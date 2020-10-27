Moody's assigns first-time Caa1 rating to Lecta Ltd; outlook is negative

Frankfurt am Main, October 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a first-time Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and a
Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Lecta Ltd (Lecta),
a specialty and coated fine paper manufacturer. Concurrently,
Moody's has assigned B2 ratings to the EUR115 million guaranteed super
senior bank credit facilities due in 2022 and Caa2 ratings to the EUR256
million guaranteed senior secured notes issued by Paper Industries Intermediate
Financing S.a r.l., a fully owned subsidiary
of Lecta Ltd. The outlook on all ratings is negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Caa1 CFR recognizes the challenges for Lecta in recovering from the
current difficult trading conditions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic
and the significant decline in demand for CWF (coated woodfree) paper
as well as some execution risk related to the company's strategic repositioning
with a stronger focus on specialty papers. Moody's expects Lecta's
leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA,
to gradually improve towards 9x next year and with further gradual improvements
thereafter. The improvement will be driven by a moderate recovery
in the operating performance, supported by conversion projects that
will increase specialty papers capacity and will subsequently lead to
EBITDA margin improvements. Moody's also expects a material
improvement in free cash flow generation around breakeven level through
2022 from negative free cash flow of EUR70 million for the twelve months
ended June 2020. However, execution risk to improve EBITDA
and cash generation sufficiently to support the group's debt load
remains high, not least because of the uncertain outlook for economic
development and ultimately paper consumption in Lecta's core markets.
While Moody's recognizes the group's progress in moving its
production increasingly towards specialty paper and away from CWF,
Moody's believes that competitive pressures and pricing power will
continue to pose challenges that will require tight cost control and additional
capex spending. Considering the group's vulnerability to
the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic in the context of its still high
debt load, Moody's has defined Social and Governance risk
factors as key drivers of Lecta's rating.
The ratings also consider the improved liquidity and capital structure
as a result of the recapitalization completed in July 2020 which resulted
in a significant Moody's adjusted gross debt reduction of more than €200
million. The new capital structure materially reduces Lecta's
interest expense and will provide sufficient funds for the conversion
of its Condat paper machine 8 to flexible packaging solutions, which
had been idled since April 2019.
The Caa1 CFR assigned to Lecta reflects (i) the still sizeable exposure
to CWF paper, which is structurally declining in mature markets,
is often subject to a fairly tough pricing environment and requires ongoing
restructuring and proactive capacity management along with (ii) limited
vertical integration into pulp, with internal production currently
covering just roughly one-third of its needs, exposing the
company to the volatility in pulp prices and (iii) high leverage of 12.5x
Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA for the 12 months ended June 2020,
expected to drop to around 9x next year.
However, this is offset by the company's market-leading position
in CWF paper in Southern Europe, with good assets located close
to end customers and requiring limited maintenance capital spending combined
with solid and growing market positions in specialty papers that offer
higher average operating profitability than CWF paper and for the majority
of grades underlying demand growth. Lecta also benefits from good
vertical integration into energy and base paper for specialty papers with
the latter covering around 90% of its needs and manages its own
distribution network, which is a source of additional EBITDA and
provides access to a wider portfolio of customers.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Lecta is exposed to the cyclical and structurally declining graphic paper
market. In addition, the company also needs to address the
need to convert production capacities away from secular declining paper
grades. Moody's regards the continuous transformation as
a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for local communities of its production facilities.
Furthermore, Lecta recently had a change in its shareholder structure
following the capital restructuring which Moody's regards as a governance
risk with the absence of creditor friendly strategy.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Moody's
analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets
from the current weak economic activity and a gradual recovery for the
coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
Moody's forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's views Lecta's liquidity as still adequate supported
by Lecta's reported EUR206 million of cash and cash equivalents
on its balance sheet pro-forma for July 2020 recapitalization,
further supported by the fully undrawn EUR40 million revolving credit
facility. Nevertheless, continued negative free cash flow
generation along with volatile working capital fluctuation add to the
company's relatively sizable exposure to various supply chain financing
arrangements, including factoring, some of which are short-term
in nature and uncommitted.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The Caa2 ratings assigned to the EUR256 million senior secured notes reflects
the priority ranking of the B2 rated super senior credit facilities which
have a sizeable amount that leads to a one notch difference between the
Caa2 senior secured notes and the CFR. A 50% recovery rate
at family level has been assumed given the bond structure and the presence
of the RCF. The senior secured notes have been issued by Paper
Industries Intermediate Fin. S.a r.l.,
a wholly owned subsidiary of Lecta Ltd, and are guaranteed on a
secured basis by all major subsidiaries, but the security package
is limited to share pledges, certain bank accounts and receivables.
The revolving credit facility benefits from essentially the same guarantee
and collateral package.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty of the shape and pace of
recovery in Lecta's operating performance in 2021 on the back of
sizeable conversion projects that are expected to start during 2021.
Furthermore, Moody's expects the Moody's-adjusted
Debt/EBITDA to remain sustainably above 7.0x in the next 12 to
18 months despite an increasing EBITDA contribution from the structurally
more profitable specialty papers business segment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Lecta's ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to timely
substitute declining volumes in coated wood free products with a rising
share in higher-margin specialty papers. Quantitatively,
the ratings be could downgraded if Lecta is unable (1) to improve its
free cash flow generation to at least break-even levels,
(2) to reduce its reliance on short-term funding, (3) to
successfully execute its transformational projects, and (4) to improve
its interest coverage to well above 1.0x EBIT/interest expense.
Moody's would consider a positive rating action if Lecta's operating
performance was to improve driven by conversion projects resulting in
(1) free cash flow generation leading to an improved liquidity profile,
(2) increasing EBITDA margin towards the high single-digit range
in percentage terms, and (3) leverage reducing to below 7.0x
Debt/EBITDA sustainably.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products
Industry published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1105007.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
With legal headquarters in London, Lecta Ltd (Lecta) is a leading
coated fine paper manufacturer in Italy, France and Spain.
The company also has a growing specialty paper offering and a distribution
business in Italy, Spain, Portugal and France. In 2019,
Lecta generated around EUR1.4 billion in sales, with a workforce
of over 3,100 employees.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Dirk Steinicke
AVP Mgr-Rtgs & Research Sup
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454