Moody's assigns first-time (P)B1 ratings to Ingenio Magdalena and guaranteed senior secured notes

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a first-time (P)B1 corporate family rating to Ingenio Magdalena S.A. (IMSA). At the same time Moody's assigned a (P)B1 rating to the proposed senior secured notes to be issued by IMSA Trust and absolutely, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Ingenio Magdalena S.A. and its subsidiaries including Biomass Energy S.A. and Mag Alcoholes S.A. The outlook for the ratings is stable.

IMSA will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt. The notes will be issued by the IMSA Trust and proceeds will be made available to IMSA via the funding of a participation of the IMSA Trust in a loan provided to IMSA by Credit Suisse AG, Cayman Island Branch, the lender. The assets of the IMSA Trust will consist of the participation and the rights to receive payments thereunder. The notes are structured so that funds available in to the IMSA Trust through such participation will be sufficient to pay amounts due on the notes as if they were senior secured obligations of Ingenio Magdalena, S.A., Biomass Energy, S.A. and Mag Alcoholes, S.A. The notes are secured by all the IMSA Trust assets. The underlying loan will be secured by cash to be deposited in a debt service reserve account and collections accounts to which payments made by certain clients of IMSA will be directed, including Sucden and Louis Dreyfus Commodities. Upon delivery of a notice of exclusive control, including upon the occurrence of an event of default, IMSA would no longer be able to withdraw amounts from the collection accounts. Except in limited circumstances (including to make payments under the loan and the notes), amounts in the debt service reserve account below a minimum required balance shall not be withdrawn by IMSA. The liens on the collection accounts shall be shared ratably with the creditors under a $200 million syndicated facility to be entered into by IMSA on or prior to the closing date of the notes.

Ratings assigned:

Ingenio Magdalena S.A.

- Corporate family rating: (P)B1

IMSA Trust

- Proposed Gtd senior secured notes: (P)B1

Outlooks:

Ingenio Magdalena S.A., outlook assigned at Stable

IMSA Trust, outlook assigned at Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ingenio Magdalena S.A. (IMSA) (P)B1 rating is supported by its competitive position as the largest sugarcane producer in Guatemala which is the 4th largest global exporter of white sugar globally; large scale of IMSA mills with an annual crushing capacity of 6.9 million tons; stable production and price environment in Guatemala with annual production quotas for the local market and stable local wholesale prices; high percentage of energy sales with long-term contracts; export focus on the higher priced refined white sugar and efficiency of operations with high agricultural yields and efficient logistics assets.

Constraining the ratings is IMSA small size on a global scale with annual revenues of $463 million in the LTM ended in September 2021, concentration in a single production site, in a single geographical region, Guatemala, which leaves the company highly exposed to event risks, be it weather, disease, or even political risk and trade asymmetries. Exposure to the inherent volatility of the sugar business coupled with a high percentage of own production which allows for higher yield control and sugarcane availability but leads to high fixed costs of the agricultural activities.

The (P)B1 ratings consider the successful issuance of the proposed notes. Liquidity is currently weak with $25 million in cash and equivalents as of September 2021 and $115 million in short-term debt. After the issuance of $350 million notes, $140 million term loan and a $60 million committed facility, yearly amortizations will reduce to $20 million, thus improving liquidity. With internal cash generation Moody's expects IMSA cash balance to reach $80 million in 2022 and remain at about that level.

In September 2021 IMSA's adjusted gross leverage was 4.6x; Moody's believes leverage will fall in the coming years to a range of 3.5x to 4.0x with an improving EBITDA generation from higher sugar prices in the coming harvest as compared to 2018-2019 and the continuity of cost saving and efficiency measures. Coverage ratio of IMSA measured by (EBITDA-Capex)/Interest Expense reached 2.7x in September 2021 and Moody's expects it to surpass 3.0x in the next 3 harvests, with a lower interest burden.

Free Cash Flow has been on average $17 million in the last 4 years, considering biological asset charges, but fluctuating between positive and negative results. Financing Cash Flow has been negative because of debt amortizations between 2017 and 2020 with the debt balance having reduced to $560 million from $643 million. After the proposed liability management, a reduced debt burden, small expansion capex, and sustained EBITDA generation, will allow IMSA to generate positive Free Cash Flow from 2022 onwards. As for debt amortizations Moody`s estimates $20 million per year.

The stable outlook incorporates that IMSA will reduce its gross leverage and maintain it at an adequate level through the commodity price cycles; liquidity will remain adequate with cash covering its short-term debt maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade would require IMSA to maintain a robust liquidity profile and stable margins through the harvest and through commodity price cycles, with an adequate debt maturity profile and a reduction in gross leverage. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require its total Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA to remain consistently below 3.5x and Cash Flow from Operations/Debt consistently above 15%.

A rating downgrade could result from IMSA´s inability to maintain an adequate debt maturity schedule and liquidity profile. An increase in leverage, deterioration of credit metrics and liquidity could pose negative pressure on the rating. Quantitatively, a downgrade would happen if total adjusted Debt/EBITDA remains above 4.5x and Cash Flow from Operations/Debt expected to remain below 10%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296919. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Ingenio Magdalena S.A. is the largest sugarcane producer in the country. In the LTM ended in September 2021 IMSA generated revenues of $463 million mainly from sales of sugar, energy, alcohol. White refined sugar is the company`s most relevant revenue line with a 32% participation in total revenues. The company's production and sugarcane sourcing is in the Pacific Coast region of Guatemala.

