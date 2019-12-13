Moody's assigns first-time local currency deposit ratings of Ba1 to First National Bank of Namibia Limited. Outlook Negative.

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses. Enter the

characters you see Can't read?

Try a new set Send Cancel Email Research Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings. OK Thank you! You have successfully sent the research.

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers First National Bank of Namibia Limited Related Research Rating Action: Moody's assigns first-time local currency deposit ratings of Ba1 to First National Bank of Namibia Limited. Outlook Negative. 13 Dec 2019 London, 13 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service has today assigned to First National Bank of Namibia Limited (FNB Namibia) Ba1/Not Prime long-term and short-term local currency deposit ratings and Ba3/Not Prime long-term and short-term foreign currency deposit ratings. The outlook on the Ba1 local currency deposit rating is negative, in line with the issuer rating of South Africa, where FNB Namibia's ultimate parent and support provider, FirstRand Limited (unrated), resides. Conversely, the outlook on the Ba3 foreign currency deposit rating is stable, in line with the stable outlook on the issuer rating of Namibia. Moody's also assigned Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessment) of Baa3(cr)/P-3(cr) and Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of Baa3/P-3 to FNB Namibia. A full list of the bank's ratings is at the end of this press release. The local currency deposit rating of Ba1 assigned to FNB Namibia incorporates two notches of rating uplift from the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba3 on account of our very high expectation of support from its ultimate parent, South Africa's FirstRand Limited (unrated), in a stress scenario. As a result, the local currency deposit rating of Ba1 is one notch higher than Namibia's sovereign issuer rating of Ba2. FNB Namibia's Ba3 long-term foreign currency deposit rating is constrained by Namibia's long-term foreign currency deposit ceiling. RATINGS RATIONALE BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT FNB Namibia's BCA, its standalone credit strength, of ba3 captures the bank's: (1) strong domestic franchise, which will support its earnings generating capacity and robust capital ratios, providing a large buffer against loan losses; and (2) material investment in improving its risk management capabilities in recent years. These strengths are moderated by FNB Namibia's: (1) deterioration in asset quality metrics on account of the weak operating environment in Namibia, which is further compounded by the bank's high exposure to mortgages; and (2) high reliance on short-term institutional deposit funding, a structural issue for all large Namibian banks; though we note that historically these deposits have been sticky. STRONG DOMESTIC FRANCHISE SUPPORTS EARNINGS GENERATING CAPACITY AND ROBUST CAPITAL RATIOS, PROVIDING A LARGE BUFFER AGAINST LOAN LOSSES FNB Namibia's BCA is underpinned by its strong franchise in Namibia, being the country's largest bank (28% market share in total assets), which supports both its robust capital buffers and earnings by attracting cheap deposits and good quality borrowers. As of June 2019, Moody's adjusted tangible common equity (TCE) as a percentage of risk-weighted assets (RWA) stood at 14.5%. FNB Namibia's Moody's adjusted TCE to RWA ratio is markedly higher than the global ba3 BCA peer median of 12.4%, as of October 2019. We expect the bank's capitalisation to remain resilient, primarily because of FNB Namibia's strong profitability metrics, with a net income to tangible assets ratio of 2.4%, as of June 2019, versus the ba3 BCA median of 1.1%. Going forward, on account of the weak growth environment that will translate into higher provisioning costs and lower loan growth, we expect downward pressure on FNB Namibia's earnings. However, the bank's recent investments in digitization will partially offset weaker profitability by supporting non-interest revenue and reducing operating expenses (operating expenses fell 6% year-on-year, as of June 2019, and management attributes this decline to its digitization efforts). Effective management of operating costs to date has meant that the bank's cost-to-income ratio is relatively low at 52%, as of June 2019, versus 58% for the Namibian banking system. DETERIORATION IN ASSET QUALITY METRICS IS COMPOUNDED BY THE BANK'S HIGH EXPOSURE TO MORTGAGES BUT PARTIALLY MITIGATED BY IMPROVEMENTS TO RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES More negatively, FNB Namibia's standalone credit profile also reflects its deteriorating nonperforming loan (NPL) metrics. Moody's adjusted NPLs increased moderately to 2.71%, as of June-end 2019, from 1.66%, as June-end 2018 (the industry average was 4.4%, or 5.2% excluding FNB Namibia, as of June 2019). This deterioration in NPLs is on account of the sluggish macro environment in Namibia which has negatively impacted the repayment capacity of borrowers. Additionally, the ongoing drought in Namibia is reflected in the disproportionally high contribution to total NPLs of 10% from the agriculture sector (4.4% of FNB Namibia's loans are to the agriculture sector). We view FNB Namibia's high exposure to mortgages as another source of asset risk for the bank. As of June 2019, FNB Namibia's mortgage and commercial property loan portfolio was 56% of total loans (banking system average was 52%, as of December 2018). House prices contracted 11% over the first 6 months of 2019 and, as a result, have reduced the equity borrowers hold in their properties. However, falling homeowner equity is mitigated by: (1) the significant portion of FNB Namibia's mortgage book that is first-lien mortgages, and thus holds first priority interest on the property asset; (2) the principal repayment terms of all mortgages (FNB Namibia does not offer interest only mortgages); and (3) the significant housing deficit in Namibia that supports property prices (in a 2018 report, the government estimates the housing backlog at 100,000 units increasing at a yearly rate of 3,700). Additionally, over the last 3 years, FNB Namibia has built up its risk management team and has been ramping up investments in its Namibia-based risk management infrastructure. As such, we expect any further deterioration in FNB Namibia's NPLs to be manageable. HIGH RELIANCE ON SHORT-TERM INSTITUTIONAL DEPOSIT FUNDING AND RELATIVELY MODEST LIQUIDITY FNB Namibia's BCA also reflects the bank's high reliance on short-term institutional deposit funding, a structural issue for all major Namibian banks. As of June 2019, customer deposits made up about 67% of the bank's liabilities. However, only 32% of deposits are retail (includes small and medium-sized enterprises), the rest coming from non-bank financial depositors (31%), corporates (29%) and government (8%). Contractually, 67% of deposits are due within 3 months whereas 76% of loans mature after 1 year (the standard term of an FNB Namibia mortgage is 20 years). This asset-liquidity mismatch leaves FNB Namibia with a large negative net liquidity gap. However, we expect deposits from non-bank financial institutions, corporates and government to be stable over the next 12 to 18 months reflecting their historical behaviour. FNB Namibia's Liquid Banking Assets to Tangible Banking Assets ratio has gradually increased over time to 26%, as of June 2019, from 20%, as of June 2016, but remains lower than comparable international peers. RATINGS OUTLOOK The negative outlook on FNB Namibia's local currency deposit ratings reflects the negative outlook on the issuer rating of South Africa, where FNB Namibia's ultimate parent and support provider, FirstRand Limited (unrated), resides. The stable outlook on FNB Namibia's foreign currency deposit ratings reflects the stable outlook on Namibia's sovereign issuer rating given that the bank's foreign currency deposit ratings are constrained by Namibia's foreign currency deposit ceiling of Ba3. This ceiling reflects transfer and convertibility risks associated with foreign currency deposits in the event of a government default. Additionally, the stable outlook reflects Moody's view that FNB Namibia's asset risks and profitability metrics will stay within the thresholds assumed by its current ratings despite the deteriorating trend witnessed over the last 18 months. Moody's does not have any particular environmental, social and governance concerns for FNB Namibia and did not apply any corporate behavior adjustment. Nonetheless, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS AFFILIATE SUPPORT FNB Namibia's ratings incorporate our very high expectation of support by its ultimate parent, FirstRand Limited, based on FirstRand Limited's 58% indirect ownership of the bank and FNB Namibia's association with FirstRand Limited's brand (including the use of its logos). GOVERNMENT SUPPORT CONSIDERATIONS FNB Namibia's ratings do not benefit from any government support uplift given that its adjusted BCA of ba1 is above Namibia's sovereign issuer rating of Ba2. Notwithstanding, we assume a 'High' probability of government support in case of need given the bank's systemic importance (FNB Namibia is Namibia's largest bank with a 28% market share in terms of total assets). FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of the bank's local currency deposit ratings is unlikely at this stage. However, a stabilization of the outlook could be triggered by a stabilization of the issuer outlook of South Africa, where the ultimate parent and support provider, FirstRand Limited, resides. FNB Namibia's foreign currency deposit ratings could be upgraded in the event of an upgrade of Namibia's sovereign issuer ratings and ceilings. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE FNB Namibia's local currency deposit ratings could be downgraded if the credit profile of FirstRand Limited deteriorated or if we assess that FirstRand Limited's willingness to provide support in future will decline below our current assumptions. FNB Namibia's foreign currency deposit ratings could be downgraded if Namibia's issuer rating and ceilings are downgraded. Lastly, any significant deterioration in the financial profile of FNB Namibia could negatively impact the bank's standalone credit profile and deposit ratings. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: First National Bank of Namibia Limited Assignments: .... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned ba1 .... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned ba3 .... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned Baa3(cr) .... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned P-3(cr) .... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Assigned Baa3 .... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Assigned P-3 .... Long-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned Ba3 Stable .... Long-term Bank Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Assigned Ba1 Negative .... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Assigned NP Outlook Action: Outlook Assigned Negative(m) PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Akin Majekodunmi

VP-Sr Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Sean Marion

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND ITS RATINGS AFFILIATES (“MIS”) ARE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS OR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing the Moody’s publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and MIS also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of MIS’s ratings and rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold ratings from MIS and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



​​​​​​ © 2019 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS OR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing the Moody’s publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and MIS also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of MIS’s ratings and rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold ratings from MIS and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​