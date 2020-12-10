Moody's assigns first-time (P)Baa3 rating to AICTPL's proposed senior secured bonds; outlook negative

Singapore, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time provisional
(P)Baa3 rating to the proposed USD senior secured bonds to be issued by
Adani International Container Terminal Private Limited (AICTPL).
The outlook is negative.
AICTPL will use the proceeds of the issuance to refinance existing debt.
AICTPL operates two container terminals in Mundra, India,
under a sub-concession agreement signed with Adani Ports and Special
Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ, Baa3 negative). APSEZ in turn
has signed a concession agreement with the Gujarat Maritime Board.
Both the concession and sub-concession agreements are co-terminus
and will end in February 2031.
AICTPL is owned equally by its two shareholders, APSEZ and Terminal
Investment Limited (TIL). AICTPL has a long-term terminal
service agreement with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), which
accounted for 73% of AICTPL's volumes in the fiscal year
ended 31 March 2020 (fiscal 2020). MSC is also the majority shareholder
of TIL.
The final rating is subject to Moody's satisfactory review of the final
transaction documents.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The (P)Baa3 rating on the proposed USD notes is underpinned by AICTPL's
strategic location, its large and diverse catchment area,
and its strong operating track record," says Abhishek Tyagi,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
"At the same time, the rating captures AICTPL's exposure to
volume risk, which is partially mitigated by the strong growth potential
of India's container market and importance of AICTPL to MSC and
TIL," adds Tyagi.
The (P)Baa3 rating also benefits from AICTPL's strong and committed
shareholders as well as the bond's fully amortizing fixed-cost
debt structure.
In addition, the (P)Baa3 rating considers AICTPL's moderate
leverage levels, significant amortization in the last year of the
bond tenor, and the strong structural features, including
the reserving of cash during the last three years of the bond tenor.
Moody's projects the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) will average around
1.9x-2.1x over the term of the bond. The rating
also incorporates AICTPL's solid liquidity, and adequate lender
protections.
The USD bonds will be secured by a first-priority pledge over AICTPL's
core assets and immovable properties, and the assignment of the
sub-concession agreement, subject to certain regulatory approvals.
Until the approvals are obtained, there will be a non-disposal
undertaking by AICTPL in favor of the security trustee for the core assets,
immovable properties and the sub-concession agreement. The
bondholders will not have security over shares in AICTPL, however,
there will be a negative lien over the entire shares of AICTPL and a non-disposal
undertaking from the shareholders.
AICTPL's single-port, two-terminal profile,
and volume risk, are partially mitigated by its strategic location
and its access to a large catchment area that generates strong origin-destination
cargo demand. AICTPL is located at Mundra Port, which is
located on the Gulf of Kutch, which is close to major global maritime
trade routes and protected geographically from severe weather associated
with the monsoon season. Mundra Port is well connected to the economic
hinterlands in northern India by rail and road linkages.
AICTPL compares favorably to other container terminals at Mundra Port,
in terms of the number of container berths, cargo handling capacity,
berth depth and cranes, which contribute to ease of access and efficiency.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. AICTPL's rating considers the fact that the company's
operations have been recovering from the coronavirus shock since first
quarter of fiscal 2021, and that the company's solid market position,
prudent financial management and strong liquidity have partially offset
the breadth and severity of the shock on trade flows.
From a corporate governance perspective, AICTPL ownership is concentrated
in its two shareholders, APSEZ and TIL, with each holding
a 50% stake and having equal representation on the board.
AICTPL's ability to take corporate action is strictly limited by
covenants such as limitations on additional debt, asset sales or
purchases, ability to pay dividends and other restrictions,
which are embedded in the bond documents. However, the company's
management has a track record of maintaining a prudent financial policy.
As a result, its governance risks are manageable for the rating.
The negative rating outlook over the next 12-18 months reflects
the negative outlook on India's sovereign rating and the fact that virtually
all of AICTPL's business operations are based in India.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Given the negative outlook, the rating of senior secured bonds is
unlikely to be upgraded in near term.
The outlook on the rating could return to stable if the negative outlook
on India's sovereign Baa3 rating is stabilized and AICTPL's
credit profile remains consistent with its Baa3 profile amid a stable
operating environment.
Moody's could downgrade the rating on AICTPL's senior secured bonds
if (1) India's sovereign rating is downgraded; (2) the company's
average DSCR declines below 1.7x over the next 3-5 years
or FFO/debt declines below 12% on a sustained forward-looking
basis; (3) AICTPL's ability to retain sufficient cash to meet
last three years' debt servicing is severely compromised; and/or
(4) support from AICTPL's shareholders weakens to the extent that
it impacts AICTPL's operations.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Privately Managed Port
Companies published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040210.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
ISSUER PROFILE
AICTPL operates the two container terminals at Mundra under a sub-concession
agreement signed with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ,
Baa3 negative). The terminals are able to handle container vessels
of up to 14,000 TEUs, with a total berth length of 1,460m
and handling capacity of 3.1 million TEUs.
AICTPL is owned equally by its two shareholders, APSEZ and TIL.
APSEZ is the largest port developer and operator in India by volume,
with coal and other dry bulk terminals having an annual capacity of 426
million tonnes. TIL was formed in 2000 to secure berths and terminal
capacity for the ships of its majority shareholder, Mediterranean
Shipping Company (MSC). MSC is currently the second-largest
container shipping line globally. TIL is the sixth-largest
container terminal operator worldwide, owning interests in 42 terminals
which are strategically located in key ports on major shipping routes
in 25 countries across five continents.
APSEZ is majority-owned by Adani Family and TIL is majority-owned
by MSC.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
