Moody's assigns first-time P-2 ratings to Haleon's new commercial paper programmes

Assigns Baa1 ratings to Haleon plc following reorganisation

London, July 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Prime 2 (P-2) short-term rating to a new GBP2 billion commercial paper programme for which the issuer is GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital UK plc and a new $10 billion commercial paper programme for which GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital UK plc and GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital US LLC are co-issuers. Haleon plc (Haleon) will guarantee unconditionally and irrevocably notes issued under both programmes.

Concurrently, the rating agency has assigned a Baa1 long-term issuer rating to Haleon plc following its separation from GSK plc and listing on the London Stock Exchange on 18 July. The outlook is stable.

In addition, Moody's has withdrawn the Baa1 long-term issuer rating and stable outlook of GSK Consumer Healthcare. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The newly-assigned P-2 rating reflects Moody's view that Haleon has excellent liquidity. It is supported by (i) over GBP500 million of cash on balance sheet at separation, (ii) the company's free cash flow (FCF) of at least GBP1 billion per annum with cash inflows geared toward the second half of the year, and (iii) a sizeable revolving credit facility (RCF), split into a 364-day $1.4 billion facility maturing in September 2023 renewable at Haleon's discretion and a long-term GBP1 billion tranche maturing in September 2025 which the company can extend twice for one year with lenders' consent. Neither of them will have meaningfully restrictive covenants or MAC representation.

Haleon plc's Baa1 long-term issuer rating reflects (i) the fact that it is the new top entity in the group's structure and (ii) its accession as the guarantor to the group's debt instruments in lieu of GSK plc.

Moody's has withdrawn the rating and outlook of GSK Consumer Healthcare following the reorganisation.

GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital UK plc's and GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital US LLC's P-2 ratings are consistent with Haleon's Baa1 long-term issuer rating, reflecting: (i) the company's leading position in consumer healthcare, with a good degree of product diversification and global scale, (ii) steady volume growth and low price elasticity in the category, (iii) opportunities to grow above the market leading to good deleveraging potential from EBITDA growth, (iv) solid cash generation, and (v) a public commitment to reducing net leverage (per management's calculation) to below 3.0x by the end of 2024.

However, Haleon's credit quality also reflects (i) its short track record of operating the current portfolio and residual risks related to the separation and, (ii) its high leverage, forecast above 4.0x (based on Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA) at the end of 2022 and still above 3.5x 18 months after separation. Deleveraging is partly reliant on debt repayments while cash flow could be allocated to other uses. In addition, social risks related to responsible production in particular are more prominent in consumer healthcare than in most other consumer product categories.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Commercial paper issues will be senior unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the issuers and will rank pari passu with the other debt instruments in Haleon's capital structure.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance and social considerations are relevant to the credit profile of Haleon.

A key assumption underpinning the rating is Moody's expectation that Haleon will adhere to its financial policy, which balances high opening leverage, an initially modest dividend payout and appetite for bolt-on acquisitions. Having an independent board (currently in the process of formation) and high standards of transparency for its remuneration policy are also important governance considerations.

Haleon is exposed to social risks, in particular those related to customer relations and responsible production. Moody's believes they are more prominent in consumer healthcare than in most other consumer product categories, as evidenced by the company's ongoing lawsuits involving product liability claims for Zantac as well as proton pump inhibitors. In addition, the US Department of Justice has an investigation open into unlawful marketing practices for Zantac. The range of possible legal outcomes remains wide. These proceedings therefore represent an overhang but the company may be entitled to indemnification by former owners of the products involved.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Haleon's good deleveraging potential, based on projected steady revenue and EBITDA growth as well as FCF generation leading to material voluntary debt repayments following the separation. The outlook also assumes a dividend payout ratio of 30% at least until 2024 and very modest acquisition activity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Haleon's ratings could improve in case of:

-Successful execution of the separation, including modest incremental costs of GBP175 million to GBP200 million compared with the historical base, as publicly guided and;

-Consistent growth in organic revenue and EBITDA by around a mid-single digit percentage and;

-Sustainable reduction in Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to below 3.25x and;

-Demonstrated adherence to stated financial policy, including leverage reduction and the absence of any debt-funded acquisitions and;

-Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt ratio sustained well above 15%.

Conversely, there could be downward pressure on the ratings of Haleon in case of:

-Separation of Haleon resulted in material incremental costs compared with the historical base, or

-Stalling organic revenue and EBITDA growth, or

-Failure to reduce Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to below 3.75x by the end of 2023, or

-Deviation from stated financial policy regarding leverage reduction or through increased dividend payout or debt-funded acquisitions, or

-Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt ratio reduced sustainably to below mid-teens in percentage terms.

-Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt ratio sustained well above 15%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Weybridge, UK, Haleon is a global consumer healthcare company offering over-the-counter medication, vitamins, minerals and supplements as well as therapeutic oral health products. The company has over 50 brands and serves consumers in more than 170 countries. In 2021, Haleon had revenue of Â£9.5 billion and EBITDA before exceptional items of Â£2.4 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederic Duranson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

