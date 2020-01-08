Moody's assigns first-time issuer rating of B3 to Laos with a positive outlook

Singapore, January 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a first-time local and foreign currency long-term
issuer rating of B3 to the Government of Laos with a positive outlook.
The factors supporting the rating are:
1. Economic strength of "ba3", which balances
Laos's high economic growth potential against relatively low incomes,
the small size of the economy and exposure to environmental risks.
2. Institutions and governance strength of "b3",
which balances weak executive institutions, low administrative capacity,
and very limited transparency and accountability against a lengthening
track record of effective monetary management.
3. Fiscal strength of "caa1", which reflects
a high government debt burden for the size of the economy and the government's
narrow revenue base that constrains fiscal flexibility, although
the largely concessional debt supports debt affordability.
4. Susceptibility to event risk of "ba", driven
by external vulnerability risk given structural current account deficits
and low foreign exchange reserve buffers.
The positive outlook reflects Moody's assessment that effective
implementation of ongoing infrastructure investment and fiscal reforms
would deliver net positive benefits to the economy and the government's
fiscal position. This would in turn strengthen Laos's credit
metrics to be consistent with a higher rating.
Moody's has also assigned local currency bond and deposit ceilings
of Ba3, a foreign currency bond ceiling of B1, and a foreign
currency deposit ceiling of Caa1. The local currency bond ceiling
reflects the maximum credit rating achievable in local currency for a
debt issuer domiciled in Laos (similarly for a bank deposit). The
ceilings on foreign currency bonds and bank deposits capture foreign currency
transfer and convertibility risks.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE B3 RATING
HIGH ECONOMIC GROWTH POTENTIAL BALANCED AGAINST RELATIVELY LOW INCOMES,
THE SMALL SIZE OF THE ECONOMY AND EXPOSURE TO ENVIRONMENTAL RISKS
Laos's "ba3" economic strength is underpinned by the
country's high growth potential. Moody's expects real
GDP growth to remain high around 6.5-7% over the
next few years, supported by the ongoing implementation of hydropower
projects, which will contribute to exports, and mining production.
Moody's further expects the completion of the China-Laos
railway project by the end of 2021 to increase physical connectivity,
lower the cost of transport and logistics, and raise economic competitiveness,
albeit from relatively low levels.
At the same time, relatively low household incomes and the small
size of the economy compared to similarly rated peers reduce the economy's
capacity to absorb shocks.
Moody's assessment of economic strength also takes into account
the country's exposure to environmental risks. In particular,
increased frequency of droughts due to climate change would reduce Laos's
hydropower production potential and weigh on economic growth and government
finances.
WEAK EXECUTIVE INSTITUTIONS, LOW ADMINISTRATIVE CAPACITY,
VERY LIMITED TRANSPARENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY BALANCED AGAINST EFFECTIVE
MONETARY MANAGEMENT
Moody's assessment of Laos's "b3" institutions
and governance strength is in part informed by the country's weak
scores in the Worldwide Governance Indicators (WGI), across various
dimensions.
Administrative capacity and transparency are low, affecting the
effectiveness of policymaking, although data availability is gradually
increasing. There are also no effective checks and balances and
very limited separation of powers and accountability, which together
with high levels of corruption points to weak governance. Moreover,
in Moody's assessment the regulation of the banking system is relatively
weak, with large, unreported, nonperforming assets despite
a long period of high economic growth.
However, macroeconomic policymaking institutions continue to demonstrate
a lengthening track record of effective monetary management. This
is marked by low inflation and inflation volatility in recent years and
the absence of boom-bust economic cycles, which Moody's
expects will continue over the next few years.
Recently, adherence to fiscal consolidation, despite the negative
impact of natural disasters on government finances, points to potential
improvements in fiscal policy credibility and effectiveness from very
low levels.
HIGH GOVERNMENT DEBT BURDEN AND NARROW GOVERNMENT REVENUE BASE CONSTRAINS
FISCAL FLEXIBILITY, ALTHOUGH LARGELY CONCESSIONAL DEBT SUPPORTS
DEBT AFFORDABILITY
Laos's "caa1" fiscal strength reflects a high government
debt burden for the size of the economy and the government's narrow
revenue base that constrains fiscal flexibility.
At around 15-16% of GDP, government revenue is among
the lowest across sovereigns that Moody's rates. Ongoing
fiscal reforms and the gradual expiration of tax exemptions for hydropower
projects will likely raise revenue over time, but infrastructure
spending needs will continue to limit the policy room for fiscal manoeuvre
in light of the government's commitment to narrower fiscal deficits.
Moody's expects the government's fiscal deficit to average
around 3.5% of GDP over 2020-21, compared to
4.6% in 2018.
As fiscal consolidation proceeds, Moody's also expects the
debt burden to gradually decline over the next few years, falling
towards 53% of GDP by 2022-23, compared to Moody's
estimate of the debt burden at around 60% of GDP for 2019.
However, a track record of sustained fiscal consolidation has yet
to be established and the debt burden will remain relatively high compared
to similarly rated peers.
High debt affordability supports fiscal strength, since government
debt is mostly owed to bilateral and multilateral partners at concessional
terms.
EXTERNAL VULNERABILITY RISK DUE TO LOW FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVE BUFFERS
DRIVE SUSCEPTIBILITY TO EVENT RISKS
Laos's "ba" susceptibility to event risk is driven by
external vulnerability risk. External vulnerability risk stems
from the country's low foreign exchange reserves adequacy,
particularly given structural current account deficits. Foreign
exchange reserves only cover slightly more than one month of imports,
while coverage of external debt due over the next year is also very low.
Very low reserves coverage is partly mitigated by the existence of foreign
currency deposits held in nostro accounts at the central bank and the
fact that, while the current account deficit is wide, it is
almost entirely financed by stable foreign direct investment. Moody's
also expects the current account deficit to narrow to around 4-5%
of GDP over the next two years, compared to an average deficit of
more than 8% of GDP over 2016-18.
Meanwhile, Moody's assesses Laos's banking sector risk
to be "baa". This in part reflects Moody's view
that low levels of reported nonperforming loans do not accurately reflect
banks' asset quality that is much weaker. Two smaller state-owned
banks remain undercapitalised and high levels of dollarisation raise foreign
exchange risks for the system as a whole. However, the structure
of the banking sector limits contingent liability risk, given the
sizeable share of foreign bank branches that Moody's expects will
receive head office support in times of crisis.
Government liquidity risk is also "baa", which balances
modest gross borrowing requirements given the concessional nature of external
debt, against Laos's reliance on external financing.
Limited domestic liquidity, in part related to high dollarisation
levels, will continue to constrain the development of domestic capital
markets, which remain very shallow. Although the government
has been successful in tapping foreign investors in foreign currency,
particularly in the Thai market, it does not have a broader a track
record of being able to exercise a wide range of options for external
financing.
Moody's assesses political risk in Laos to be "a",
reflecting the stable political environment. This is in part due
to economic and social policies that have contributed to consistent income
growth. Furthermore, the government continues to prioritise
sustainable development, including through its Vision 2030 based
on "leaving no one behind". Political risks relate
to a very low probability, moderate impact scenario of external
political influence that has the potential to disrupt policymaking,
reform implementation and debt consolidation in Laos.
RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK
The positive outlook is driven by Moody's assessment that the implementation
of large infrastructure projects, including the hydropower dams
and the China-Laos railway, if managed effectively,
would deliver net positive benefits to the economy and raise government
revenue and exports. This would allow for a faster reduction in
the debt burden and alleviate external risks compared with Moody's
current expectations.
Ongoing fiscal reforms, including efforts to widen the tax base
and strengthen expenditure and debt management, also have the potential
to shore up fiscal strength and Laos's credit profile over time.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are material to Laos's credit profile,
as the country is vulnerable to climate change risk. Natural disasters,
including storms, floods, landslides and droughts, have
adversely affected agricultural conditions and weighed on economic growth.
Increased frequency of droughts due to climate change would also reduce
Laos's hydropower production potential. Furthermore,
substantial reconstruction and rehabilitation costs following natural
disasters constrain fiscal flexibility.
Social considerations are relevant to Laos's credit profile.
Laos's economic strength score incorporates social considerations
related to the low level of human capital and limited access to quality
healthcare and education. That said, the country benefits
from a young population, while per capita incomes have doubled over
the past 10 years given strong and stable economic growth.
Governance considerations are material to Laos's credit profile.
The country's rankings on the WGI are low and point to weak rule
of law and control of corruption. Transparency and accountability
in government policymaking remain limited owing to the institutional setup
that is closely intertwined with the political structure, notwithstanding
recent improvements in data availability.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP
Prospects of a substantial and sustained reduction in the debt burden,
including through fiscal consolidation or revenue expansion beyond Moody's
current expectations, would be credit positive. This could
happen in the context of effective implementation of the large infrastructure
projects that raises economic competitiveness and prospects for diversification,
increasing the resilience of the economy to shocks, and raise government
revenue. In addition, a reduction in external vulnerability
risk, in particular through a sustained accumulation of foreign
exchange reserve buffers would also place upward pressure on the rating.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
The positive outlook signals that a rating downgrade is unlikely over
the near term. Downward pressures on the rating would be likely
in case of a further weakening of Laos's external position,
indicated in a decline of already low foreign exchange reserves coverage
of imports and external debt. A weakening of Laos's fiscal
and debt metrics either because government revenue is not keeping up with
the pace of expenditure growth and/or because of the crystallisation of
contingent liabilities on the government's balance sheet pointing
to a sustained and material rise in the debt burden would also put downward
pressure on the rating. Finally, further failures in the
banking system that involved material fiscal costs and weighed on growth
on a prolonged basis because of constrained credit supply would weigh
on the rating.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 7593.7 (2018
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 6.4 (2018 Actual) (also
known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.5
(2018 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -4.6
(2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -8.0 (2018 Actual) (also
known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 92.9 (2018 Estimate)
Level of economic development: "b1" level of economic resilience
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 11 November 2019, a rating committee was called to discuss the
rating of the Laos, Government of. The main points raised
during the discussion were: the issuer's Economic Strength,
Institutions and Governance Strength, Fiscal Strength and Susceptibility
to Event Risk, with a view to assigning a first-time public
issuer rating to the Government of Laos.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
This rating action concerns a new rating for an issuer not previously
publicly rated by us at the time that the sovereign release calendar was
published, and is therefore being released on a date not listed
in that publication.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
