Moody's assigns first-time (P)Ba3 to Lalitpur Power's USD senior secured notes; outlook negative

Singapore, January 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time provisional
rating of (P)Ba3 to the proposed 10-year USD750 million senior
secured notes to be issued by Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited.
The rating outlook is negative.
Lalitpur will use the notes' proceeds to (1) repay part of its existing
senior debt, subordinated debt and capital creditors, (2)
create a debt service reserve account, and (3) finance general corporate
purposes.
The final rating will be predicated on Moody's satisfactory review of
the final transaction documents, including the final currency hedging
mechanism and due diligence reports at issuance.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The (P)Ba3 rating on the proposed USD notes is underpinned by Lalitpur's
predictable revenue stream under its long-term power purchase agreement
and the allowed pass-through of most of the costs under its terms,"
says Abhishek Tyagi, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
"At the same time, the rating captures Lalitpur's exposure
to a single off-taker - Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation
Limited (UPPCL) -- which has a weak financial profile and a track
record of delayed payments. Our view on UPPCL's credit quality
has factored in the likelihood of continued support from the Government
of Uttar Pradesh," adds Tyagi.
The (P)Ba3 rating also considers Lalitpur's relatively weak position
on the merit order and its short and uneven operational track record.
At the end of November, the power station's availability was
below the normative level of 85%, due to issues with coal
supply encountered during the first six months of the fiscal year ending
March 2020. According to management, the issue has since
been rectified and the power station's availability has improved.
The negative outlook on the rating considers (1) the weakening economic
conditions in India, which in turn are affecting the credit quality
of distribution companies in India, including UPPCL, and (2)
the operating issues encountered so far this year, which --
if sustained or repeated in the future -- would pressure Lalitpur's
financial metrics.
Moody's projects that Lalitpur's debt service coverage ratio (Moody's
DSCR) will average in the mid-1.2x range over the term of
the bond, which has factored in movements into and out of its dedicated
debt redemption reserve (DRR) as part of cash flow available for debt
servicing. This differs from the average DSCR in the mid-1.3x
range calculated per the definition in the proposed bond document,
which recognizes releases from -- but not the deposits into --
the DRR.
The rating is supported by the terms of the proposed notes that restrict
material cash leakage and the requirement to maintain multiple reserves
to ensure sufficient liquidity in the event that payments from UPPCL are
delayed. In addition to a six-month debt service reserve
account, Lalitpur is required to fund other reserves including the
DRR and a liquidity reserve account prior to making restricted payments,
which could provide up to INR30 billion of additional cover against liquidity
shocks.
However, before the reserves are fully funded, Lalitpur's
liquidity position will depend heavily on its ability to maintain on-going
access its working capital facilities and drawdown from its committed
debt facilities to partly fund its capital expenditure requirements.
Lalitpur's DSCR is exposed to the risk of delays in the approval
and implementation of tariff increases related to recovery of costs incurred
in prior periods, because of the materiality of these receivables
and the bespoke treatment of voluntary debt prepayments in the DSCR calculation.
Any delay or under-recovery of these past receivables would affect
the project's ability to fund reserves and make voluntary prepayments,
resulting in downward pressure on its DSCR.
To mitigate the currency risk stemming from the absence of USD revenues,
which are needed to service the proposed USD notes, Lalitpur will
enter into hedging arrangements for both interest and principal amounts.
The (P)Ba3 rating is predicated on the successful implementation of the
proposed hedging strategy to substantially insulate Lalitpur from currency
risk.
The USD senior secured notes will share security on a pari passu basis
with the existing project lenders and working capital lenders, including
a first charge on all movable and immovable assets of the power plant,
project documents and a pledge on 76% of the issuer's shares.
The exception being the DRR, which is only available to bond holders.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
the rating also considers the moderate carbon transition risk for Lalitpur,
as a coal-based power project. This risk is however mostly
mitigated by the terms of PPA, which allows costs associated with
changes in the law, including environmental regulations, to
be passed on in tariffs.
Moody's has also considered the recent announcement by the Government
of India around measures to enforce timely payment by state-owned
distribution companies to power producers. Upon establishing a
track record, these measures would help improve the credit profile
of power projects, including Lalitpur.
The outlook on the rating could return to stable if there is a sustained
improvement in the power station's availability over the next 12-18
months, and in the operating conditions for distribution companies
in India, including UPPCL.
Moody's does not expect to upgrade the rating over the next 12-18
months, given the negative outlook and limited opportunity available
to Lalitpur to meaningfully increase its revenue organically.
That said, Moody's could upgrade the bond rating if Lalitpur's
average Moody's DSCR increases to above 1.4x on a consistent
basis, and if there is evidence supporting the effectiveness of
the new payment mechanism introduced by the government on a sustained
basis.
The rating could come under downward pressure if Lalitpur's average
Moody's DSCR deteriorates below 1.25x on a sustained basis.
In addition, Moody's could downgrade the rating if there is
(1) a change the size of the final issuance, scheduled amortization
profile, or the all-in interest cost from the scenario reviewed
by Moody's, leading to a deterioration in the project's
average Moody's DSCR, (2) any delays or reductions in the
recovery of prior period costs, relative to the assumptions incorporated
into Moody's base case, (3) further evidence of operational
issues at the power station, affecting its availability relative
to the normative level, or (4) deterioration in the off-taker's
credit quality, or increase in payment delays.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects
published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited operates a coal-based,
super critical, thermal power project of 1,980MW with the
three fully operational units. The units were commissioned progressively
in December 2015, October 2016 and December 2016. The project
has a 25-year PPA with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited
(UPPCL) for 100% of the off-take, which is based in
a two-part tariff.
Lalitpur is owned by the following Bajaj group companies -- Bajaj
Power Venture Pte Ltd (BPVPL, 62%), Bajaj Hindusthan
Sugar Ltd (BHSL, 17%) and Bajaj Energy (BEL, 21%).
