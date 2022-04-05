Moody's assigns first-time (P)Ba3 to SAEL's senior secured notes; outlook stable

Singapore, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a (P)Ba3 rating to the proposed USD senior secured notes to be issued by SAEL Limited and its five subsidiaries (collectively co-issuers).

The rating outlook is stable.

The co-issuers are SAEL Limited, Laxjeet Renewable Energy Private Limited, Canal Solar Energy Private Limited, Universal Biomass Energy Private Limited, Sunfree Paschim Renewable Energy Private Limited and Sunfree North East Renewable Energy Private Limited, which together will form a restricted group (RG), following a planned organizational restructuring of SAEL group.

The proposed organizational restructuring involves a transfer of non-RG projects and businesses, including the agriculture processing business, to unrestricted subsidiaries of SAEL, while creating a new parent company above SAEL. The RG will have a static pool of projects post restructuring.

The proceeds of the USD notes will be used to refinance debt and fund capital spending for the RG and other corporate purposes.

All co-issuers cross guarantee the senior notes, and the noteholders will benefit from a security package, including (1) a first-ranking charge over the co-issuers' immovable and movable assets, and project documents; and (2) a pledge of 100% of the shares of each co-issuer.

The provisional status of the rating will be removed upon completion of the transaction, hedging arrangements and organizational restructuring under satisfactory terms.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The (P)Ba3 rating of the proposed notes reflects the credit quality of the RG, which, in turn, is supported by its predictable cash flow from a diversified renewable portfolio with long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs)," says Yong Kang, a Moody's Analyst.

At the same time, the RG's credit quality is constrained by its (1) exposure to financially weak offtakers; (2) fuel supply risks for waste-to-energy projects; (3) moderately high financial leverage; and (4) relatively short operating track record of less than 3 years as of January 2022.

The average remaining life of the RG's PPA is around 20 years as of January 2022, while only 50 megawatts (MW) out of the total capacity of 281MW has less than 10 years of remaining life under the PPA.

About 85% of the RG's capacity is contracted with state-related entities, which are financially weak and have a track record of payment delays in general, while only 7% of the capacity is contracted with a sovereign-backed entity. Although the RG has not faced significant challenges for receivable collection, Moody's expects this risk to continue to constrain the RG's credit quality.

Although waste-to-energy projects provides additional diversification, the RG will be exposed to fuel supply risk stemming from potential volatility in the price and volume of paddy straw. While the waste-to-energy projects have fuel supply contracts and supply of paddy straw is expected to be more than sufficient for the next one to two years, the risk remains because of the terms of the contracts and inherent uncertainty over the supply situation beyond the immediate two years.

Moody's expects the RG's funds from operations (FFO) to debt to be in the mid-to high-single digits over the next 2-3 years, and improve toward the maturity of the notes. That said, given the recent volatility in capital markets, there is an element of uncertainty over the notes' final coupon which, in turn, could affect the RG's projected financial profile and exert downward pressure on the notes rating.

Although the notes will partially amortize through scheduled repayments and mandatory cash sweeps, the credit quality incorporates some refinancing risk.

To mitigate the currency risk, stemming from INR cash flow generation but USD debt-servicing obligations, the RG will enter into currency option contracts for coupon and principal repayments.

The RG's liquidity benefit from its predictable cash flow generation, compared with limited capital expenditure once projects are commissioned, and the existence of a debt service reserve account (DSRA). However, the DSRA will not be fully funded under Moody's base case because mandatory cash sweep will be prioritized against the DSRA in the cash flow waterfall.

Moody's considers the risk of potential contagion that would stem from the fact that SAEL, as a part of the RG will continue to hold shares of entities for other projects and the warehousing business will remain at SAEL. Despite mitigants such as a restriction on distribution, affiliate transactions and additional indebtedness as well as a cash flow waterfall based on financing documents, the RG's credit quality can be affected by the entities within the wider SAEL group or by potential operational liabilities from the warehousing business.

In terms of environmental, social, and governance factors, the RG benefits from positive macroeconomic and sectoral trends in renewable energy, and thus, has low exposure to carbon transition risk. SAEL group's renewable energy business is aligned with India's target to reduce its carbon footprint and meet its nationally determined contributions.

The rating on the notes also factors in moderate governance risk, given the concentrated shareholding of SAEL group. However, its experienced management team, which has demonstrated its strong commitment and ability to manage solar and waste-to-energy projects, mitigates this risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the RG's financial metrics will improve to the level that is appropriate for the (P)Ba3 rating over the notes tenure.

The rating could be upgraded if (1) the RG's FFO/debt exceeds 14% on a sustained basis, and (2) the offtakers' credit quality, based on Moody's assessment, improves.

The rating could be downgraded if (1) the RG's FFO/debt declines below 7% on a sustained basis, (2) the offtakers' credit quality, based on Moody's assessment, worsens, or (3) the SAEL group entities face operational or financial challenges, which can have a negative credit implication on the RG.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1314542. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

RG comprises SAEL Limited and five subsidiaries of SAEL Limited, which operate renewable energy projects in India, with a total capacity of 281MW, comprising 173.5MW solar projects and 60.5MW waste-to-energy projects as of January 2022.

SAEL group, incorporated in 1999, is a company engaging in multiple businesses, including (1) solar and biomass energy generation, (2) rice processing, (3) warehousing and (4) manufacturing of rice bran oil.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

