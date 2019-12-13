Moody's assigns first-time local currency deposit ratings of Ba1 to First National Bank of Namibia Limited. Outlook Negative.

London, 13 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service has today assigned to First National Bank of
Namibia Limited (FNB Namibia) Ba1/Not Prime long-term and short-term
local currency deposit ratings and Ba3/Not Prime long-term and
short-term foreign currency deposit ratings. The outlook
on the Ba1 local currency deposit rating is negative, in line with
the issuer rating of South Africa, where FNB Namibia's ultimate
parent and support provider, FirstRand Limited (unrated),
resides. Conversely, the outlook on the Ba3 foreign currency
deposit rating is stable, in line with the stable outlook on the
issuer rating of Namibia. Moody's also assigned Counterparty
Risk Assessments (CR Assessment) of Baa3(cr)/P-3(cr) and Counterparty
Risk Ratings (CRR) of Baa3/P-3 to FNB Namibia.
A full list of the bank's ratings is at the end of this press release.
The local currency deposit rating of Ba1 assigned to FNB Namibia incorporates
two notches of rating uplift from the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) of ba3 on account of our very high expectation of support from its
ultimate parent, South Africa's FirstRand Limited (unrated),
in a stress scenario. As a result, the local currency deposit
rating of Ba1 is one notch higher than Namibia's sovereign issuer
rating of Ba2.
FNB Namibia's Ba3 long-term foreign currency deposit rating
is constrained by Namibia's long-term foreign currency deposit
ceiling.
RATINGS RATIONALE
BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT
FNB Namibia's BCA, its standalone credit strength, of ba3
captures the bank's: (1) strong domestic franchise,
which will support its earnings generating capacity and robust capital
ratios, providing a large buffer against loan losses; and (2)
material investment in improving its risk management capabilities in recent
years. These strengths are moderated by FNB Namibia's:
(1) deterioration in asset quality metrics on account of the weak operating
environment in Namibia, which is further compounded by the bank's
high exposure to mortgages; and (2) high reliance on short-term
institutional deposit funding, a structural issue for all large
Namibian banks; though we note that historically these deposits have
been sticky.
STRONG DOMESTIC FRANCHISE SUPPORTS EARNINGS GENERATING CAPACITY AND ROBUST
CAPITAL RATIOS, PROVIDING A LARGE BUFFER AGAINST LOAN LOSSES
FNB Namibia's BCA is underpinned by its strong franchise in Namibia,
being the country's largest bank (28% market share in total
assets), which supports both its robust capital buffers and earnings
by attracting cheap deposits and good quality borrowers. As of
June 2019, Moody's adjusted tangible common equity (TCE) as a percentage
of risk-weighted assets (RWA) stood at 14.5%.
FNB Namibia's Moody's adjusted TCE to RWA ratio is markedly higher than
the global ba3 BCA peer median of 12.4%, as of October
2019. We expect the bank's capitalisation to remain resilient,
primarily because of FNB Namibia's strong profitability metrics,
with a net income to tangible assets ratio of 2.4%,
as of June 2019, versus the ba3 BCA median of 1.1%.
Going forward, on account of the weak growth environment that will
translate into higher provisioning costs and lower loan growth,
we expect downward pressure on FNB Namibia's earnings. However,
the bank's recent investments in digitization will partially offset
weaker profitability by supporting non-interest revenue and reducing
operating expenses (operating expenses fell 6% year-on-year,
as of June 2019, and management attributes this decline to its digitization
efforts). Effective management of operating costs to date has meant
that the bank's cost-to-income ratio is relatively
low at 52%, as of June 2019, versus 58% for
the Namibian banking system.
DETERIORATION IN ASSET QUALITY METRICS IS COMPOUNDED BY THE BANK'S
HIGH EXPOSURE TO MORTGAGES BUT PARTIALLY MITIGATED BY IMPROVEMENTS TO
RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES
More negatively, FNB Namibia's standalone credit profile also
reflects its deteriorating nonperforming loan (NPL) metrics. Moody's
adjusted NPLs increased moderately to 2.71%, as of
June-end 2019, from 1.66%, as June-end
2018 (the industry average was 4.4%, or 5.2%
excluding FNB Namibia, as of June 2019). This deterioration
in NPLs is on account of the sluggish macro environment in Namibia which
has negatively impacted the repayment capacity of borrowers. Additionally,
the ongoing drought in Namibia is reflected in the disproportionally high
contribution to total NPLs of 10% from the agriculture sector (4.4%
of FNB Namibia's loans are to the agriculture sector).
We view FNB Namibia's high exposure to mortgages as another source
of asset risk for the bank. As of June 2019, FNB Namibia's
mortgage and commercial property loan portfolio was 56% of total
loans (banking system average was 52%, as of December 2018).
House prices contracted 11% over the first 6 months of 2019 and,
as a result, have reduced the equity borrowers hold in their properties.
However, falling homeowner equity is mitigated by: (1) the
significant portion of FNB Namibia's mortgage book that is first-lien
mortgages, and thus holds first priority interest on the property
asset; (2) the principal repayment terms of all mortgages (FNB Namibia
does not offer interest only mortgages); and (3) the significant
housing deficit in Namibia that supports property prices (in a 2018 report,
the government estimates the housing backlog at 100,000 units increasing
at a yearly rate of 3,700).
Additionally, over the last 3 years, FNB Namibia has built
up its risk management team and has been ramping up investments in its
Namibia-based risk management infrastructure. As such,
we expect any further deterioration in FNB Namibia's NPLs to be
manageable.
HIGH RELIANCE ON SHORT-TERM INSTITUTIONAL DEPOSIT FUNDING AND RELATIVELY
MODEST LIQUIDITY
FNB Namibia's BCA also reflects the bank's high reliance on short-term
institutional deposit funding, a structural issue for all major
Namibian banks. As of June 2019, customer deposits made up
about 67% of the bank's liabilities. However, only
32% of deposits are retail (includes small and medium-sized
enterprises), the rest coming from non-bank financial depositors
(31%), corporates (29%) and government (8%).
Contractually, 67% of deposits are due within 3 months whereas
76% of loans mature after 1 year (the standard term of an FNB Namibia
mortgage is 20 years). This asset-liquidity mismatch leaves
FNB Namibia with a large negative net liquidity gap. However,
we expect deposits from non-bank financial institutions,
corporates and government to be stable over the next 12 to 18 months reflecting
their historical behaviour. FNB Namibia's Liquid Banking
Assets to Tangible Banking Assets ratio has gradually increased over time
to 26%, as of June 2019, from 20%, as
of June 2016, but remains lower than comparable international peers.
RATINGS OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on FNB Namibia's local currency deposit ratings
reflects the negative outlook on the issuer rating of South Africa,
where FNB Namibia's ultimate parent and support provider,
FirstRand Limited (unrated), resides.
The stable outlook on FNB Namibia's foreign currency deposit ratings
reflects the stable outlook on Namibia's sovereign issuer rating
given that the bank's foreign currency deposit ratings are constrained
by Namibia's foreign currency deposit ceiling of Ba3. This
ceiling reflects transfer and convertibility risks associated with foreign
currency deposits in the event of a government default. Additionally,
the stable outlook reflects Moody's view that FNB Namibia's
asset risks and profitability metrics will stay within the thresholds
assumed by its current ratings despite the deteriorating trend witnessed
over the last 18 months.
Moody's does not have any particular environmental, social
and governance concerns for FNB Namibia and did not apply any corporate
behavior adjustment. Nonetheless, corporate governance remains
a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
AFFILIATE SUPPORT
FNB Namibia's ratings incorporate our very high expectation of support
by its ultimate parent, FirstRand Limited, based on FirstRand
Limited's 58% indirect ownership of the bank and FNB Namibia's
association with FirstRand Limited's brand (including the use of
its logos).
GOVERNMENT SUPPORT CONSIDERATIONS
FNB Namibia's ratings do not benefit from any government support
uplift given that its adjusted BCA of ba1 is above Namibia's sovereign
issuer rating of Ba2. Notwithstanding, we assume a 'High'
probability of government support in case of need given the bank's
systemic importance (FNB Namibia is Namibia's largest bank with
a 28% market share in terms of total assets).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of the bank's local currency
deposit ratings is unlikely at this stage. However, a stabilization
of the outlook could be triggered by a stabilization of the issuer outlook
of South Africa, where the ultimate parent and support provider,
FirstRand Limited, resides.
FNB Namibia's foreign currency deposit ratings could be upgraded
in the event of an upgrade of Namibia's sovereign issuer ratings
and ceilings.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
FNB Namibia's local currency deposit ratings could be downgraded
if the credit profile of FirstRand Limited deteriorated or if we assess
that FirstRand Limited's willingness to provide support in future
will decline below our current assumptions. FNB Namibia's
foreign currency deposit ratings could be downgraded if Namibia's
issuer rating and ceilings are downgraded. Lastly, any significant
deterioration in the financial profile of FNB Namibia could negatively
impact the bank's standalone credit profile and deposit ratings.
