exposure to environmental risks as is highly negative (E-4 issuer profile score), mainly reflecting the high risk of waste and pollution that the issuer is currently facing due to several environmental claims in the Matheu Generation Facility. Two of the claims seek the suspension of operations and re-location of the plant due to alleged infringements to environmental regulations, particularly relating to noise disturbances.

The issuer's exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score), reflecting the high risk that public concern over social and in particular affordability issues could lead to adverse regulatory or political intervention given that the company's operations are based in Argentina. The difficult economic conditions in the country have increased social demands, amid falling purchasing power and increased poverty and unemployment. In addition, we also consider a high exposure to additional relocation costs, reputational risk and negative effects on the area in which the Matheu plant operates.

Governance risks for SCC are highly negative (G-4 issuer profile score) because of the high exposure to financial strategy and risk management. The company has recently emerged from a Chapter 11 restructuring process with high leverage metrics and high refinancing risk towards 2028 when a sizeable portion of the debt comes due. We also acknowledge the adverse financing conditions prevailing in Argentina. High inflation and interest rates, limited access to external financing as well as the risks of a deep devaluation of the local currency are key considerations negatively impacting Argentine companies' financial policies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Philipp Toculescu

Analyst

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 800 666 3506

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Cristiane Spercel

Senior Vice President/Manager

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

