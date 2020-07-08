Moody's assigns first-time (P)Ba3 to SB Energy Investments' USD senior notes

Singapore, July 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (" Moody's ") has assigned a (P)Ba3 rating to the proposed USD600 million 5-year USD backed senior secured notes of SB Energy Investments Limited (SBEI).

The rating outlook is stable.

The issuer is part of a newly formed restricted group (RG) established to facilitate the transaction.

The RG comprises the issuer and 15 restricted subsidiaries, including:

(1) SBEI (the issuer),

(2) five operating companies, (together the OpCos) -- SB Energy One Private Ltd, SB Energy Three Private Ltd, SB Energy Four Private Ltd, SB Energy Solar Private Limited and SBG Cleantech ProjectCo Five Private Ltd, and

(3) ten intermediary holding companies of the OpCos (together the RG HoldCos) -- SBG Cleantech One Limited, SBG Cleantech One Holdings Limited, SBG Cleantech Three Limited, SBG Cleantech Three Holdings Limited, SBE Four Limited, SBE Four A Limited, SBE Five Limited, SBE Five A Limited, SBE Nine Limited and SBE Nine A Limited.

The proposed notes will be guaranteed by the RG HoldCos.

All of the restricted subsidiaries and the issuer are wholly owned subsidiaries of SB Energy Holdings Limited (SBEH). SBEH is a renewable energy developer in India, with operational capacity of 1.4 gigawatts (GWac) as of 31 March 2020. SBEH is, in turn, 80% indirectly owned by Softbank Group Corp. (Ba3 negative), and 20% owned by Bharti Global Limited.

The five OpCos own and operate five solar projects in Rajasthan, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in India, with a total generation capacity of 1.05 GWac.

SBEI is a special purpose vehicle established to issue the proposed USD notes. Proceeds from the notes will be used to subscribe to senior secured INR-denominated bonds and loans (the Onshore Debt) to be issued by the five OpCos in the restricted group. SBEI is not the holding company of any of the restricted subsidiaries, and its ability to meet the USD bond servicing obligations are entirely dependent on payments from the OpCos under the Onshore Debt.

Proceeds of the proposed 5-year USD senior notes will be used to (1) refinance the existing project debt of the restricted subsidiaries, (2) fund transaction expenses, (3) fund required reserves, and (4) to onlend the balance amounts to SBEH/ its subsidiaries.

The provisional status of the rating is predicated on Moody's satisfactory review of the final transaction documentation, including the currency hedging mechanism, and completion of the Onshore Debt issuance.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The (P)Ba3 rating of the proposed USD notes reflects the credit quality of the RG, which is in turn supported by its predictable revenues from the five renewable projects in India under long-term power purchase agreements with fixed tariffs, all of which are contracted with sovereign-linked counterparties," says Spencer Ng, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The rating also benefits from the RG's solid track record during its short operational track record and the experience of the management team," adds Ng.

As a renewable energy developer, SBEH benefits from the positive macroeconomic and sectoral trends toward renewable energy and as such has low exposure to carbon transition risk. The RG's solar power business is in alignment with India's target to reduce its carbon footprint and meet its nationally determined contributions.

The (P)Ba3 rating for the proposed USD notes, however, is constrained by the RG's high financial leverage.

Moody's projects that RG's average cashflow from operations (CFO)/debt to be in the mid-3% range over the term of the proposed notes, which is weak compared to similarly rated peers. On a net debt basis, the RG's leverage metrics will strengthen as free cash flow is retained under the proposed lock-up mechanism. The cash traps enhance the credit profile of the RG and reduce refinancing risk for the USD notes.

Moody's expects output from the RG's portfolio at P-90 levels (output that is likely to exceed 90% of the time) over the term of the bond as the performance of newer projects stabilizes over time. Grid availability or load shedding have not had a meaningful impact on the RG's projects' power generation since commencement of operations.

Moody's projections also (1) incorporated a delay in the commencement of Safeguard Duty compensation payments and (2) excludes the interest income from the principal amounts advanced to related parties using the proceeds from the proposed notes.

The RG's credit profile also recognizes the high degree of visibility over the quality of the asset portfolio for the duration of the bond, as the proposed bond forbids the addition of renewable projects into the RG.

Predictability of the RG's financial profile is enhanced by restrictions over the incurrence of additional debt beyond USD600 million under the proposed finance documents, with the exception of working capital debt of up to USD35 million.

The RG's exposure to the ambitious growth strategy and financial policy of SBEH is considered manageable for the rating, recognizing restrictions on the RG's ability to incur additional debt and on the upstreaming of dividends and other types of payments to its parent and affiliates. These restrictions will help mitigate concerns over potential cash leakages to any entities outside of the RG.

SBEH has an ambitious growth program over the next 2-3 years with another 2.4GWp of new capacity under construction in India, which it will likely fund through additional equity infusions and debt.

To mitigate the currency risk stemming from the absence of USD-based revenues to service the proposed USD notes, SBEI will undertake a hedging program to manage USD/INR exchange rate movements by implementing a full hedge for the coupon and call-spread hedges of the principal for INR movements up to a set exchange rate against the dollar for the entire bond term.

The USD notes will be secured by a first priority pledge over SBEI's and RG HoldCos' shares, and by an escrow account of SBEI that will hold the proceeds for the purchase of the Onshore Debt before they are utilized. The INR Onshore Debt to be issued by the OpCos will be secured by the moveable and immovable assets of the OpCos, as well as by 100% share pledges and a charge over rights under project documents. The INR Onshore Debt will be cross-guaranteed by each of the restricted subsidiaries.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that incremental cash flows from newly commissioned projects under long-term power purchase agreements will support the RG's ability to maintain its credit metrics within the tolerance levels of a Ba3 rating category over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade is unlikely, given the limited opportunity for the RG to materially improve its financial profile during the term of the bullet bond. Nevertheless, the rating could be upgraded if the RG's CFO/debt is maintained above 7% on a sustained basis.

The rating could be downgraded if there is a material deterioration in the RG's operating performance or if the RG's CFO/debt is lower than 3% on a sustained basis. The rating could also be downgraded if there is a delay or a reduction in the payment of Safeguard Duty compensations from Moody's base case expectations.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1106413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SB Energy Investments Limited is a special purpose vehicle, which was incorporated in the UK in 2020 as a wholly owned subsidiary of SB Energy Holdings Limited (SBEH).

The restricted subsidiaries under the proposed USD notes issuance are wholly majority owned by SBEH. The restricted subsidiaries operate solar power plants with a total capacity of 1.05 GWac as of March 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

