Moody's assigns first-time Corporate Family Rating at B1 to Park Intermediate Holdings LLC; outlook negative

New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
first-time ratings to Park Intermediate Holdings LLC, including
a B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a B1 senior secured notes rating
to its $500 million senior secured notes being marketed.
In the same rating action, Moody's also assigned a speculative
grade liquidity rating at SGL-4 to Park. The rating outlook
is negative.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the current travel
restrictions being put in place across the US related to the spread of
the COVID-19 coronavirus will put significant pressure on Park's
earnings and operating cash flows in the next twelve to eighteen months.
The negative outlook also reflects the uncertain prospects for recovery,
as job losses and declining asset values will impact consumer discretionary
spending once the public health crisis subsides.
Issuer: Park Intermediate Holdings LLC
-- Corporate Family Rating at B1
-- Senior Secured Notes Rating at B1
-- Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating at SGL-4
Outlook Action:
Issuer: Park Intermediate Holdings LLC
Negative Outlook
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The commercial lodging
real estate sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected
by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, the weaknesses in Park's credit profile,
including its exposure to increased travel restrictions for US citizens
have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and Park remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a
social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
The B1 senior secured rating for Park reflects the REIT's dominant size
and scale as the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT in the U.S.
and good asset diversification with sixty premium-branded hotels
and resorts located in prime U.S. markets with high barriers
to entry. Moreover, the rating reflects an experienced management
team with a long track record and strong knowledge of the hospitality
sector. Moody's believes this bench strength should help the REIT
to navigate through this unprecedented time and grow and expand its portfolio
in the long-term.
These positive factors are offset by the cyclicality of the lodging sector,
characterized by high cash flow and profit volatility and Park's
concentration to Hilton with approximately 85% of rooms.
The B1 rating also incorporates Park's high leverage and secured debt
to gross assets ratio. A significant portion of Park's portfolio
of assets is encumbered either under a CMBS structure, mortgaged
or pledged to the senior secured credit facility and the new $500
million senior secured notes. The high leverage, significant
share of secured debt in the REIT's capital structure, and its modest
unencumbered portfolio of assets are credit negatives. Importantly,
Park faces a large debt maturity tower in 2021, a key constraint
to the rating.
Park operates as a standalone REIT after its spin-off from Hilton
Worldwide Finance, LLC (Ba1 negative) in 2017. The REIT increased its brand
diversification through the acquisition of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in
September 2019 in a transaction valued at $2.5 billion,
funded with cash and stock. While the acquisition reduced its concentration
to Hilton to 85% of rooms from 100%, the timing of
the transaction also reduced Park's financial flexibility when it
entered this pandemic situation and increased Park's effective leverage
(debt + preferred/gross assets) and net debt/EBITDA to 31.0%
and 4.9x at December 31, 2019 from 27.3% and
3.7x at December 31, 2018, respectively.
Positively, the new $500 million senior secured debt issuance
will provide Park with additional liquidity to navigate the near-term
impacts of the coronavirus while its hotel operations remain largely closed.
However, Park's unencumbered assets pool declined to 37.1%
of gross assets pro-forma for the debt issuance and credit facility
amendment from 68.7% at March 31, 2020. Concurrent
with the transaction, Park also amended its unsecured $2.37
billion credit facility to be secured by the same subsidiaries and their
assets that secured the new senior secured notes, including some
of Park's largest assets such as the New York Hilton and the Chicago Hilton,
obtained a temporary suspension of the credit facility's covenant
tests and extended its $1.0 billion revolver through the
end of 2021. The credit facility is comprised of a $1.0
billion revolver, term loans of $700 million maturing in
December 2021 and $670 million maturing in September 2024.
Proforma for the new $500 million senior secured notes and the
secured credit facility, Park's secured debt to gross assets increased
to 40.2% from 18.8% at March 31, 2020.
Park's speculative grade liquidity of SGL-4 reflects Moody's expectation
that Park might need to rely on external sources to meet its obligations
in the coming 12-months, as evidenced by its fully-drawn
$1.0 billion revolver to date, which is due in December
2021, along with another $700 million in term loans that
will also mature at the end of 2021. Pro-forma for the new
senior secured notes, Park had $1.8 billion of unrestricted
cash on hand at March 31, 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded should the EBITDA decline meaningfully,
such that its net debt/EBITDA remains above 6.5x on a sustained
basis, fixed charge coverage falls below 3.0x or secured
debt increases significantly. Material deterioration in Park's
liquidity profile such that Park fails to address its 2021 debt maturity
by mid-2021 or signs of sustained deteriorating operating performance
could also lead to downward rating pressure.
Although not likely given the negative outlook, ratings could be
upgraded if net debt/EBITDA is sustained closer to 5.0x and fixed
charge coverage is in excess of 3.5x on a sustained basis.
The rating upgrade would also require that Park improves its debt maturity
ladder, maintains secured debt under 25% of gross assets
and liquidity remains strong throughout an industry and economic cycle.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Park Intermediate Holdings LLC is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary
of Park Hotels Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK),
which is a publicly traded lodging REIT. Park's portfolio
currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with
over 33,000 rooms located in prime U.S. markets with
high barriers to entry.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Thuy Nguyen
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Philip Kibel
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653