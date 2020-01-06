Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited Related Research Rating Action: Moody's assigns first-time (P)Ba3 to Lalitpur Power's USD senior secured notes; outlook negative 06 Jan 2020 Singapore, January 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time provisional rating of (P)Ba3 to the proposed 10-year USD750 million senior secured notes to be issued by Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited. The rating outlook is negative. Lalitpur will use the notes' proceeds to (1) repay part of its existing senior debt, subordinated debt and capital creditors, (2) create a debt service reserve account, and (3) finance general corporate purposes. The final rating will be predicated on Moody's satisfactory review of the final transaction documents, including the final currency hedging mechanism and due diligence reports at issuance. RATINGS RATIONALE "The (P)Ba3 rating on the proposed USD notes is underpinned by Lalitpur's predictable revenue stream under its long-term power purchase agreement and the allowed pass-through of most of the costs under its terms," says Abhishek Tyagi, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst. "At the same time, the rating captures Lalitpur's exposure to a single off-taker - Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) -- which has a weak financial profile and a track record of delayed payments. Lalitpur will use the notes' proceeds to (1) repay part of its existing senior debt, subordinated debt and capital creditors, (2) create a debt service reserve account, and (3) finance general corporate purposes. The final rating will be predicated on Moody's satisfactory review of the final transaction documents, including the final currency hedging mechanism and due diligence reports at issuance. RATINGS RATIONALE "The (P)Ba3 rating on the proposed USD notes is underpinned by Lalitpur's predictable revenue stream under its long-term power purchase agreement and the allowed pass-through of most of the costs under its terms," says Abhishek Tyagi, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst. "At the same time, the rating captures Lalitpur's exposure to a single off-taker - Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) -- which has a weak financial profile and a track record of delayed payments. Our view on UPPCL's credit quality has factored in the likelihood of continued support from the Government of Uttar Pradesh," adds Tyagi. The (P)Ba3 rating also considers Lalitpur's relatively weak position on the merit order and its short and uneven operational track record. At the end of November, the power station's availability was below the normative level of 85%, due to issues with coal supply encountered during the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 2020. According to management, the issue has since been rectified and the power station's availability has improved. The negative outlook on the rating considers (1) the weakening economic conditions in India, which in turn are affecting the credit quality of distribution companies in India, including UPPCL, and (2) the operating issues encountered so far this year, which -- if sustained or repeated in the future -- would pressure Lalitpur's financial metrics. Moody's projects that Lalitpur's debt service coverage ratio (Moody's DSCR) will average in the mid-1.2x range over the term of the bond, which has factored in movements into and out of its dedicated debt redemption reserve (DRR) as part of cash flow available for debt servicing. This differs from the average DSCR in the mid-1.3x range calculated per the definition in the proposed bond document, which recognizes releases from -- but not the deposits into -- the DRR. The rating is supported by the terms of the proposed notes that restrict material cash leakage and the requirement to maintain multiple reserves to ensure sufficient liquidity in the event that payments from UPPCL are delayed. In addition to a six-month debt service reserve account, Lalitpur is required to fund other reserves including the DRR and a liquidity reserve account prior to making restricted payments, which could provide up to INR30 billion of additional cover against liquidity shocks. However, before the reserves are fully funded, Lalitpur's liquidity position will depend heavily on its ability to maintain on-going access its working capital facilities and drawdown from its committed debt facilities to partly fund its capital expenditure requirements. Lalitpur's DSCR is exposed to the risk of delays in the approval and implementation of tariff increases related to recovery of costs incurred in prior periods, because of the materiality of these receivables and the bespoke treatment of voluntary debt prepayments in the DSCR calculation. Any delay or under-recovery of these past receivables would affect the project's ability to fund reserves and make voluntary prepayments, resulting in downward pressure on its DSCR. To mitigate the currency risk stemming from the absence of USD revenues, which are needed to service the proposed USD notes, Lalitpur will enter into hedging arrangements for both interest and principal amounts. The (P)Ba3 rating is predicated on the successful implementation of the proposed hedging strategy to substantially insulate Lalitpur from currency risk. The USD senior secured notes will share security on a pari passu basis with the existing project lenders and working capital lenders, including a first charge on all movable and immovable assets of the power plant, project documents and a pledge on 76% of the issuer's shares. The exception being the DRR, which is only available to bond holders. In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, the rating also considers the moderate carbon transition risk for Lalitpur, as a coal-based power project. This risk is however mostly mitigated by the terms of PPA, which allows costs associated with changes in the law, including environmental regulations, to be passed on in tariffs. Moody's has also considered the recent announcement by the Government of India around measures to enforce timely payment by state-owned distribution companies to power producers. Upon establishing a track record, these measures would help improve the credit profile of power projects, including Lalitpur. The outlook on the rating could return to stable if there is a sustained improvement in the power station's availability over the next 12-18 months, and in the operating conditions for distribution companies in India, including UPPCL. Moody's does not expect to upgrade the rating over the next 12-18 months, given the negative outlook and limited opportunity available to Lalitpur to meaningfully increase its revenue organically. That said, Moody's could upgrade the bond rating if Lalitpur's average Moody's DSCR increases to above 1.4x on a consistent basis, and if there is evidence supporting the effectiveness of the new payment mechanism introduced by the government on a sustained basis. The rating could come under downward pressure if Lalitpur's average Moody's DSCR deteriorates below 1.25x on a sustained basis. In addition, Moody's could downgrade the rating if there is (1) a change the size of the final issuance, scheduled amortization profile, or the all-in interest cost from the scenario reviewed by Moody's, leading to a deterioration in the project's average Moody's DSCR, (2) any delays or reductions in the recovery of prior period costs, relative to the assumptions incorporated into Moody's base case, (3) further evidence of operational issues at the power station, affecting its availability relative to the normative level, or (4) deterioration in the off-taker's credit quality, or increase in payment delays. The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited operates a coal-based, super critical, thermal power project of 1,980MW with the three fully operational units. The units were commissioned progressively in December 2015, October 2016 and December 2016. The project has a 25-year PPA with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for 100% of the off-take, which is based in a two-part tariff. Lalitpur is owned by the following Bajaj group companies -- Bajaj Power Venture Pte Ltd (BPVPL, 62%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (BHSL, 17%) and Bajaj Energy (BEL, 21%). REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Abhishek Tyagi

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Terry Fanous

MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

