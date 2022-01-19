Moody's assigns first-time (P)B1 ratings to Ingenio Magdalena and guaranteed senior secured notes

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
a first-time (P)B1 corporate family rating to Ingenio Magdalena
S.A. (IMSA). At the same time Moody's assigned a
(P)B1 rating to the proposed senior secured notes to be issued by IMSA
Trust and absolutely, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed
by Ingenio Magdalena S.A. and its subsidiaries including
Biomass Energy S.A. and Mag Alcoholes S.A.
The outlook for the ratings is stable.
IMSA will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt. The notes
will be issued by the IMSA Trust and proceeds will be made available to
IMSA via the funding of a participation of the IMSA Trust in a loan provided
to IMSA by Credit Suisse AG, Cayman Island Branch, the lender.
The assets of the IMSA Trust will consist of the participation and the
rights to receive payments thereunder. The notes are structured
so that funds available in to the IMSA Trust through such participation
will be sufficient to pay amounts due on the notes as if they were senior
secured obligations of Ingenio Magdalena, S.A.,
Biomass Energy, S.A. and Mag Alcoholes, S.A.
The notes are secured by all the IMSA Trust assets. The underlying
loan will be secured by cash to be deposited in a debt service reserve
account and collections accounts to which payments made by certain clients
of IMSA will be directed, including Sucden and Louis Dreyfus Commodities.
Upon delivery of a notice of exclusive control, including upon the
occurrence of an event of default, IMSA would no longer be able
to withdraw amounts from the collection accounts. Except in limited
circumstances (including to make payments under the loan and the notes),
amounts in the debt service reserve account below a minimum required balance
shall not be withdrawn by IMSA. The liens on the collection accounts
shall be shared ratably with the creditors under a $200 million
syndicated facility to be entered into by IMSA on or prior to the closing
date of the notes.
Ratings assigned:
Ingenio Magdalena S.A.
- Corporate family rating: (P)B1
IMSA Trust
- Proposed Gtd senior secured notes: (P)B1
Outlooks:
Ingenio Magdalena S.A., outlook assigned at Stable
IMSA Trust, outlook assigned at Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Ingenio Magdalena S.A. (IMSA) (P)B1 rating is supported
by its competitive position as the largest sugarcane producer in Guatemala
which is the 4th largest global exporter of white sugar globally;
large scale of IMSA mills with an annual crushing capacity of 6.9
million tons; stable production and price environment in Guatemala
with annual production quotas for the local market and stable local wholesale
prices; high percentage of energy sales with long-term contracts;
export focus on the higher priced refined white sugar and efficiency of
operations with high agricultural yields and efficient logistics assets.
Constraining the ratings is IMSA small size on a global scale with annual
revenues of $463 million in the LTM ended in September 2021,
concentration in a single production site, in a single geographical
region, Guatemala, which leaves the company highly exposed
to event risks, be it weather, disease, or even political
risk and trade asymmetries. Exposure to the inherent volatility
of the sugar business coupled with a high percentage of own production
which allows for higher yield control and sugarcane availability but leads
to high fixed costs of the agricultural activities.
The (P)B1 ratings consider the successful issuance of the proposed notes.
Liquidity is currently weak with $25 million in cash and equivalents
as of September 2021 and $115 million in short-term debt.
After the issuance of $350 million notes, $140 million
term loan and a $60 million committed facility, yearly amortizations
will reduce to $20 million, thus improving liquidity.
With internal cash generation Moody's expects IMSA cash balance
to reach $80 million in 2022 and remain at about that level.
In September 2021 IMSA's adjusted gross leverage was 4.6x;
Moody's believes leverage will fall in the coming years to a range
of 3.5x to 4.0x with an improving EBITDA generation from
higher sugar prices in the coming harvest as compared to 2018-2019
and the continuity of cost saving and efficiency measures. Coverage
ratio of IMSA measured by (EBITDA-Capex)/Interest Expense reached
2.7x in September 2021 and Moody's expects it to surpass
3.0x in the next 3 harvests, with a lower interest burden.
Free Cash Flow has been on average $17 million in the last 4 years,
considering biological asset charges, but fluctuating between positive
and negative results. Financing Cash Flow has been negative because
of debt amortizations between 2017 and 2020 with the debt balance having
reduced to $560 million from $643 million. After
the proposed liability management, a reduced debt burden,
small expansion capex, and sustained EBITDA generation, will
allow IMSA to generate positive Free Cash Flow from 2022 onwards.
As for debt amortizations Moody`s estimates $20 million per year.
The stable outlook incorporates that IMSA will reduce its gross leverage
and maintain it at an adequate level through the commodity price cycles;
liquidity will remain adequate with cash covering its short-term
debt maturities.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade would require IMSA to maintain a robust liquidity profile
and stable margins through the harvest and through commodity price cycles,
with an adequate debt maturity profile and a reduction in gross leverage.
Quantitatively, an upgrade would require its total Moody's adjusted
Debt/EBITDA to remain consistently below 3.5x and Cash Flow from
Operations/Debt consistently above 15%.
A rating downgrade could result from IMSA´s inability to maintain
an adequate debt maturity schedule and liquidity profile. An increase
in leverage, deterioration of credit metrics and liquidity could
pose negative pressure on the rating. Quantitatively, a downgrade
would happen if total adjusted Debt/EBITDA remains above 4.5x and
Cash Flow from Operations/Debt expected to remain below 10%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture
published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296919.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Ingenio Magdalena
S.A. is the largest sugarcane producer in the country.
In the LTM ended in September 2021 IMSA generated revenues of $463
million mainly from sales of sugar, energy, alcohol.
White refined sugar is the company`s most relevant revenue line with a
32% participation in total revenues. The company's
production and sugarcane sourcing is in the Pacific Coast region of Guatemala.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Erick Rodrigues
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Marcos Schmidt
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653