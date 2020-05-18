Moody's assigns first-time Corporate Family Rating at B1 to Park Intermediate Holdings LLC; outlook negative

New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned first-time ratings to Park Intermediate Holdings LLC, including a B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a B1 senior secured notes rating to its $500 million senior secured notes being marketed. In the same rating action, Moody's also assigned a speculative grade liquidity rating at SGL-4 to Park. The rating outlook is negative.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the current travel restrictions being put in place across the US related to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus will put significant pressure on Park's earnings and operating cash flows in the next twelve to eighteen months. The negative outlook also reflects the uncertain prospects for recovery, as job losses and declining asset values will impact consumer discretionary spending once the public health crisis subsides.

Issuer: Park Intermediate Holdings LLC

-- Corporate Family Rating at B1

-- Senior Secured Notes Rating at B1

-- Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating at SGL-4

Outlook Action:

Issuer: Park Intermediate Holdings LLC

Negative Outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The commercial lodging real estate sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Park's credit profile, including its exposure to increased travel restrictions for US citizens have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Park remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The B1 senior secured rating for Park reflects the REIT's dominant size and scale as the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT in the U.S. and good asset diversification with sixty premium-branded hotels and resorts located in prime U.S. markets with high barriers to entry. Moreover, the rating reflects an experienced management team with a long track record and strong knowledge of the hospitality sector. Moody's believes this bench strength should help the REIT to navigate through this unprecedented time and grow and expand its portfolio in the long-term.

These positive factors are offset by the cyclicality of the lodging sector, characterized by high cash flow and profit volatility and Park's concentration to Hilton with approximately 85% of rooms. The B1 rating also incorporates Park's high leverage and secured debt to gross assets ratio. A significant portion of Park's portfolio of assets is encumbered either under a CMBS structure, mortgaged or pledged to the senior secured credit facility and the new $500 million senior secured notes. The high leverage, significant share of secured debt in the REIT's capital structure, and its modest unencumbered portfolio of assets are credit negatives. Importantly, Park faces a large debt maturity tower in 2021, a key constraint to the rating.

Park operates as a standalone REIT after its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide Finance, LLC (Ba1 negative) in 2017. The REIT increased its brand diversification through the acquisition of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in September 2019 in a transaction valued at $2.5 billion, funded with cash and stock. While the acquisition reduced its concentration to Hilton to 85% of rooms from 100%, the timing of the transaction also reduced Park's financial flexibility when it entered this pandemic situation and increased Park's effective leverage (debt + preferred/gross assets) and net debt/EBITDA to 31.0% and 4.9x at December 31, 2019 from 27.3% and 3.7x at December 31, 2018, respectively.

Positively, the new $500 million senior secured debt issuance will provide Park with additional liquidity to navigate the near-term impacts of the coronavirus while its hotel operations remain largely closed. However, Park's unencumbered assets pool declined to 37.1% of gross assets pro-forma for the debt issuance and credit facility amendment from 68.7% at March 31, 2020. Concurrent with the transaction, Park also amended its unsecured $2.37 billion credit facility to be secured by the same subsidiaries and their assets that secured the new senior secured notes, including some of Park's largest assets such as the New York Hilton and the Chicago Hilton, obtained a temporary suspension of the credit facility's covenant tests and extended its $1.0 billion revolver through the end of 2021. The credit facility is comprised of a $1.0 billion revolver, term loans of $700 million maturing in December 2021 and $670 million maturing in September 2024. Proforma for the new $500 million senior secured notes and the secured credit facility, Park's secured debt to gross assets increased to 40.2% from 18.8% at March 31, 2020.

Park's speculative grade liquidity of SGL-4 reflects Moody's expectation that Park might need to rely on external sources to meet its obligations in the coming 12-months, as evidenced by its fully-drawn $1.0 billion revolver to date, which is due in December 2021, along with another $700 million in term loans that will also mature at the end of 2021. Pro-forma for the new senior secured notes, Park had $1.8 billion of unrestricted cash on hand at March 31, 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded should the EBITDA decline meaningfully, such that its net debt/EBITDA remains above 6.5x on a sustained basis, fixed charge coverage falls below 3.0x or secured debt increases significantly. Material deterioration in Park's liquidity profile such that Park fails to address its 2021 debt maturity by mid-2021 or signs of sustained deteriorating operating performance could also lead to downward rating pressure.

Although not likely given the negative outlook, ratings could be upgraded if net debt/EBITDA is sustained closer to 5.0x and fixed charge coverage is in excess of 3.5x on a sustained basis. The rating upgrade would also require that Park improves its debt maturity ladder, maintains secured debt under 25% of gross assets and liquidity remains strong throughout an industry and economic cycle.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Park Intermediate Holdings LLC is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Park Hotels Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK), which is a publicly traded lodging REIT. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms located in prime U.S. markets with high barriers to entry.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Thuy Nguyen

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

