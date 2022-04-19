Moody's assigns first-time issuer rating of Baa3 to Bosideng International; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Baa3 issuer rating to Bosideng International Holdings Limited.

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Bosideng International's Baa3 issuer rating reflects the company's strong brand, long operational track record in China, diverse geographic footprint in China and solid credit metrics," says Shawn Xiong, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"The rating also reflects the company's history of financial prudence, as evidenced by its excellent liquidity position over several business cycles," adds Xiong.

The rating also considers Bosideng International's limited product diversity and exposure to reputational risks related to product quality and safety issues. Changing consumer preferences, including those stemming from social concerns around the use of goose down in its products, could have a negative impact on the company.

Founded in 1976, Bosideng International is a leading China-based down apparel seller. The company has four major business segments: down apparels, OEM management, ladieswear and diversified apparel. It was listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 2007.

Bosideng International's revenue was around RMB13.5 billion and its adjusted EBITDA was around RMB3.4 billion for fiscal 2021, which ended 31 March 2021.

Moody's expects Bosideng International's revenue to grow by 10% per annum and the company to achieve strong adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 22%-23% over the next 12-18 months, underpinned by continued improvement in its brand image and supply chain management.

Consequently, Moody's expects the company's leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, to stay around 1.0x for the next 12-18 months, which is strong for its rating category.

Bosideng International's liquidity position is excellent and the company has maintained a strong net cash position over the last three years, which Moody's expects will continue.

Additionally, the company has demonstrated excellent liquidity over several business cycles. Moody's expects the company to maintain a capital-light business model and its efficient working capital management.

As of 30 September 2021, the company had a cash balance of around RMB1.9 billion and short-term investments of around RMB3.7 billion -- both totaling RMB5.6 billion -- versus reported debt of around RMB3.2 billion. Moody's expects the company to have neutral to positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months, after covering capital spending and dividends.

Bosideng International derived approximately 80% and 90% of its revenue and segment profits, respectively, from the sale of down apparel in fiscal 2021. Most of the apparel sold were Bosideng-branded.

The inherent seasonality in the down apparel business creates the risk of demand volatility, given the seasonal and discretionary nature of the company's products. Any shift in consumer sentiment or preferences could pose a material impact on its financial performance, especially if it occurs in the third or fourth quarter of a fiscal year, which end December and March, respectively.

Bosideng International has continued to broaden its offerings within the down apparel category, introducing lighter and more fashion-focused jackets that can be worn in less cold weather conditions. Additionally, the company's original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and ladieswear businesses provide some revenues and cash flows during the first half of the fiscal year.

Bosideng International's issuer rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level, because it is not seen as material especially as Moody's expects the majority of claims will remain at the holding company.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Bosideng International's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting the company's moderately negative exposure to ESG risks, including carbon transition, natural capital, reputational, product quality, consumer data protection and concentrated ownership risks. These risks are partially offset by the company's sound operational and financial management track records.

The company's environmental risk exposure moderately negative (E-3). The transportation of goods and use of third-party manufacturers involve some carbon transition risks. Additionally, the company needs to ensure the sustainable procurement of raw materials such as goose down and cotton. These risks are partially mitigated by the company's efforts to improve the sustainability and traceability of its raw materials. For example, it gives priority to down suppliers that have passed the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) certification.

Bosideng International's moderately negative social risk (S-3) reflects its exposure to reputational risks related to product quality and safety issues. Additionally, changing consumer preferences, including those stemming from social concerns around the use of goose down in its products, could have a negative impact on the company.

These risks are partially mitigated by the company's long track record as a leading down apparel provider in China and its efforts to monitor and improve the quality and safety of its products.

Bosideng International's governance risk exposure is moderately negative (G-3). Its ownership is concentrated in its board chairman and CEO, and the company has several related-party transactions with the chairman's affiliated manufacturing facilities.

These risks are partially mitigated by (1) the company's good management credibility and track record, including its ability to manage the business through the coronavirus pandemic; (2) its track record of financial prudence; (3) its excellent liquidity position; and (4) its public listing status, which requires the disclosure of related-party transactions and ensures the timeliness and transparency of the company's financial reporting.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Bosideng International will retain its strong market position by achieving healthy revenue growth and strong margins. It also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to be financially prudent by maintaining its strong credit metrics and net cash position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating over the medium to long term if Bosideng International significantly expands its scale through organic revenue growth, while maintaining a strong financial profile and excellent liquidity.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Bosideng International's rating if the company's revenue and earnings growth drops significantly below the agency's expectations; it engages in overly aggressive debt-funded acquisitions or capital management; its adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 2.0x; or it fails to maintain a net cash position.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

