Moody's assigns first-time issuer ratings of A2/Prime-1 to Wells Fargo Securities Europe

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time A2 long-term
issuer rating and a short-term Prime-1 issuer rating to
Wells Fargo Securities Europe S.A. (WFSE), a Paris-based
indirect broker-dealer subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company
(Wells Fargo; A2 stable). WFSE's rating outlook is stable,
matching the stable outlook on Wells Fargo.
Assigned:
..Issuer: Wells Fargo Securities Europe S.A.
....LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency),
Assigned A2, Stable
....ST Issuer Rating (Local Currency),
Assigned P-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Wells Fargo Securities Europe S.A.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
WFSE's A2/Prime-1 issuer ratings are based on Moody's view
that the company is a highly integrated and harmonized indirect subsidiary
of Wells Fargo & Company.
WFSE was created in 2018 and commenced operations in late-2019.
Based in Paris and regulated by French authorities, WFSE serves
European clients of Wells Fargo that had been previously served by Wells
Fargo Securities International Limited (WFSIL; A2 stable),
a London-based broker-dealer. However, following
the exit of the Government of United Kingdom (Aa2 negative) from the European
Union (Aaa stable), WFSIL will lose its passporting rights,
which currently provides it with the ability to serve clients based in
the European Union.
WFSE's capital and long-term funding are sourced from within the
Wells Fargo group, and its systems, support functions,
employees and management are also provided by Wells Fargo. WFSE
essentially acts as the continental European affiliate of Wells Fargo
Securities.
Given WFSE's high level of integration with Wells Fargo, Moody's
expects that in the event WFSE needed financial support, its parent
would be willing and able to provide it. WFSE accounts for less
than 0.01% of Wells Fargo's total assets and the group
does not expect it to grow significantly in the next several years.
WFSE's assigned A2 long-term issuer rating matches the a2
standalone baseline credit assessment of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.,
which is the group's primary operating banking subsidiary.
Moody's does not include any uplift in the ratings for WFSE from Wells
Fargo's group's advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis
because it does not expect WFSE to be included in the resolution perimeter
of Wells Fargo, which is a US-based entity. As such,
WFSE's ratings are likely to continue to match the standalone BCA
of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
As a highly integrated and harmonized indirect subsidiary of Wells Fargo,
WFSE's ratings are linked to the standalone BCA of Wells Fargo Bank
N.A.
An upgrade of WFSE's ratings would likely follow an upgrade of Wells
Fargo Bank N.A.'s BCA, which in turn can occur
if the group reports significantly stronger profitability metrics,
a continued healthy balance sheet and the successful resolution of all
legacy issues.
A downgrade of WFSE's ratings would likely follow a downgrade of
Wells Fargo Bank N.A.'s BCA, which in turn can
occur if management in unable to correct the bank's governance and
risk management deficiencies. In addition, any noticeable
franchise erosion, such as a loss of deposits, or an outsized
spike in nonperforming assets, could also lead to a lower BCA.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Banks Methodology published
in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865,
and Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November
2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
