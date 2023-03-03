Moody's assigns first time issuer and commercial paper ratings to Kenvue at A1/P-1; outlook stable

New York, March 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned first-time ratings to Kenvue, Inc. ("Kenvue"), including an A1 long-term issuer rating and Prime-1 commercial paper rating. The rating outlook is stable.

This is the first time Moody's has rated Kenvue in connection with its planned separation from Johnson & Johnson ("J&J"). Moody's anticipates in the ratings that Kenvue will seek to raise approximately $9 billion of long and short-term debt with proceeds to be utilized to pay $7.5 - $8.0 billion to J&J as partial consideration for J&J's consumer health business and to fund balance sheet cash. Kenvue plans to complete an initial public offering in the second quarter estimated to be up to a 20% interest in the company, and J&J has indicated it plans to dispose of majority of its remaining interest in Kenvue by the end of 2023.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Kenvue Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Assigned A1

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Assigned P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Kenvue Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kenvue's A1/Prime-1 ratings reflect the meaningful scale, good product and geographic diversification, excellent liquidity, moderate leverage and high-quality brand and product portfolio that Kenvue will own after its separation from J&J. Well established brands include, but are not limited to, Band-Aid, Listerine, Tylenol, Motrin, Aveeno, Neutrogena, OGX, Nicorette, and Johnson's, which provide a firm revenue and profitability platform from which Kenvue can grow and maintain market share. The company's strong retail relationships, ongoing research & development-led innovation, broad distribution capabilities and leading market positions give rise to considerable operating cash flow and financial flexibility. The overall strong qualitative profile helps to partially mitigate risks such as significant competition, a moderately leveraged starting profile, a relatively high anticipated dividend payout, and potential product liability risks. Moody's expects that closing debt to EBITDA leverage of about 2.5x (incorporating Moody's standard adjustments) will be reduced to around 2.0x over the next 2-3 years. Moody's expects that the company will refrain from material share repurchases until this leverage level is achieved. Moody's expects that after interest costs and in Moody's view, a relatively large targeted dividend, that the newly separated company will still generate free cash flow in the $700 million to $1 billion range in each of the next 3 years. Risks remain not only in the competitive nature of the categories, some of which have exposure to private label competition, but also in the separation from J&J under various transition service arrangements, its lack of track record as a separate company and litigation risk. To mitigate litigation risk, J&J will indemnify Kenvue from all US and Canadian talc-related liabilities, but the indemnification does not extend to international talc liabilities or to other litigation that could arise.

Kenvue will maintain excellent liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months supported by strong and growing free cash flow, a significant cash balance and an undrawn $4 billion revolver that expires in March 2028. Moody's expects that Kenvue will generate over $700 million in annual free cash flow in 2023 pro forma for a full year net of interest and dividends. The forecast includes Moody's expectation of significant one-time separation costs, at least $400 million of capital expenditures and Moody's estimate that the annual dividend could be in the $1.5 billion range. Moody's expects free cash flow to increase to closer to $1 billion by 2024. Excess cash flow is expected to be used towards debt reduction as Kenvue focuses on deleveraging, although small acquisitions are possible. Share repurchases are expected to be minimal, not exceeding the amount necessary to cover dilution at least for the first two to three years. The revolving credit facility does not contain general or litigation material adverse change (MAC) conditions to drawdowns and has no financial maintenance covenants. The revolver is available on a same-day basis in both USD and Euros, with a $500 million dollar-equivalent swing line denominated in Euros.

Cash balances are expected to be maintained at between $1 and $1.5 billion at the close of the potential initial public offering and on an ongoing basis at least $1 billion. Kenvue's $4 billion USD commercial paper program is fully backstopped by the $4 billion revolving credit facility. Moody's expects that the company will have roughly $1 billion of commercial paper outstanding initially to allow for early debt repayment.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Kenvue's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2) indicating neutral to low impact from ESG factors on the ratings. The company's exposure to environmental and social risks are considered moderately negative because of risks around sourcing inputs for its products, the use of packaging materials, and the need to maintain good customer relations including risks associated with recalls and product litigation, as well as health and safety standards for its workforce. Governance considerations are neutral to low and temper the environmental and social risks given the company's conservative financial policies.

Kenvue's exposure to environmental risks are moderately negative (E-3) with waste and pollution risks around land, water, raw materials, energy usage, and especially packaging and waste. These risks are partially offset by good business diversity and good ability to pass on rising costs to meet environmental standards and changing customer preferences to consumers. Kenvue's exposure to physical climate risks is minimized by a large and global property footprint consisting of 25 company owned manufacturing sites globally supplemented by 230 global third-party manufacturers and 114 distribution centers. Neutral to low natural capital risks reflect that Kenvue is less reliant on naturally sourced materials as a percentage of total costs than some other consumer sectors such as food or more concentrated packaged goods companies.

Social risks are moderately negative (S-3) and mainly reflect Kenvue's exposure to customer relations and responsible production risks related primarily to manufacturing and product litigation. The company must cost-effectively manage a broad supply chain that supports its diverse and global product portfolio, and responsibly source inputs such as essential oils, resins, pulp, tropical oils, lubricants, tallow, corn, poultry, soybeans, silicon and packaging components. In addition, the company has moderately negative exposure to health and safety risks due to large manufacturing facilities that include the handling of potentially harmful ingredients such as chemicals. Customer relations risks are present and represent moderately negative risk because of the potential for recalls and for litigation. Litigation risks related to talc in the US and Canada have been indemnified by Johnson & Johnson but international talc litigation risk remains with Kenvue, as does any other potential non-talc litigation risks. The company's large and diverse brand portfolio serve to partly mitigate this risk. While many products are used orally or are topically in contact with skin, the risk is also somewhat less given Kenvue's wide product range, than for consumer products companies that focus exclusively on ingestible products such as food companies. However, the company must invest to limit exposure to risks related to product labeling, marketing, recalls, and contamination. Kenvue's portfolio of products with well-known brands leaves the company exposed to brand perception/ reputational risk related to these issues if not properly managed. In terms of social considerations, the company supports diversity and inclusion and effectively adapts its product portfolio and marketing in response to changing demographics and societal trends such as aging populations.

Kenvue's governance risk is neutral to low (G-2). The company has a conservative financial policy and Moody's expects that it will aim to keep debt to EBITDA at or about 2x after reducing debt related to the separation from Johnson & Johnson over approximately 2 years. This is balanced by a high dividend payout although free cash flow is expected to be healthy and share repurchases will be, at least initially, limited to those necessary to offset dilution. Following the separation and subsequent expected distribution of J&J's stake, Kenvue is expected to be a widely held, publicly traded company. The company will have the benefit of retaining a number of key managers that have operated the business for years, but it will take time to build a track record as an independent company. Once public, Moody's expects that the company will have a mostly independent board of directors, and separation of the CEO and board chairman roles.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Kenvue will grow revenue and EBITDA in a low single digit percentage range over the next two years, generate more than $700 million of annual free cash flow, and utilize cash to fund debt repayment and small periodic acquisitions. Moody's also assumes the company will maintain strong liquidity to manage input, labor and freight cost pressures and any temporary demand weakness due to economic slowdown.

An upgrade could occur if the company maintains or improves market share, demonstrates consistent earnings performance, debt/EBITDA is sustained below 2x and retained cash flow (RCF)/Net Debt is sustained above 20%.

A downgrade could occur if the company's market shares consistently weaken, demand or cost pressures meaningfully reduce EBITDA, if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 2.75x, or RCF/Net Debt does not improve to at least 15%. A deterioration in liquidity or large debt funded acquisition could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Kenvue Inc., based in Skillman, New Jersey, will be one of the world's largest pure-play consumer healthcare companies by revenue. The company manufactures and markets over-the-counter consumer health products in self care, skin care, beauty, and essential personal care. Kenvue's portfolio consists of some of the most iconic brands such as Tylenol, Motrin, Neutrogena, Listerine, OGX, Johnson's, Band-Aid, Aveeno, Stayfree, Zyrtec and Nicorette. The company is expected to separate from Johnson & Johnson, which expects to exit its remaining Kenvue holding by the end of calendar 2023. Kenvue generated approximately $15 billion in annual revenues in 2022.

