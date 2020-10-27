Moody's assigns first-time Caa1 rating to Lecta Ltd; outlook is negative

Frankfurt am Main, October 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a first-time Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and a Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Lecta Ltd (Lecta), a specialty and coated fine paper manufacturer. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B2 ratings to the EUR115 million guaranteed super senior bank credit facilities due in 2022 and Caa2 ratings to the EUR256 million guaranteed senior secured notes issued by Paper Industries Intermediate Financing S.a r.l., a fully owned subsidiary of Lecta Ltd. The outlook on all ratings is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 CFR recognizes the challenges for Lecta in recovering from the current difficult trading conditions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the significant decline in demand for CWF (coated woodfree) paper as well as some execution risk related to the company's strategic repositioning with a stronger focus on specialty papers. Moody's expects Lecta's leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA, to gradually improve towards 9x next year and with further gradual improvements thereafter. The improvement will be driven by a moderate recovery in the operating performance, supported by conversion projects that will increase specialty papers capacity and will subsequently lead to EBITDA margin improvements. Moody's also expects a material improvement in free cash flow generation around breakeven level through 2022 from negative free cash flow of EUR70 million for the twelve months ended June 2020. However, execution risk to improve EBITDA and cash generation sufficiently to support the group's debt load remains high, not least because of the uncertain outlook for economic development and ultimately paper consumption in Lecta's core markets. While Moody's recognizes the group's progress in moving its production increasingly towards specialty paper and away from CWF, Moody's believes that competitive pressures and pricing power will continue to pose challenges that will require tight cost control and additional capex spending. Considering the group's vulnerability to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic in the context of its still high debt load, Moody's has defined Social and Governance risk factors as key drivers of Lecta's rating.

The ratings also consider the improved liquidity and capital structure as a result of the recapitalization completed in July 2020 which resulted in a significant Moody's adjusted gross debt reduction of more than €200 million. The new capital structure materially reduces Lecta's interest expense and will provide sufficient funds for the conversion of its Condat paper machine 8 to flexible packaging solutions, which had been idled since April 2019.

The Caa1 CFR assigned to Lecta reflects (i) the still sizeable exposure to CWF paper, which is structurally declining in mature markets, is often subject to a fairly tough pricing environment and requires ongoing restructuring and proactive capacity management along with (ii) limited vertical integration into pulp, with internal production currently covering just roughly one-third of its needs, exposing the company to the volatility in pulp prices and (iii) high leverage of 12.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA for the 12 months ended June 2020, expected to drop to around 9x next year.

However, this is offset by the company's market-leading position in CWF paper in Southern Europe, with good assets located close to end customers and requiring limited maintenance capital spending combined with solid and growing market positions in specialty papers that offer higher average operating profitability than CWF paper and for the majority of grades underlying demand growth. Lecta also benefits from good vertical integration into energy and base paper for specialty papers with the latter covering around 90% of its needs and manages its own distribution network, which is a source of additional EBITDA and provides access to a wider portfolio of customers.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Lecta is exposed to the cyclical and structurally declining graphic paper market. In addition, the company also needs to address the need to convert production capacities away from secular declining paper grades. Moody's regards the continuous transformation as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for local communities of its production facilities.

Furthermore, Lecta recently had a change in its shareholder structure following the capital restructuring which Moody's regards as a governance risk with the absence of creditor friendly strategy.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Moody's analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the current weak economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around Moody's forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Lecta's liquidity as still adequate supported by Lecta's reported EUR206 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet pro-forma for July 2020 recapitalization, further supported by the fully undrawn EUR40 million revolving credit facility. Nevertheless, continued negative free cash flow generation along with volatile working capital fluctuation add to the company's relatively sizable exposure to various supply chain financing arrangements, including factoring, some of which are short-term in nature and uncommitted.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Caa2 ratings assigned to the EUR256 million senior secured notes reflects the priority ranking of the B2 rated super senior credit facilities which have a sizeable amount that leads to a one notch difference between the Caa2 senior secured notes and the CFR. A 50% recovery rate at family level has been assumed given the bond structure and the presence of the RCF. The senior secured notes have been issued by Paper Industries Intermediate Fin. S.a r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lecta Ltd, and are guaranteed on a secured basis by all major subsidiaries, but the security package is limited to share pledges, certain bank accounts and receivables. The revolving credit facility benefits from essentially the same guarantee and collateral package.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty of the shape and pace of recovery in Lecta's operating performance in 2021 on the back of sizeable conversion projects that are expected to start during 2021. Furthermore, Moody's expects the Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA to remain sustainably above 7.0x in the next 12 to 18 months despite an increasing EBITDA contribution from the structurally more profitable specialty papers business segment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Lecta's ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to timely substitute declining volumes in coated wood free products with a rising share in higher-margin specialty papers. Quantitatively, the ratings be could downgraded if Lecta is unable (1) to improve its free cash flow generation to at least break-even levels, (2) to reduce its reliance on short-term funding, (3) to successfully execute its transformational projects, and (4) to improve its interest coverage to well above 1.0x EBIT/interest expense.

Moody's would consider a positive rating action if Lecta's operating performance was to improve driven by conversion projects resulting in (1) free cash flow generation leading to an improved liquidity profile, (2) increasing EBITDA margin towards the high single-digit range in percentage terms, and (3) leverage reducing to below 7.0x Debt/EBITDA sustainably.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products Industry published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1105007. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

With legal headquarters in London, Lecta Ltd (Lecta) is a leading coated fine paper manufacturer in Italy, France and Spain. The company also has a growing specialty paper offering and a distribution business in Italy, Spain, Portugal and France. In 2019, Lecta generated around EUR1.4 billion in sales, with a workforce of over 3,100 employees.

